Local sporting events scheduled for Thursday, October 27, 2022
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 27
Fairfield, Oskaloosa at Keokuk, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Class 2A regional final at Quincy Notre Dame: Illini West vs. Quincy Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
