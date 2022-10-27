ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Raising the bar: Lincoln continues to raise program standard with regional win over Seabreeze

By Jack Williams, Tallahassee Democrat
 3 days ago
The trek into late October and now into early November is a new one for the small, but mighty army out on Trojan Trail. It's the first time since 2017 that Lincoln's volleyball program has advanced into regional semifinals, and is continuing to write its own history.

After falling just short of a district title last week against Vanguard, the Trojans drew a No. 2 seed in the regional tournament, hosting No. 7 Seabreeze in quarterfinals. While the Sandcrabs were able to steal a set, spoiling the sweep, Lincoln rolled to a 3-1 win (25-18, 25-20, 28-30, 25-18) to punch its ticket into regional semifinals.

"We're just really excited," junior outside hitter Alli Tawney said. "Since I've been here, we haven't had this opportunity and haven't had it in a long time. We're excited to see what the rest of this season brings."

It's been a turnaround season for Lincoln, to say the least. They kicked off the year with the program's first win over Leon since 2014 and won the season series for the first time since 2012. They finished the regular season with a 16-7 record, cementing themselves as one of the top teams in the Big Bend.

Through one round of regionals across Florida, Lincoln is one of only three (Aucilla Christian, Florida High, Lincoln) teams left in contention for a state title. With Wednesday's win coming a little closer than expected, the Trojans are taking wins any way they can get them.

"A wins a win," Trojans head coach Taylor Zornes said. "Obviously, it got close. We lost that third set by two, but I thought we bounced back pretty well. In postseason, you just need that W to move on. Can't complain about that."

In the little under-a-week turnaround from the Vanguard loss, Lincoln took some big things away from the game, mainly what they could do at the net and in tight spaces. Vanguard leaned heavily on dumps, tips, and unique situations, something that the Trojans have been working toward all year.

Against Seabreeze, Lincoln began to dig deep into its pocket, beginning to get a little more creative with its attack. Trojan players have prided themselves on a team that's willing to do anything to get the ball on the ground.

"We've been talking about different things all season and I think it's hitting a point of realization," Zornes said. "There are little things that we have to do and we have to communicate instantly on the court that may not be normal, but gives us an edge. We started seeing more of that tonight."

One of the biggest focuses these past two weeks for Lincoln has been getting the team to full health. A lot of the team, including its coaches, have been out due to illness, but have since come to full strength, and it's shown on the stat sheet.

Tawney led Lincoln in kills, striking down 19 kills followed by senior Skyla Sutherland with 11 and senior Dyani Steward with 10. Sutherland also locked down on defense with three blocks alongside junior Sydney Carroll. Junior libero Lauren Taylor Lozano was the safety net with 20 digs, followed by Tawney and Steward with 18.

Junior setter Ashlyn Koerner also dished out a career-high 41 assists in the victory.

"We really had to just keep our energy up and stay together as a team," Tawney said. "We just had to get out there and finish."

The Trojans have the benefit of staying home this weekend, hosting No. 6 Ridgeview, who upset No. 3 Booker T. Washington, 3-1, in Pensacola. On the other side of the bracket, No. 1 Choctawhatchee will host No. 5 Vanguard as the Knights upset No. 4 Middleburg on the road.

Like Elsa in Frozen 2, Lincoln is heading into the unknown, but they're doing it without fear. Being at home and continuing to build confidence, all the Trojans need to do is win and the opportunities will keep coming.

"It's going to take all of us coming together," Tawney said. "We all just need to be on the same page. We're all going to come out strong, play our game and just have fun."

6A-1: Ponte Vedra 3, Chiles 0

Ponte Vedra - 25, 25, 25 - 3

Chiles - 9, 16, 12 - 0 - 0

The Timberwolves 2022 campaign came to an end Wednesday night on the Atlantic Coast as they were swept by 2021 6A state runner-up Ponte Vedra. The Sharks have only lost three times to in-state opponents this season, who are all front-runners for state titles.

Junior Delaney Scott-Hanowell led in kills with five followed by sophomore Kate Stewart with four and senior Isabelle Pauli with four. Junior Kaylin Johnson and senior Ally Doughty both led with nine digs and freshman Natalie Gibson had 15 assists.

Chiles ends their season with a 20-8 record, winning the 6A-District 2 title over Mosley last week. They graduate three seniors: Pauli, Doughty, and Sarah Gale.

3A-1: Florida High 3, Pensacola Catholic 0

Florida High - 25, 25, 28 - 3

Pensacola Catholic - 23, 20, 26 - 0

Revenge tasted sweet for the Seminoles Tuesday night in Pensacola as it upended Pensacola Catholic for the first time since 2019, sweeping the Crusaders at home. For the past three seasons, Pensacola Catholic has had the upper hand at both the district and regional levels.

"We did make some tweaks in the lineup based on last week's match," Seminoles head coach Shelia Roberts said. "I've been studying that match and it worked. I felt like we were in control most of the time."

Junior Kenzie Hultquist led the effort with 15 kills followed by senior Zoie Jackson with seven. Juniors Riley Deem and Amelia Wass de Czege both had four blocks while junior Maidson Wenhold led in digs with 20. Goodson and Hultquist had an impressive 14 digs alongside their offensive efforts.

Florida High is down in Ocala on Friday at Trinity Catholic, the No. 1 seed in the region and a front-runner to win the 3A state title. The Celtics took down P.K. Yonge in straight sets on Tuesday.

2A-1: Oak Hall 3, St. John Paul II 0

Oak Hall - 25, 25, 25 - 3

JPII - 14, 16, 18 - 0

The Panthers' season came to an end on the road in Gainesville as they fell to Oak Hall in straight sets on Tuesday. JPII finishes its season with a 12-15 record, winning the 2A-District 1 title over Mosley in straight sets. The Panthers graduate one senior: Aimee Ijeoma.

Jack Williams covers prep sports for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

