Englewood residents concerned about food desert threat with Whole Foods leaving 01:59

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A town hall meeting was held Wednesday night to address the problem of a food desert in Englewood – just weeks before a Whole Foods store in the community is set to close for good.

The Whole Foods at 832 W. 63rd St. in the Englewood Square complex is set to close Sunday, Nov. 13 – right before Thanksgiving. According to data from the city, the lone supermarket that will remain in Englewood after that is the Aldi store at 620 W. 63rd St. near Wallace Street.

Another smaller grocery store, Go Green Community Fresh Market , also opened this year at 1208 W. 63rd St.

The Englewood Whole Foods made headlines when it opened back in 2016 . With it now set to close, Englewood residents have raised concerns about the lack of grocery stores.

As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, community leaders on Wednesday night tried easing those fears - while explaining what, if anything, will move into the Whole Foods space.

"I like the community," said Donna Austin. "I think it can be greater."

Austin has lived in Englewood for 12 years. She is one of many who finds herself leaving her community for groceries.

"I've shopped at the Whole Foods store - and I do believe it's becoming a desert, yes," she said.

Austin was among those who attended a Grocery Townhall at Kennedy-King College, 6301 S. Halsted St., on Wednesday night. City leaders discussed what is needed to address the lack of quality grocery stores in the Englewood community and beyond.

For Austin's part, she said, "I want the right store, and more than one store."

Austin said she will travel a good distance for groceries. She is fortunate to drive, but many in Englewood depend on public transit – forcing them to cut back. Austin is cutting back too.

"Shopping less," she said. "I shop less because Whole Foods was convenient for me."

Many Englewood residents rely on financial assistance. But the goal is to make sure they have more shopping options.

"We deserve to be able to shop a few blocks away," Austin said. "We should be able to have everything in our community as everyone else does."

No definite decision has been made on what is going to take over the soon-to-be-vacant Whole Foods space. The goal is to keep the community engaged - and more importantly, let them know their voices matter.