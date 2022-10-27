Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Most People Have Forgotten About This Eerie Pennsylvania Ghost TownTravel MavenPort Matilda, PA
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
'This one is a heartbreaker': Turnovers doom Penn State in latest stinging loss to Ohio State
Penn State approached a matchup against perennial Big Ten front-runner Ohio State understanding it needed to play a clean game. A few days shy of his 41st career start, Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford acknowledged the challenge that awaited. "They cause a lot of problems up front," Clifford said Tuesday...
Parker Washington steps into starring role as Penn State falls to Ohio State
Parker Washington had the counting numbers through the early part of the season. The Penn State wide receiver entered Saturday’s game against Ohio State as the team leader in both catches and yards, but outside of an acrobatic 35-yard touchdown catch against Minnesota a week ago, Washington hadn’t quite put together the highlight reel many expected of him.
Key Takes: Penn State's dreadful 4th quarter leads to (another) Ohio State loss
If you had Penn State losing to Michigan and Ohio State this year, please raise your hand. Obviously, I can’t see any of you, but I’m willing to bet there are a lot of Nittany Lion fans with an arm up, because … well … everyone with a realistic bone in their body saw those losses coming. Just maybe not in the fashion they arrived.
VOTE: Penn State Player of the Ohio State Game
Saturday was largely a tease to Nittany Nation fans. While most Penn State supporters expected a loss to No. 2 Ohio State, the Nittany Lions gave fans a glimmer of hope holding a thin lead headed into halftime. In the end though No. 13 PSU collapsed in the final nine minutes, allowing an unthinkable 28 points.
247Sports
James Franklin addresses talent gap between Penn State, Ohio State
Ohio State defeated Penn State, 44-31, Saturday in Happy Valley. After the game, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin addressed the talent gap between his program and the conference’s top two teams, Ohio State and Michigan. “They got good football teams,” Franklin said. “We played really well against Ohio...
Ohio State knows improvements will be needed to reach goals but will enjoy difficult Penn State win
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – It’s good to be Ohio State football. The Buckeyes are among the top teams in the country nearly every year with more talent than most teams on their schedule. The Scarlet and Gray are going to win the vast majority of their games. But...
Ohio State stays at No. 2 in Week 10 Coaches, AP Poll
For the first seven games of the college football season, things came pretty easy for Ohio State. After some initial challenges in the first half of the Week 1 game against Notre Dame, the Buckeyes coasted to a 7-0 record, making a good case as the country's best team. On Saturday, however, the Scarlet and Gray were challenged by what head coach Ryan Day calls a "matchup" team.
Five-star ATH Quinton Martin goes in-depth on Penn State visit
Five-star athlete Quinton Martin was back at Penn State on Saturday, and he shared how the visit went.
The Bucket Watches Tuimoloau Go Video Game
Remember when the NCAA Football video games were out about a decade ago?. We used to play Dynasty Mode and oftentimes, if you were like me, you’d sim a lot of the ‘boring’ games to get to the recruiting and the big games. But occasionally during the simming process, you’d notice that after three quarters, your team was somehow losing, and you simply couldn’t let that fly.
Buckeye legacy discusses recent Ohio State visit, OSU offense, Hartline and more
Watch as 2025 wide receiver and Ohio State legacy Jackson Wiley discusses his interest in the Buckeyes and more after Friday night game.
College football bowl projections by CBS Sports: TCU enters New Year's Six, Ohio State holds CFB Playoff spot
Following another wild weekend of college football, CBS Sports' Jerry Palm released his latest bowl projections. The College Football Playoff remains largely unchanged from last week, but with 43 bowl games, there is a lot of ground to cover outside of just the top four teams. TCU and Ohio State were two of the notable teams highlighted by Palm, who projects the Horned Frogs to crack the New Year's Six while clawing for a CFB Playoff spot after Oklahoma State's 48-0 loss at Kansas State Saturday.
247Sports
57K+
Followers
388K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0