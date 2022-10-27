ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

12-year-old shot on West Side

CHICAGO — A 12-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday on Chicago’s West Side. According to police, the boy was in the 1000 block of West 13th Street in the city’s Little Italy neighborhood around 5 p.m. when he was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and police say he […]
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Second victim of September double-shooting in the Loop has died

A Chicago man who was shot in the Loop last month has succumbed to his injuries, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Rashawn Selmon, 37, died at Stroger Hospital at 9:11 p.m. Thursday, officials said. Another man, Ronald Thomas, died moments after the shooting, which occurred in...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

15-year-old shot in leg in Gage Park

CHICAGO — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood early Sunday morning. The boy was walking on the sidewalk at the 5400 block of South Kedzie Street around 2:00 a.m. when he was shot in the leg. He was transported to Comers Hospital with a gunshot wound to the […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Shooting on Chicago's West Side leaves 1 man dead

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after a shooting Saturday morning on the city's West Side. The shooting happened in the 1100 block of North Waller Avenue in the Austin neighborhood around 10:33 a.m. Police said the victim, 26, was outside when shots were heard and he then...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with shooting another on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was arrested for allegedly shooting another man multiples times on the West Side. The shooting occurred on October 23 in the 3400 block of West Walnut Street in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. According to police, the victim was a 45-year-old man. Michael Pitts, 24,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

18-year-old seriously hurt in West Pullman shooting: Chicago police

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting on Chicago's South Side Friday night. Police say the victim was walking on the sidewalk in the 100 block of 116th Street in West Pullman around 11:55 p.m. when he was shot. The victim was taken to Roseland Community...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A 26-year-old man was shot and killed on Chicago's West Side in the Austin neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say around 10:33 a.m. the victim was outside in the 1100 block of North Waller Avenue when he was shot. He was taken to Stroger Hospital with one gunshot wound...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Woman shot while taking out trash on Southwest Side, police say

CHICAGO — A woman was shot while she was taking out the trash on Chicago’s Southwest Side Saturday. Police said the 20-year-old woman was taking out the trash around 8:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of South Miller Street. According to police someone in a black SUV began shooting at people in a blue car. […]
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shooting: Man shot, killed in South Austin, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was shot to death Saturday morning in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. The man, 26, was outside about 10:35 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Waller Avenue when he was shot in his abdomen, right bicep and right knee, Chicago police said. He...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

20-year-old woman shot, killed on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot on Chicago's Northwest Side early Sunday morning. Police say the victim was standing on the sidewalk in the 6800 block of West Grand Avenue in Montclare around 3:10 a.m. when someone in a vehicle fired shots. The victim was pronounced dead on...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged in 2021 Calumet Heights fatal shooting

CHICAGO - A 37-year-old man from Chicago was charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Calumet Heights in December 2021. Almonta White was arrested for murder on Wednesday in Countryside, Ill. Police say White fatally shot a 33-year-old in the 9200 block of South Harper Avenue on Dec. 4,...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man suspected of shooting woman, himself inside downtown apartment building has died

The man who Chicago police believe shot a woman and then shot himself inside a Near North Side apartment building this week has died. Police responded to calls of shots fired on the 8th floor of the apartment building at 1000 North LaSalle shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday. They found a 24-year-old woman in the hallway with gunshot wounds to her torso and buttocks, according to a CPD media statement. A 26-year-old man, identified by the medical examiner as Sean Bold, was also found shot inside the building.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy