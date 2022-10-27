Read full article on original website
Related
Reactions after Kansas State's 48-0 win against Oklahoma State
Winning organizations that have been sidetracked take stock of their current situation and look at directions forward. Rearview looks take stock to manners of improvement and then it’s full steam ahead. Kansas State took stock of its breakdowns from its TCU trip and slid that frame aside for Oklahoma...
The 2-4-7: Takeaways, key numbers, top performers from Oklahoma State's 48-0 loss at Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. — It was about as bad as it gets when it comes to losses for Oklahoma State football. The Cowboys were shutout 48-0 by Kansas State inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday. The Wildcats took control early and never gave Oklahoma State a chance to try and climb back into the game.
OSU football coordinators Kasey Dunn, Derek Mason breakdown loss at Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma State football could not execute on both sides of the ball, which resulted in a 48-0 shutout loss at Kansas State on Saturday. The Cowboys were held scoreless for the first time since 2009 and allowed nearly 500 yards on defense for the fourth week in a row. Oklahoma State quickly fell into a deep hole as the Wildcats jumped out to an early 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Things went from bad to worse for the Pokes by halftime as they trailed 35-0 at the break.
Kansas State's top 10 performers against Oklahoma State
From start to finish, Kansas State took care of business against Oklahoma State with a 48-0 victory over the Cowboys. Chris Klieman's offense scored a touchdown on its opening drive and never looked back. Here are our top 10 players in Saturday's win over Oklahoma State. Sign up for GoPowercat...
Oklahoma State PFF grades, snap counts from loss at Kansas State
See how each Oklahoma State football player graded out according to Pro Football Focus in the Cowboys' 48-0 loss at Kansas State on Saturday. Not a VIP member? Sign up NOW to get ONE MONTH VIP access for ONLY $1 OR 30% OFF annual membership.
What Chris Klieman said after Kansas State's 48-0 win against Oklahoma State
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said after the Wildcats' 48-0 win against Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 29, 2022. “Had to respond after a tough loss last week and guys had a really good week of preparation and we were focused. We were excited to be at home, we hadn’t been home since October 1. I told the guys on Thursday, I told the guys this morning to be where your feet are. It's one of the greatest environments in college football. We're gonna have a sellout crowd. It was homecoming. Embrace this and the fans embrace the fact that it was gonna be crazy loud. And then just cut loose and let it rip and play without fear and up until when we went in at whatever time we went in 14, 15, 25 minutes before we played whenever we did go in. That's when we made the decision. And Colin and I spoke with both quarterbacks together, and Adrian [Martinez] didn't feel like he was 100% confident in what he was going to be able to do and I appreciate that because the kids a team player, and we knew we were going to be good either way because well it taken multiple reps with the o-lines and this game we thought was going to be less quarterback run and more spinning and throwing the football around and so we made the decision that Will is gonna go, everybody was at peace with that decision. I don't know what will happen next week, but I don't worry about next week, after the press conference and all figured out after that. I can't be more proud of Will Howard, and how he came out and electrified the crowd, electrified our team. Had great poise and had great confidence. The fourth down play ignited us going forward on fourth and long and Kade [Warner] making a big touchdown. And I just thought we stayed in the fight the entire time. This game, I never felt comfortable until midway through the fourth quarter, and I just kept telling those guys to stay in the fight, stay in the fight. And they did that. I thought our defense was phenomenal and held a really good offense to no points somehow, which is crazy, as talented as they are. We played as well as we could play. And I'm excited for our guys. And we're gonna enjoy this for 24 hours and we gotta get back to work.”
247Sports
Adrian Martinez injury update: Kansas State QB a 'true game-time decision' vs. Oklahoma State, per report
Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez is a "true game time decision" Saturday for the No. 22 Wildcats' game against No. 9 Oklahoma State, according to a morning report by Pete Thamel. Martinez left, after one series, in last Saturday's loss at TCU with a severely bruised knee. Thamel reports that Martinez was a limited participant in practice Thursday and "will be monitored in pregame warm-ups before a decision is made about his playing status."
247Sports
57K+
Followers
388K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0