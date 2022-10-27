Read full article on original website
Related
AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo
The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home carried zip ties with him when he broke in
New borrowing will replace an old bridge
New Jersey’s latest big debt issue will help fund the replacement of the Portal Bridge, a key north Jersey rail crossing often the source of train delays and other major commuting headaches. Construction on the $1 billion-plus rail project began in earnest earlier this year, and now the state,...
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
350K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 0