ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

1 killed in fatal crash involving an Amazon truck

By Matthew Rodriguez
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2er5lU_0ioDZnnc00

Amazon truck involved in a deadly crash in Anaheim 00:55

At least one person was killed and another was taken to the hospital after an Amazon truck and another car collided.

The crash happened at the intersection of Dale and Orange Avenues in Anaheim at about 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

It is unclear if the person that died was in the Amazon truck or the other car.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Woman killed in collision with Amazon delivery van in Anaheim

A collision between an Amazon delivery van and a Toyota Prius left one person dead and another hospitalized in Anaheim Wednesday. The crash occurred just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of South Dale Avenue and Orange Avenue. The Amazon van was headed northbound on Dale while the Prius was traveling westbound on Orange when […]
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS LA

Man, 34, arrested in connection with commercial burglary at Chase bank

A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with a commercial burglary at a Chase bank in Arcadia. The incident unfolded at 60 E. Huntington Drive after officers responded to a report of glass being broken at the location just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Upon arriving, officers located the suspect who had fled to a nearby building. He was taken into custody and arrested on suspicion of burglary. Police identified the suspect as Abel Lopez of Los Angeles. No injuries were reported. 
ARCADIA, CA
CBS LA

Only On: Police searching for suspects who stole trailer from church parking lot

Police are seeking assistance from the public in locating a camping trailer stolen from a North Hollywood church, which belonged to the pastor. The incident occurred at around 5 a.m. Monday morning, when a pair of thieves hooked the trailer to the back of their SUV and drive away from the parking lot of First Community Church on Colfax Avenue. Surveillance footage shows the suspects fiddling with the locks of the trailer, unsuccessful in their first attempts. One of them left, only to return several minutes later, when he was able to break the locks. Los Angeles Police Department officers are hopeful that someone...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man left in critical condition following stabbing in Anaheim

Authorities are investigating reports of a stabbing Anaheim. According to police, the incident occurred at around 9:30 p.m. Thursday evening, when a man was found suffering from a stab wound in the 2900 block of West Lincoln Avenue.He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and is said to be in critical condition. There was no suspect information available. 
ANAHEIM, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed in North Hollywood crash

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A 37-year-old woman who was killed in a crash on a freeway transition road in the North Hollywood area was identified Friday. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. Monday on the transition from the southbound Hollywood (170) Freeway to the eastbound Ventura (134) Freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man who was hit by a car while running across a street in Long Beach died several hours later at a hospital, police said Friday. The man was injured about 6:25 p.m. Thursday at Pacific Coast Highway and Channel Drive, near Bellflower Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

One person killed, three others injured in Porter Ranch crash

A two-vehicle collision has left one person dead and three other people injured Friday morning in Porter Ranch. One of the four victims was transported to a local trauma center in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. It's unclear what was the cause of the crash.This is developing news. Check back for more details.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Only On: Pastor's trailer recovered in Pacoima thanks to help of viewers

Thanks to the help of CBS2 and KCAL9 viewers, a local pastor has located his trailer after it was stolen earlier this week. The trailer was stolen out of the First Christian Church in North Hollywood around 5 a.m. on Monday Oct. 24. It's unclear who exactly stole the trailer but fortunately someone called and reported spotting the trailer in Pacoima on Friday night. "The person who called said it was very strange that a somewhat new looking trailer was covered in that part of town, on that street," Jonathan Hall, Pastor at First Christian Church, told CBSLA Reporter Rick Montanez. Hall and his...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police searching for suspect who fatally shot man in Long Beach alley

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Long Beach on Thursday. The incident is said to have occurred at around noon in the 800 block of East Seventh Street, where police were called to the scene after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. "Detectives determined that an unknown male suspect approached the victim as he was in the alley ... and fired multiple gunshots toward the victim, which ultimately resulted in his death," police said in a statement. "The suspect then fled the scene prior to officers' arrival."The victim, Curtis Ray Yarbrough, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not provide any suspect information.Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Long Beach Police Department homicide detectives at 562-570-7244
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Halloween party in Covina

Two people are dead and two others are hurt after a shooting at a Halloween party in Covina. The shooting unfolded just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street. It was there that authorities say one of the party-goers produced a handgun and started shooting after an argument broke out. The deceased were identified as two men in their 20s or 30s. One was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was pronounced dead at the hospital. The suspect fled the scene and remained outstanding, authorities said. Two other victims were taken to the hospital. One sustained non-life threatening wounds. The condition of the second individual was not known. The victims and the suspect were described as young men in their 20s or 30s. Investigators are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting, and were asking anyone with information to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. 
COVINA, CA
CBS LA

Serial theft in custody after hitting Long Beach businesses with ATM scheme

A man who has robbed several Long Beach businesses with a credit card scheme is behind bars Thursday after he did serious damage to business owner's finances. Soviya Phuiwandee, a 27-year-old resident of Long Beach, was taken into custody after stealing point of entry sale terminals from local businesses. He would then use the machine to authorize refunds for himself to pocket, according to the Long Beach Police Department. After arresting him, Long Beach PD investigators seized all of the credit card machines, which critically impacted business owners like Gregg Anderson. Anderson is one of 10 Long Beach business owners that were hit...
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Metro A Line service in Long Beach, Compton to experience interruption on Saturday

The Metro A Line running from Long Beach to Compton will experience temporary interruption on Saturday for maintenance purposes. Service running from Wardlow Station in Long Beach to Del Amo Station in Compton will be unavailable beginning at 3 a.m. Saturday morning, lasting until at least 2 p.m.In accordance, Metro is providing a free bus service between the two stations for anyone inconvenienced by the service interruption. Other services between Wardlow to Downtown Long Beach Stations and from the Del Amo station to 7th St/Metro in downtown Los Angeles will be uninterrupted. 
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
186K+
Followers
26K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy