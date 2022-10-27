ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Associated Press

Inflation hits new record in Europe, slowing economy

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Inflation hit a new record in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, fueled by out-of-control prices for natural gas and electricity due to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Economic growth also slowed ahead of what economists fear is a looming recession, largely as a result of those higher prices sapping Europeans’ ability to spend. Annual inflation reached 10.7% in October, the European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat, reported Monday. That is up from 9.9% in September and the highest since statistics began to be compiled for the eurozone in 1997. Natural gas prices skyrocketed...
WSB Radio

Job openings hit 10.7M despite Fed attempts to cool economy

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. job openings rose unexpectedly in September, suggesting that the American labor market is not cooling as fast as the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve hoped. Employers posted 10.7 million job vacancies in September, up from 10.3 million in August, the Labor Department...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Worsening inflation will pressure Fed to keep raising rates

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices, excluding volatile food and energy costs, jumped 6.6%...
CNBC

Oil falls on U.S. output gains, Chinese demand doubts

Global oil benchmark Brent crude fell more than $1 on Monday on expectations that U.S. production could rise even as weaker economic data out of China and the country's widening COVID-19 curbs weighed on demand. Brent crude futures dropped 92 cents, or 0.96%, to $94.85 a barrel. U.S. West Texas...
MySanAntonio

U.S. economy shows worst is yet to come, with cooling just starting

The U.S. economy's recent rebound is looking like a high-water mark for the expansion. While government data on Thursday revealed U.S. gross domestic product rose 2.6% at an annualized rate in the third quarter, that gain merely made up for the economy's contraction during the first half of the year.
kitco.com

Gold prices holding steady as JOLTS shows 10.72 million job openings in U.S.

(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding on to modest gains even as the U.S. labor market remains healthy with the number of jobs available rising more than expected. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, increased to 10.72 million on the last day of September, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Tuesday.
The Associated Press

Chinese manufacturing weakens, adding to economic pressure

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese manufacturing weakened in October, an official survey showed Monday, adding to downward pressure on the economy as the ruling Communist Party tries to reverse a slowdown. A monthly purchasing managers’ index declined to 49.2 from September’s 50.1 on a 100-point scale where numbers below 50...
NASDAQ

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares waver, dollar dips ahead of Fed policy decision

SYDNEY, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Asian shares wobbled in cautious trading on Wednesday while the dollar sagged slightly as investors braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outcome later in the global day with many looking for any signs of a slowdown in future rate hikes. MSCI's broadest index of...
NASDAQ

COLUMN-U.S. diesel shortage increasingly likely until economy slows: Kemp

U.S. diesel supplies are becoming critically low with shortages and price spikes likely to occur in the next six months unless and until the economy and fuel consumption slow. By the end of July, stocks had already fallen to 113 million barrels, the lowest since 1996 and before that 1954, based on the most recent data available from the EIA’s more comprehensive monthly surveys.
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
MICHIGAN STATE
NASDAQ

GLOBAL ECONOMY-Asia's factory output weakens on global slowdown, China COVID curbs

TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Asia's factory output weakened in October as global recession fears and China's zero-COVID policy hurt demand, business surveys showed on Tuesday, adding to persistent supply disruptions and darkening recovery prospects. Further U.S. interest rate hikes are also expected to force most Asian central banks to...

