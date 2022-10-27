ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, TN

Chester County Independent

What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas

Hollow Oct. 28-29 The Deanburg Haunted Hollow dates are Oct. 28-29. Admission is $10 each. Hours are 7 p.m.-midnight each night. Credit or debit cards are not accepted; cash or check with proper id only. No refunds. Children 36” or under free. Concessions and restrooms will be available. You can sit by the fire or stay inside and eat if you choose. Everyone is welcome. Proceeds go to upkeep of building and volunteer fire department.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Benton County mayor attends meeting on Blue Oval City

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The mayor of Benton County headed westward for a meeting about Blue Oval City on Wednesday. A news release says that Mayor Mark Ward went to Covington for the meeting on the multi-billion dollar project. Ward said:. “I see our active participation in these types...
BENTON COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Pastor Wendell Jellison passes away following battle with cancer

Pastor Wendell Jellison passed away early Wednesday morning following a battle with cancer. He was the pastor of First Pentecostal Church in Greenfield and had been a longtime organizer for the National Day of Prayer events in Weakley County. Pastor Jellison also had a long-running Sunday morning radio program on...
GREENFIELD, TN
WBBJ

Suspect breaks into Jackson Dollar General, steals Newport cigarettes

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigation a breaking and entering and theft at a local Dollar General. According to Crime Stoppers of Jackson-Madison County, around 6 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to an alarm call at the Dollar General at 1028 Campbell Street. Officers arrived to find the front...
JACKSON, TN
High School Football PRO

Camden, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Gibson County High School football team will have a game with Camden Central High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
GIBSON COUNTY, TN
kbsi23.com

TN man wanted in 5 counties

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man wanted in five counties. Vernon Edward Harrell aka Bubba, 43, of Kenton is wanted in five Tennessee counties including Obion County. He is wanted in Obion County for felony evading in...
OBION COUNTY, TN
BET

Tennessee Man Speaks Out About Violent Arrest During Traffic Stop

A Tennessee man, whose violent arrest for alleged traffic violations is currently under investigation by state police, said he was stopped for being Black while driving a nice car. On Monday (October 24), Brandon Calloway and his family spoke with the Associated Press outside a courthouse in Fayette County, Tennessee,...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN

