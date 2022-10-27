Hollow Oct. 28-29 The Deanburg Haunted Hollow dates are Oct. 28-29. Admission is $10 each. Hours are 7 p.m.-midnight each night. Credit or debit cards are not accepted; cash or check with proper id only. No refunds. Children 36” or under free. Concessions and restrooms will be available. You can sit by the fire or stay inside and eat if you choose. Everyone is welcome. Proceeds go to upkeep of building and volunteer fire department.

CHESTER COUNTY, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO