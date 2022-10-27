ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, TN

WBBJ

Benton County mayor attends meeting on Blue Oval City

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The mayor of Benton County headed westward for a meeting about Blue Oval City on Wednesday. A news release says that Mayor Mark Ward went to Covington for the meeting on the multi-billion dollar project. Ward said:. “I see our active participation in these types...
BENTON COUNTY, TN
kbsi23.com

TN man wanted in 5 counties

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man wanted in five counties. Vernon Edward Harrell aka Bubba, 43, of Kenton is wanted in five Tennessee counties including Obion County. He is wanted in Obion County for felony evading in...
OBION COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Suspect breaks into Jackson Dollar General, steals Newport cigarettes

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigation a breaking and entering and theft at a local Dollar General. According to Crime Stoppers of Jackson-Madison County, around 6 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to an alarm call at the Dollar General at 1028 Campbell Street. Officers arrived to find the front...
JACKSON, TN
BET

Tennessee Man Speaks Out About Violent Arrest During Traffic Stop

A Tennessee man, whose violent arrest for alleged traffic violations is currently under investigation by state police, said he was stopped for being Black while driving a nice car. On Monday (October 24), Brandon Calloway and his family spoke with the Associated Press outside a courthouse in Fayette County, Tennessee,...
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Inmate stabbed to death at Tennessee correctional facility

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials are investigating an inmate death at a correctional facility in Hardeman County. The district attorney’s office says the inmate was stabbed to death at Whiteville Correctional Facility Tuesday around 4:17 a.m. Ryan Gustin, Public Affairs director, said an inmate was injured from an...
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN

