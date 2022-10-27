Read full article on original website
KIMT
Mayor Kim Norton reflects on policies ahead of the general election
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayor Kim Norton is gearing up for re-election as we are less than two weeks away from the mayoral race. This morning, Mayor Norton shared about policies that she is passionate about and the issues she wants to address the most if re-elected. Much of what she...
KIMT
Cities, counties in southern Minnesota differ in legal THC response
State legislators surprised observers earlier this year by adding a provision to a Health and Human Services omnibus bill to legalize the sale and consumption of products containing small amounts of THC, the psychoactive substance contained in marijuana. One of the most consequential items to come out of an otherwise...
KIMT
Minnesota Governor Candidate Scott Jensen was in Rochester on Saturday
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday, Minnesota Governor Candidate Scott Jensen and Lieutenant Governor Candidate Matt Birk Joined local republican candidates at the Rochester International Airport on their “Heal Minnesota" Tour. Making stops in Duluth, Hibbing, Moorhead, St. Cloud, Mankato, and rounding things out in Rochester, dozens of residents came out...
KIMT
Nominations for Rochester Mayor's Medal of Honor award deadline is Monday
ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Mayor's Medal of Honor award has been a Rochester tradition for nearly 40 years and there is still time to submit your nominations for this year. This year there are 14 categories including the Senior/Elder Achievement Award, Sustainability Award, Excellence in City Service Award, Educational Excellence Award, and the Heroism Award.
KIMT
RAEDI to host small business center for southeast Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Rochester Area Economic Development, Inc. (RAEDI) will remain the host of a regional center for the Minnesota Small Business Development Center (SBDC). “We are thrilled to be hosting the southeast Minnesota SBDC,” says John Wade, President of RAEDI. “Bringing together the services of both organizations under one roof will enable us to better serve entrepreneurs in Rochester and across our 11-county region.”
KIMT
"Unleash the SHE" race promotes ovarian cancer awareness
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The 12th annual "Unleash the SHE" race occurred this morning at Rochester's Mayo High School. Participants ran, walked, and dressed in teal to increase awareness of ovarian cancer. Some of the money raised was given to the Minnesota Ovarian Cancer Alliance, also known as MOCA. MOCA's Board Chair Kristine Greer said events like these have a very big impact on fighting the disease.
Major Downtown Housing Project Back on City Council Agenda
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears the City of Rochester is now ready to enter into exclusive negotiations with the company that has plans for a major development in downtown Rochester. The City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on a resolution authorizing the execution of an Exclusive Negotiating...
KIMT
Rochester Public Schools approves stocking Narcan
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Schools has approved a policy to carry Narcan in schools to aid in preventing opioid-related overdoses. Narcan, or naloxone, is a life-saving medication that quickly reverses the effects of opioids like fentanyl, oxycodone, and codeine. As the opioid epidemic continues to be a public health...
KIMT
After 6 months of bargaining, food service workers at Mayo Clinic reach agreement
ROCHESTER, Minn. - After six months of bargaining, food service workers at Mayo Clinic who are employed by Morrison Healthcare have come to an agreement. The contract impacts 500 SEIU members and an additional 100 from Teamsters 120 and AFSCME Council 65. “This contract is a step in the right...
KIMT
Autumn Ridge Church promotes 'way for us to all be together'
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Autumn Ridge Church held its 2nd annual "RidgeFest" to let Rochester know just how much they love the city. The event was stuffed with tons of free, family-friendly activities like a petting zoo, bounce houses, bungee jumping, a trunk or treat giving out over 3,000 pounds of candy, and a chili cookoff. Autumn Ridge Executive Pastor Otis Hall said the event makes the community feel more at home.
KIMT
North Iowa woman accused of decade-long embezzlement
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Mitchell County woman is arrested for embezzling from a Floyd County law firm. Theresa Ann Farmer, 59 of Orchard, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and unauthorized use of credit cards. Court documents state Farmer stole more than $21,000 from the law...
KIMT
Renovations planned for Allendale Park
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The city of Rochester Parks & Recreation department plans to have around $200,000 worth of renovations done to the sports courts in Allendale Park. Due to the poor condition of the courts and the drainage issues caused by its location, the department hopes to have it redone and moved a little closer to the parking lot. Park Planner Jeff Feece said an investment like this is worth it for the community.
KIMT
Farmers worry about future crop outlooks as drought conditions worsen
PINE ISLAND, Minn.-Farmers in Olmsted County are hoping for a few more rainfalls before winter sets in, as most of the area is currently in a moderate drought. Matt Kruger, who owns a farm in Pine Island, said there were only two good rainfalls in Oct., leaving his soil an inch of water short.
Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa
When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Goodhue County sheriff reports
Cohlman Rutschow reported on Oct. 19 that a trail camera was stolen on Oct. 15 from a property on 320th Street in Red Wing (value: $200). Linda O’Connor, Goodhue, reported on Oct. 18 that someone had entered their home sometime between 11:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 18. A laptop computer was found on the garage floor, it appeared to have been dropped and was damaged. O’Connor later found a TV and desktop computer tower with a monitor was missing from the residence (damage value: $1,065, theft value: $1,800).
A New Way of Shopping Is Now Available at HyVee Stores in Minnesota
A New Way of Shopping Is Now Available at Hy-Vee Stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. I was at Hy-Vee the other day and noticed some brand new signs up that said "Scan & Go". I had no idea what it meant or how it worked so I asked one of the cashiers in Rochester, Minnesota about it as I was checking out the old-fashioned way but she said, "I don't know what that is.".
KIMT
Rochester Public Transit five-year plan being finalized
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Public Transit is finalizing its five-year development plan for city-wide operations. Public transit leaders presented the latest ideas for the city's public transportation in Rochester on Wednesday. Some of the future plans include expanded routes and new routes, as well as extended hours of service during...
KIMT
Austin non-profit gets $150,000 from Thielen Foundation
AUSTIN, Minn. – Nexus-Gerard Family Healing is getting $150,000 from the Thielen Foundation. It’s part of a $1 million donation being made by the Minnesota Viking wide receiver’s charity to eight non-profit organizations around the state. “The partnership organizations that we are supporting with these gifts have...
valleynewslive.com
Several more safety complaints roll in against Dollar General stores in the Red River Valley and beyond
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After our investigation Tuesday night, Valley News Live has been flooded with emails and phone calls from customers across the region and even the country. All are raising concerns about the safety conditions surrounding their local Dollar General stores. After a quick search on...
KIMT
Skylight installation to close Rochester Public Library for one day
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Installation of a new skylight will close the Rochester Public Library on Monday. “As expected, we are having to close for the install of the new skylight for the same concerns we had during the removal of the old one,” says Library Director Karen Lemke. “While we never like to close, we still need to ensure customers can safely enter and leave the building at all times.”
