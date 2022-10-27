Read full article on original website
12-year-old shot on West Side
CHICAGO — A 12-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday on Chicago’s West Side. According to police, the boy was in the 1000 block of West 13th Street in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood around 5 p.m. when he was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and police say he […]
cwbchicago.com
Second victim of September double-shooting in the Loop has died
A Chicago man who was shot in the Loop last month has succumbed to his injuries, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Rashawn Selmon, 37, died at Stroger Hospital at 9:11 p.m. Thursday, officials said. Another man, Ronald Thomas, died moments after the shooting, which occurred in...
15-year-old shot in leg in Gage Park
CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood early Sunday morning. The boy was walking on the sidewalk at the 5400 block of South Kedzie Street around 2:00 a.m. when he was shot in the leg. He was transported to Comers Hospital with a gunshot wound to the […]
fox32chicago.com
Man shot in neck in front of Roseland home, pronounced dead at the scene
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Sunday. Police said the man, 27, was standing in front of a residence when he was shot in the neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said there are no suspects in custody.
Man killed, 2 injured after shooting, crash in Heart of Chicago, officials say
A man was killed and two women were hurt in a shooting and crash on Chicago's Southwest Side, officials said.
SWAT team responds to man barricaded with woman, child in Bronzeville, Chicago police say
The incident was resolved safely and charges are pending, CPD said.
CBS News
Shooting on Chicago's West Side leaves 1 man dead
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after a shooting Saturday morning on the city's West Side. The shooting happened in the 1100 block of North Waller Avenue in the Austin neighborhood around 10:33 a.m. Police said the victim, 26, was outside when shots were heard and he then...
Gulf War veteran charged in fatal shooting of West Rogers Park liquor store owner: CPD
Chicago police said they have arrested the man suspected of killing a liquor store owner in West Rogers Park.
Fight reported at Englewood STEM High School; at least 12 Chicago police vehicles respond
Chopper 7HD was over the scene at Englewood STEM High School.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with shooting another on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested for allegedly shooting another man multiples times on the West Side. The shooting occurred on October 23 in the 3400 block of West Walnut Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. According to police, the victim was a 45-year-old man. Michael Pitts, 24,...
fox32chicago.com
18-year-old seriously hurt in West Pullman shooting: Chicago police
CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Police say the victim was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of 116th Street in West Pullman around 11:55 p.m. when he was shot. The victim was taken to Roseland Community...
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man was shot and killed on Chicago's West Side in the Austin neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say around 10:33 a.m. the victim was outside in the 1100 block of North Waller Avenue when he was shot. He was taken to Stroger Hospital with one gunshot wound...
Woman shot while taking out trash on Southwest Side, police say
CHICAGO — A woman was shot while she was taking out the trash on Chicago’s Southwest Side Saturday. Police said the 20-year-old woman was taking out the trash around 8:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Miller Street. According to police someone in a black SUV began shooting at people in a blue car. […]
CBS News
Owner struck in calf after multiple shots fired at Bridgeview bar
CHICAGO (CBS) –Bridgeview Police are investigating after nine shots were fired at a bar Friday just before midnight. The shooting happened at the Xs and Os bar, located at 7801 West 79th Street around 11:45 p.m. Police said a man along with his girlfriend walked into the bar with...
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed in South Austin, police say
CHICAGO -- A man was shot to death Saturday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. The man, 26, was outside about 10:35 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Waller Avenue when he was shot in his abdomen, right bicep and right knee, Chicago police said. He...
20-year-old woman shot, killed on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot on Chicago's Northwest Side early Sunday morning. Police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 6800 block of West Grand Avenue in Montclare around 3:10 a.m. when someone in a vehicle fired shots. The victim was pronounced dead on...
Gun recovered at Dunbar Vocational High School in South Commons, Chicago police say
A gun was found at a South Side high school, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged in 2021 Calumet Heights fatal shooting
CHICAGO - A 37-year-old man from Chicago was charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Calumet Heights in December 2021. Almonta White was arrested for murder on Wednesday in Countryside, Ill. Police say White fatally shot a 33-year-old in the 9200 block of South Harper Avenue on Dec. 4,...
Humboldt Park shooting: 7-year-old boy dies after being struck by stray bullet in home, CPD says
The boy hit by a stray bullet while in his Humboldt Park home has died, according to CPD.
cwbchicago.com
Man suspected of shooting woman, himself inside downtown apartment building has died
The man who Chicago police believe shot a woman and then shot himself inside a Near North Side apartment building this week has died. Police responded to calls of shots fired on the 8th floor of the apartment building at 1000 North LaSalle shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday. They found a 24-year-old woman in the hallway with gunshot wounds to her torso and buttocks, according to a CPD media statement. A 26-year-old man, identified by the medical examiner as Sean Bold, was also found shot inside the building.
