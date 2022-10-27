Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Airbnb, Advanced Micro Devices, Match Group and More
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Airbnb — The lodging stock fell about 6.6% after hours even after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue. On Airbnb's earnings call, management said trends in its recovery vary by region and that global cancellation rates for the third quarter were higher than 2019 levels, but below 2021 and 2020 levels.
NBC San Diego
Shares of Airbnb Tumble 13% on Low Fourth-Quarter Guidance
Shares of Airbnb fell more than 13% Wednesday, a day after the company released third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street's estimates but fell short on fourth-quarter guidance. For the fourth quarter, Airbnb said it expects to deliver between $1.80 billion and $1.88 billion, below the midpoint of $1.85 billion as...
NBC San Diego
Paramount Global Shares Sink as Results Miss and TV Revenue Falls
Paramount Global reported $6.92 billion in third-quarter revenue, missing analysts' expectations. Paramount's TV network business saw revenue fall 5% due to a drop in advertising and pay-TV subscribers. Streaming service Paramount+ now has 46 million subscribers, and overall direct-to-consumer revenue rose 38%. Paramount Global on Wednesday reported third-quarter revenue that...
NBC San Diego
European Markets Cautious as Investors Focus on the Fed's Next Move; Maersk Down 7%
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautious on Wednesday as global investors focused on the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index slid 0.3% below the flatline by early afternoon, having given up opening gains of 0.4%. Household goods...
NBC San Diego
Amazon Sell-Off Pushes Market Cap Below $1 Trillion for First Time Since April 2020
Amazon's stock closed down Tuesday for a fifth straight day, falling to the lowest since April 2020. Last week the company projected sales in the holiday quarter would be far below expectations. The stock dropped 5.9% to $96.79. Amazon has exited the trillion-dollar club. Shares of the e-retailer plunged 5.9%...
NBC San Diego
The Fed Announces 4th Consecutive ‘Jumbo' Interest Rate Hike of 75 Basis Points—Here Are 4 Things That Will Be More Expensive
Struggling to dampen inflation, the Federal Reserve announced a widely expected fourth consecutive "jumbo" 0.75 percentage point rate hike on Wednesday. While raising interest rates can slow inflation by making borrowing more expensive, and therefore less appealing, the move further increases debt costs for Americans already struggling with rising prices on pretty much everything, including necessities like food and rent.
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Says These 8 Stocks Can Withstand the Fed's Tightening Cycle
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of stocks that he thinks will weather the market turbulence ahead. He also echoed his sentiment that tech stocks are no longer market leaders and should be avoided. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of stocks that he...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Tupperware, Airbnb, Paramount, Estee Lauder and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Tupperware Brands — Shares of Tupperware plunged 42% after a third-quarter earnings miss. The maker of household storage products also said it may not be able to comply with the covenants in its credit agreement, "which raises substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern," the earnings release said.
NBC San Diego
‘Nearly Risk-Free' I Bonds Now Pay 6.89%—Here's Why They ‘Could Still Be a Good Investment'
The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Tuesday announced Series I savings bonds — also known simply as I bonds — will pay a 6.89% annual interest rate through April 2023, down from the 9.62% the paid to those who purchased from May through the end of October.
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Picks 4 Apparel Stocks That Are ‘Worth Owning' When the Market's Oversold
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of apparel stocks they should consider adding to their shopping lists. "I'm still bearish on apparel and footwear in general, but if you're selective, some of these are definitely worth owning," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Roku, Qualcomm, Etsy and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Qualcomm – Shares of Qualcomm lost 6% after the company reported earnings after the bell that included a guidance for its fiscal first quarter that fell below expectations, due to weak demand in China and elevated inventories. The technology firm reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.13, in-line with Wall Street expectations, according to Refinitiv. Revenues in the quarter were $11.39 billion compared to the estimate of $11.37 billion.
NBC San Diego
U.S. Banks Processed Roughly $1.2 Billion in Ransomware Payments in 2021, According to Federal Report
U.S. banks and financial institutions processed more than $1 billion in potential ransomware-related payments in 2021. It's a new record and almost triple the amount that was reported the previous year. Over half the ransomware attacks are attributed to suspected Russian cyber hackers, according to a new report. U.S. banks...
NBC San Diego
India, China to See Biggest Jump in Real Salary as Asia-Pacific Leads the Way Next Year, Report Shows
As inflation continues to impact global economies, Asia-Pacific will be the only region to see real salary growth in 2023, a new survey has found. According to the annual Salary Trends Report by data company ECA International, the average real salary increase — which is nominal wage growth minus the rate of inflation — is predicted to increase by 1.3% in Asia-Pacific.
NBC San Diego
World's Largest Container Shipping Firm Maersk, a Barometer for Global Trade, Warns of ‘Dark Clouds on the Horizon'
The Danish giant, widely seen as a barometer for global trade, reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $10.9 billion for the quarter. CEO Soren Skou said the "exceptional results" were driven by a continued rise in ocean freight rates, but said it was clear that these...
NBC San Diego
10-Year Treasury Yield Falls Below 4% After the Fed Signals a Potential Policy Change
Treasury yields dropped Wednesday as the Federal Reserve approved a widely expected 75 basis point interest rate hike and signaled a possible slowdown in the pace of increases. The yield on the 10-year Treasury traded 7 basis points lower to 3.97%. The policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury yield fell 9 basis points...
NBC San Diego
Op-Ed: Don't Reject the 60/40 Portfolio. Embrace It
Some are questioning the traditional 60/40 stocks-to-bonds investment model amid unique geopolitical and financial circumstances that are hammering stock markets. It's never a good idea to tweak investment practices based on one year's experience, however. Here are some factors to consider before abandoning the trusty 60/40 approach. As we head...
NBC San Diego
Major Banks Are Bullish on Hong Kong's Economy and China Growth Prospects
Major lenders Standard Chartered and HSBC expressed confidence in the rebound of Hong Kong's and China's economy, even as China ramps up its Covid measures. "I think Hong Kong will rebound strongly following Covid ... I have every confidence Hong Kong will rebound strongly next year," said HSBC's CEO. However,...
NBC San Diego
Full Recap of the Latest Fed Rate Hike and Chair Jerome Powell's Market-Moving News Conference
The Federal Reserve delivered its latest monetary policy announcement, with the central bank hiking rates by 75 basis points, or 0.75 percentage point. Fed Chair Jerome Powell also said that the central bank still has a ways to go before it wraps up its tightening campaign. Checkout below a full recap of the announcement and Powell's news conference.
NBC San Diego
Fed Rate Hikes Could Go Even Further Than Expected as Powell Commits to Stomp Out Inflation
A hawkish Fed Chairman Jerome Powell vowed to beat inflation and said the central bank may have to raise rates more than expected. That sent stocks lower and bond yields higher, as traders bet the Fed could now raise rates above 5% before stopping. The Federal Reserve left the door...
NBC San Diego
Luminar Says It Has Begun Production of Its Automotive Lidar Units Ahead of Schedule
Luminar is now shipping lidar units to SAIC Motor, China's largest automaker, ahead of schedule. The company's Iris lidar units will also be featured on upcoming new models from Polestar and Volvo. The announcement comes alongside Luminar's third-quarter results, in which the company reported an adjusted loss of 18 cents...
