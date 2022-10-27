Read full article on original website
Harpie Review: Can This On-Chain Firewall Solve Web3’s Security Problem?
Harpie is the first on-chain firewall product that protects users against common attack vectors in crypto. It works by monitoring users' wallets and intervening in case of an attack by frontrunning malicious transactions and moving their funds to a secure non-custodial vault. While it's not perfect, it's one of the...
"Undercover Bitcoin Maxi": A Talk With Osmosis Co-Founder Sunny Aggarwal
Crypto Briefing spoke with Osmosis co-founder Sunny Aggarwal about the most recent developments in the ecosystem. Aggarwal wants Osmosis and other decentralized exchanges to compete seriously against centralized exchanges. Throughout the conversation he highlighted the many ways in which IBC fostered cooperation across multiple chains, even ecosystems. With a market...
