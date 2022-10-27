Read full article on original website
Related
Oil could plunge to just $60 a barrel if there's a deep recession next year, RBC says
Oil could fall to $60 a barrel next year in the most bearish scenario, according to RBC. Sticky inflation and a Federal Reserve policy mistake could both slash crude prices, the bank said. Oil benchmarks are hovering around $90 a barrel after surging to $130 after Russia invaded Ukraine. Oil...
The Fed won't pivot from its rate hikes until the end of 2023, as inflation is persistent and the economy isn't slowing as expected, JPMorgan strategist says
The Fed won't pivot from rate hikes until the end of 2023, according to JPMorgan strategist Julia Wang. Wang pointed to strong GDP and labor market data, which would bolster the economy as the Fed keeps hiking rates. "The weakness in the economy isn't really as big or coming as...
Larry Summers says the U.S. has to have a recession that takes unemployment to 6% to beat inflation
Summers served as Treasury secretary in the Clinton administration and was director of the National Economic Council under President Barack Obama. A U.S. recession and unemployment hitting 6% are what it will take for surging inflation to be brought under control in America, according to former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.
Inflation hits new record in Europe, slowing economy
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Inflation hit a new record in the 19 countries that use the euro currency, fueled by out-of-control prices for natural gas and electricity due to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Economic growth also slowed ahead of what economists fear is a looming recession, largely as a result of those higher prices sapping Europeans’ ability to spend. Annual inflation reached 10.7% in October, the European Union’s statistics agency, Eurostat, reported Monday. That is up from 9.9% in September and the highest since statistics began to be compiled for the eurozone in 1997. Natural gas prices skyrocketed...
Job openings hit 10.7M despite Fed attempts to cool economy
WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. job openings rose unexpectedly in September, suggesting that the American labor market is not cooling as fast as the inflation fighters at the Federal Reserve hoped. Employers posted 10.7 million job vacancies in September, up from 10.3 million in August, the Labor Department...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Worsening inflation will pressure Fed to keep raising rates
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices, excluding volatile food and energy costs, jumped 6.6%...
CNBC
Oil falls on U.S. output gains, Chinese demand doubts
Global oil benchmark Brent crude fell more than $1 on Monday on expectations that U.S. production could rise even as weaker economic data out of China and the country's widening COVID-19 curbs weighed on demand. Brent crude futures dropped 92 cents, or 0.96%, to $94.85 a barrel. U.S. West Texas...
MySanAntonio
U.S. economy shows worst is yet to come, with cooling just starting
The U.S. economy's recent rebound is looking like a high-water mark for the expansion. While government data on Thursday revealed U.S. gross domestic product rose 2.6% at an annualized rate in the third quarter, that gain merely made up for the economy's contraction during the first half of the year.
This Economic Indicator Jumps Ahead Of Wednesday Fed Decision On Interest Rates: What You Need To Know
U.S. job openings unexpectedly jumped last month, signaling labor demand remains strong despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool inflation and loosen the historically tight labor market. What Happened: Employment openings increased to 10.7 million in September, according to data the Bureau of Labor Statistics released on Tuesday. The number...
kitco.com
Gold prices holding steady as JOLTS shows 10.72 million job openings in U.S.
(Kitco News) - The gold market is holding on to modest gains even as the U.S. labor market remains healthy with the number of jobs available rising more than expected. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, increased to 10.72 million on the last day of September, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Tuesday.
Chinese manufacturing weakens, adding to economic pressure
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese manufacturing weakened in October, an official survey showed Monday, adding to downward pressure on the economy as the ruling Communist Party tries to reverse a slowdown. A monthly purchasing managers’ index declined to 49.2 from September’s 50.1 on a 100-point scale where numbers below 50...
Subaru says U.S. vehicle demand strong amid economic slowdown fears
TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Demand for new vehicles in the United States remains strong despite rising interest and loan rates, the chief executive of Japan's Subaru Corp (7270.T) said on Wednesday.
thecentersquare.com
Optimism for Pennsylvania economy, even as experts warn of 60% chance of recession
(The Center Square) – The latest update from the Independent Fiscal Office brought some welcome news that showed economic indicators were trending in a positive direction, but also warned of the risk of recession. In its monthly economic update for October, the IFO raised its concerns: “The latest poll...
Inflation is in its final stages and could soon roll over, causing bond yields to peak and stocks to stabilize, JPMorgan says
Inflation figures could soon rollover and disinflation may take hold, JPMorgan said Tuesday. The bank pointed to four stages of inflation, with prices surging in commodities, then goods, then services, then wages. Services prices and wages could soon fall, easing pressure on the central bank to hike rates and allowing...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares waver, dollar dips ahead of Fed policy decision
SYDNEY, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Asian shares wobbled in cautious trading on Wednesday while the dollar sagged slightly as investors braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy outcome later in the global day with many looking for any signs of a slowdown in future rate hikes. MSCI's broadest index of...
NASDAQ
COLUMN-U.S. diesel shortage increasingly likely until economy slows: Kemp
U.S. diesel supplies are becoming critically low with shortages and price spikes likely to occur in the next six months unless and until the economy and fuel consumption slow. By the end of July, stocks had already fallen to 113 million barrels, the lowest since 1996 and before that 1954, based on the most recent data available from the EIA’s more comprehensive monthly surveys.
US economy has officially returned to growth
While the Federal Reserve Bank attempts to slow down the economy with interest rate hikes, recent reports show a growing U.S. economy. We’ll explain why news brings financial complications in its wake.
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise on expectations Fed stays the course
NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL ECONOMY-Asia's factory output weakens on global slowdown, China COVID curbs
TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Asia's factory output weakened in October as global recession fears and China's zero-COVID policy hurt demand, business surveys showed on Tuesday, adding to persistent supply disruptions and darkening recovery prospects. Further U.S. interest rate hikes are also expected to force most Asian central banks to...
Comments / 0