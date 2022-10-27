Read full article on original website
WTOP
Owner of Blues Alley speaks out after fire at club
After a fire at Blues Alley in Georgetown shut the jazz club down temporarily on Tuesday, the owner of the famed venue is giving an update. “The majority of the firefighting work was to contain any type of fire that might spread to alternative properties,” said Harry Schnipper, executive director and owner of Blues Alley Jazz Club in Georgetown.
mocoshow.com
Electric Scooter Caused Fire at Apartment Complex on Friday Afternoon
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a fire at the Twin Towers apartment complex on Fidler Lane and Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring a little after 2pm on Friday afternoon, according to MCFRS Public Information Officers Pete Piringer and James Carpenter. Crews arrived...
mocoshow.com
Collision Shuts Down I-270 SB Early Saturday Morning; Residual Delays Expected
8am Update: Fuel from the leaking saddle tank has been removed by hazmat crews and vehicles have been towed from the scene. A collision that took place at approximately 4am on Saturday morning, shut down the through lanes of I-270SB between Rt. 28 (Exit 6) and Montrose Rd (Exit 4), according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) PIO Pete Piringer.
mocoshow.com
Fire at Twin Towers Complex in Silver Spring; Three Patients Evaluated For Injuries
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a fire at the Twin Towers apartment complex on Fidler Lane and Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring a little after 2pm on Friday afternoon, according to MCFRS Public Information Officer Pete Piringer. Crews arrived at the 17-story...
Inside Nova
Ready, set, run: Everything you need to know about the Marine Corps Marathon
Metro is stepping up the pace, opening two hours early — at 5 a.m. — for the 47th annual Marine Corps Marathon on Sunday. Free shuttle buses at six Blue and Yellow line stations will begin operating at 5 a.m. when the system opens, with increased frequencies during peak periods before and after the race to accommodate higher ridership.
ffxnow.com
Four cars stolen overnight nee Rose Hill neighborhood
Four cars were stolen early Wednesday morning in the Rose Hill neighborhood, according to police. The cars were taken near South Van Dorn Street and Franconia Road. A resident reported that a group of men attempted to enter several vehicles in the area around 5 a.m. But the individuals left...
mocoshow.com
Collision Closes Wootton Parkway at Seven Locks Rd
Per Rockville City Police Department: Traffic Alert – 10/26/22 at 9:30 p.m. Southbound Wootton Parkway is temporarily closed at Seven Locks Road due to a traffic collision. Driver of vehicle was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Per Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services: MCFRS are on the scene...
fox5dc.com
15-year-old shot on DC Metro train; Green Line service delayed
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a 15-year-old male was shot aboard a Green Line Metro train at the Georgia Avenue - Petworth Station Friday. The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. Police say the victim was shot in the leg and was transported to a nearby hospital. He has non-life threatening injuries.
cohaitungchi.com
Where To See Fall Foliage Near Washington DC
Here’s my guide to the best spots for leaf peeping and fall foliage color in the Washington D.C. area, my home for over 20 years. Fall is one of the most beautiful times of the year in the D.C. region. As the leaves turn fiery colors, locals and tourists...
popville.com
Shooting in Shaw around 2:30am
“Alert: Shooting Investigation at 0227 hours in the 1800 block of 6th Street NW. Lookout for a B/M LSW a navy blazer and black tie“
fox5dc.com
Road rager shoots child's car seat on I-295 in DC
WASHINGTON - Road rage on I-295 turned into a frightening situation for one D.C. family Thursday morning. A Prince George's County woman reported to police that someone shot into her husband's car, hitting her son's car seat. The man driving the car, Leon Vessels, told FOX 5 he was taking...
WTOP
Boy, 15, shot while on Green Line in DC
A 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a fight on a Green Line train in D.C. Friday morning, Metro said. The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. at the Petworth station. “Preliminarily, it appears an altercation between a group of juveniles aboard the train preceded the shooting. MTPD (Metro Transit Police Department) is currently canvassing for a suspect,” Metro spokesman Ian Jannetta said in an email.
mocoshow.com
Coming Soon to Rockville (Restaurants, Retail, and More)
Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that will be coming soon to Rockville, MD. Mochinut, a restaurant that serves mochi donuts, Korean rice flour hotdogs, soft serve, and bubble tea drinks (menu available below), is coming to 838 Rockville Pike– the current location of Tea-Do. Tea-Do is a “contemporary tea house” that was on the early side of MoCo’s bubble tea explosion in recent years, opening in January of 2016. Mochinut offers mochi donuts, which is described as “a donut that originated from Hawaii which is a combination of American doughnuts and Japanese mochi.” Up to 25 different flavors are available, but flavors will vary by location. The Mochinut menu also consists savory treats in the form of Korean hotdogs and offers other sweet menu items like soft serve ice cream and bubble tea drinks. An opening date is not yet available.
Fairfax Police investigating after 4 cars were stolen overnight
The Fairfax County Police Department is asking residents of the eastern part of the county to be careful after four cars were stolen and several others were broken into overnight in the Rose Hill area.
Infant found dead in January was murdered, D.C. police say
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A baby found dead on January 21st was murdered, D.C. Metro Police investigators revealed today after a 9-month-long investigation. Police found the baby in a unit on 61st Street in northeast D.C. According to a police report, at approximately 9:27 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious child. “Upon arrival, the members located an infant female victim who was unconscious and unresponsive. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was The post Infant found dead in January was murdered, D.C. police say appeared first on Shore News Network.
nomadlawyer.org
Arlington: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Arlington, Virginia. Arlington is a city that offers a diverse range of activities and attractions. Its largest neighborhood, Arlington, contains a large number of turn-of-the-century buildings along with modern high-rises, as well as quaint neighborhood pubs and chic boutiques. If you’d like to learn...
fox5dc.com
2 teens arrested in armed carjacking in Southeast DC: police
WASHINGTON - A 16-year-old and a 13-year-old were arrested and charged with armed carjacking Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police say the suspects. two male teens from Capitol Heights, MD, approached the victim's vehicle in the 4000 block of Clay Place in Northeast D.C. Friday afternoon. One suspect took out a firearm and demanded the victim's vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in the vehicle.
D.C.’s Marine Corps Marathon Will Close A Bunch Of Roads This Weekend
Plenty of people have run it, and even more have cheered them on. That’s right: the Marine Corps Marathon is taking place on Sunday, marking its return after a two-year in-person hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The marathon is in its 47th year, though the last two years...
Man dies in Northeast DC shooting
WASHINGTON — Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in D.C.'s Trinidad neighborhood. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Trinidad Avenue Northeast near the intersection of Morse Street Northeast after receiving reports of gunshots from Shotspotter technology around 1:40 a.m., police said. Once officers arrived...
Bus driver arrested for driving drunk, DCPS says bus company failed to protect students
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Dr. Lewis Ferebee said Friday he considers bus company Rome Charters, LLC in "breach" of its contract with the district after one of Rome Charters bus drivers was arrested for driving drunk while transporting more than 40 kindergarteners home from a field trip the day before.
