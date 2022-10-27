ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, TN

courieranywhere.com

From scary to sweet, there are a host of Halloween activities in the Hardin County area

Halloween is Monday and there are plenty of upcoming activities in Hardin and McNairy counties to help you celebrate. There are several trick or treat events for the community. First Baptist Church in Counce, 100 Old Hwy. 57, is hosting its fall festival Saturday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be carnival games and activities, candy “trunk or treat,” cakewalk, bingo and food purchases to take home.
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
tncounties.org

Hardin Co. Mayor Kevin Davis Receives 2022 Wormsley Award

Hardin Co. Mayor Kevin Davis Receives Bob Wormsley Outstanding Service Award. Mayor Davis received the award at the 2022 Tennessee County Services Association Fall Conference in Murfreesboro, TN. Hardin County Mayor and past Tennessee County Services Association (TCSA) President Kevin Davis was awarded the Robert “Bob” M. Wormsley Outstanding County...
HARDIN COUNTY, TN
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Madison County, TN

Tennessee is renowned for many things, including music and one of the world's best whiskeys. However, the Volunteer State offers more to those planning to explore its beauty. To witness Tennessee's beauty, travel to its rural parts, particularly Madison County. This county, with a land area of 557 square miles,...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Models walk the runway for a cure in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The month of October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Thursday night, an organization walked the runway for a cure. The American Cancer Society hosted a fundraiser event for breast cancer awareness Friday. The fundraiser is called Runway for a Cure. This event has been going on...
JACKSON, TN
kbsi23.com

TN man wanted in 5 counties

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man wanted in five counties. Vernon Edward Harrell aka Bubba, 43, of Kenton is wanted in five Tennessee counties including Obion County. He is wanted in Obion County for felony evading in...
OBION COUNTY, TN
High School Football PRO

Camden, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

GIBSON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Suspect breaks into Jackson Dollar General, steals Newport cigarettes

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigation a breaking and entering and theft at a local Dollar General. According to Crime Stoppers of Jackson-Madison County, around 6 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to an alarm call at the Dollar General at 1028 Campbell Street. Officers arrived to find the front...
JACKSON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Pastor Wendell Jellison passes away following battle with cancer

Pastor Wendell Jellison passed away early Wednesday morning following a battle with cancer. He was the pastor of First Pentecostal Church in Greenfield and had been a longtime organizer for the National Day of Prayer events in Weakley County. Pastor Jellison also had a long-running Sunday morning radio program on...
GREENFIELD, TN
BET

Tennessee Man Speaks Out About Violent Arrest During Traffic Stop

A Tennessee man, whose violent arrest for alleged traffic violations is currently under investigation by state police, said he was stopped for being Black while driving a nice car. On Monday (October 24), Brandon Calloway and his family spoke with the Associated Press outside a courthouse in Fayette County, Tennessee,...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN

