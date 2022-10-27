Read full article on original website
readtheleader.com
The Clydesdales are coming to Parsons; Christmas parade set for Dec. 3
The Parsons Peavine Railroad may not be running the rails through the area any longer, but on Dec. 3, the “Polar Express” parade will be rolling through Parsons bringing new memories for all to enjoy!. This year’s “Polar Express” Christmas parade is shaping up to be one to...
WBBJ
‘Last Ride’ planned in memory of Bob’s House of Honda founder
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special send-off is being planned in memory of a beloved business owner. Robert Beasley, owner and founder of Bob’s House of Honda in Jackson, died October 24 at 90 years old. According to a Bob’s House of Honda employee, Beasley owned and operated the...
WBBJ
Benton County mayor attends meeting on Blue Oval City
BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The mayor of Benton County headed westward for a meeting about Blue Oval City on Wednesday. A news release says that Mayor Mark Ward went to Covington for the meeting on the multi-billion dollar project. Ward said:. “I see our active participation in these types...
kbsi23.com
TN man wanted in 5 counties
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man wanted in five counties. Vernon Edward Harrell aka Bubba, 43, of Kenton is wanted in five Tennessee counties including Obion County. He is wanted in Obion County for felony evading in...
WBBJ
Suspect breaks into Jackson Dollar General, steals Newport cigarettes
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigation a breaking and entering and theft at a local Dollar General. According to Crime Stoppers of Jackson-Madison County, around 6 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to an alarm call at the Dollar General at 1028 Campbell Street. Officers arrived to find the front...
Check your tickets. Someone in West Tennessee is $100,000 richer after Powerball drawing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two lucky folks in Tennessee – one of them in the Mid-South – are each $100,000 richer after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. Lottery officials said a winning ticket was sold in Covington at the Exxon at 955 Hwy. 51 North. The other winning ticket was sold in Bristol, in the far northeastern part of the state.
BET
Tennessee Man Speaks Out About Violent Arrest During Traffic Stop
A Tennessee man, whose violent arrest for alleged traffic violations is currently under investigation by state police, said he was stopped for being Black while driving a nice car. On Monday (October 24), Brandon Calloway and his family spoke with the Associated Press outside a courthouse in Fayette County, Tennessee,...
actionnews5.com
Inmate stabbed to death at Tennessee correctional facility
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials are investigating an inmate death at a correctional facility in Hardeman County. The district attorney’s office says the inmate was stabbed to death at Whiteville Correctional Facility Tuesday around 4:17 a.m. Ryan Gustin, Public Affairs director, said an inmate was injured from an...
