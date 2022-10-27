Read full article on original website
Eater
Austin Sandwich Institution Gourmands Is Closing
Gourmands Neighborhood Pub, one of Austin’s sandwich and pub institutions, is closing. The 2316 Webberville Road restaurant will have its last day around Christmas-time in December. The pub was known for its epic sandwiches and soups. Of the former, there’s the iconic Orgy sandwich, full of hot-peppered pastrami, Swiss...
Austin Chronicle
Short and Sweet: "Don't You Go Nowhere"
Welcome to Short and Sweet, our Q&A series with the people behind shorts films paying at Austin film festivals. This time, it's Bryan Poyser and his latest, musical drama, "Don't You Go Nowhere." The new short from the two-time Independent Spirit Award nominated director of Love & Air Sex and...
Report: Texas barbecue restaurant known for slow-cooked brisket ranked in top 10 in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are only a few guaranteed things in life, death, taxes, and Texas barbecue always being on top of the BBQ conversation. America is filled with some of the greatest food known to man and barbecue from east to west and north to south is something that people will travel from all over the world to get their hands on. But what are the top spots in the country to find the holy grail of American BBQ?
Sugar Daddy's closes in Round Rock, will reopen as Legends in November
Sugar Daddy's, a bar locally owned by Martin Salyer, closed Oct. 11 for a rebrand. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Sugar Daddy's, a bar locally owned by Martin Salyer, closed Oct. 11 for a rebrand. The bar and lounge is set to reopen with a target date of Nov. 21, under the name Legends, and it will be oriented around the history of the murder of Deputy A.W. Grimes by Sam Bass and his gang, which happened inside the building. 512-520-4895 www.sugardaddysbar.com.
El Naranjo’s Iliana de la Vega Brings Traditional Flavors of Mexico to Austin
At El Naranjo—a bright and lively space at the bottom of an apartment complex in South Austin—diners sip on margaritas with fresh-squeezed lime juice on the rim. Tacos and queso grace the menu, and tortilla chips make their way to tables before the main course. But as owner and head chef Iliana de la Vega will tell you: This isn’t just another Tex-Mex establishment.
Seafood restaurant Garbo's serves fresh Maine lobster rolls, twist on Texas tacos
Owner Heidi Garbo (left) gives credit to her sisters Hannah (right) and Samantha for helping her run Garbo’s seafood restaurant. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) When Heidi Garbo moved to Austin for her husband’s work in 2013, she had experience running her own seafood truck in Key West and a lifelong association with the lobster industry in Connecticut through her dad’s lobster business.
franchising.com
Pinch A Penny Store to Open First Store in Austin, TX
Air Force Veteran Will Own Swimming Pool Retail and Services Franchise. The Pinch A Penny Pool Patio Spa store will open on Friday, October 28 at 11521 N FM 620 in the HEB Shopping Center. The store will hold a grand opening the following day, featuring a magician, balloon artist, giveaways of pizza and other items, including a robotic pool cleaner.
Austin Chronicle
The Sword’s John D. Cronise Discusses Decision to End Influential Metal Band
After almost two decades and six albums, the Sword have laid down their weapons for good. In somber words on social media last Thursday, founder, singer, and guitarist John D. Cronise said: "I find it my duty to inform you that, after much contemplation, I have reached the difficult conclusion that it's time to bring The Sword's long and storied career to a close."
tmpresale.com
A Merry-Achi Christmas with Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez at Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater in Austin Dec 13th, 2022 – pre-sale password
The new A Merry-Achi Christmas with Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez presale code is now online! For a very limited time you can acquire your event tickets before anyone else. If you don’t order your tickets to A Merry-Achi Christmas with Mariachi Sol de Mexico de Jose Hernandez’s...
New cafe open in Spider House Cafe location
A new cafe is opening in the former Spider House Cafe spot. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) A new bar and cafe opened Oct. 26 in the former Spider House Cafe location. The new concept, Tweedy's, aims to maintain the character of the Spider House Cafe, said Michel Issa, who owns the 2908 Fruth St., Austin, property with Jimmy Nassour.
fox7austin.com
12-foot stolen Halloween skeleton replaced by creator in Northwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - You probably remember the story about giant skeleton that was stolen in broad daylight from a yard in Northwest Austin. Shortly after video of the theft went viral, FOX 7 was told the creator of the popular Halloween decoration heard about what happened and shipped a replacement.
thetexastasty.com
The Best Boba Tea in Austin, Texas
If you’re a regular on the internet, you have probably heard of the drink Boba. The milky drink with tapioca balls at the bottom seems to be a new and emerging drink, as its sweet flavor is a new and fun beverage that lots of people can’t get enough of. If you are an Austin native and looking for places where you can try the infamous Boba Tea for yourself, here is a list of the best Boba in Austin to ensure the sweetest experience possible.
austinmonthly.com
Despite a Global Pandemic and Historic Freeze, This Couple Created a Thriving Bookstore in Bastrop
Tired of living in Bastrop County but commuting to Austin, Ryan Holiday started searching for office space in 2019 when his wife had a wild notion: “She saw this amazing building and said, ‘What if that was your office and we opened a bookstore underneath?’” he remembers. “And I said, ‘That’s the craziest idea I’ve ever heard,’ but for once the crazy idea was coming from her.”
Austin Chronicle
Comfortable Carnage at Pallbearer Press
In an old dark house, deep in South Austin, something sinister lurks. Pallbearer Press, local screenprinters and horror design brand, just marked one year since opening their brick-and-mortar storefront, the House of Stuff, and celebrated the occasion this past weekend with beers, bands, and live screenprinting. Pallbearer Press sells all things horror; clothing, toys, and other collectibles, the shop caters to those who love everything scary.
JamBase
See Robert Earl Keen Say Farewell To ‘Austin City Limits’ With Poignant ‘I Gotta Go’
Texas native Robert Earl Keen recently retired from touring but before he did so he made sure to return to the Austin City Limits stage for one final appearance on the show. Keen shares the hour with fellow Texan Parker McCollum as part of an installment airing this Saturday, October 29 on PBS. JamBase is pleased to premiere Robert Earl Keen’s “I Gotta Go” performance from the upcoming episode.
Williamson County Fair expects more sold-out shows during second-ever event
Scott Heselmeyer, president of the Williamson County Fair Association, said the addition of 'Tejano Night' to the fair's Friday entertainment lineup will likely fill the expo center's arena.
territorysupply.com
The 10 Best Hiking Trails in Austin, Texas
Austin is many things. It’s the bustling capital of Texas, it’s a college town, and a tech magnet. But it’s also one of the greenest and most outdoorsy cities in all of America. Rivers, creeks, natural springs, miles of hiking trails, and parks are loaded throughout the...
Convenience store TXB breaks ground on 68th store in Kyle
TXB and city of Kyle leadership broke ground Oct. 25 on a new 13,000-square-foot facility in Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Convenience store chain TXB, which stands for Texas born, broke ground on its 68th store Oct. 25 at 145 Lehman Road, Kyle. The chain, formerly known as Kwik Check, has stores throughout the state as well as a handful of stores in Oklahoma.
lasaliberator.com
Lady Bird Lake Lacks Legitimate Liquid Levels
Since 2019, the water in Lady Bird Lake in Austin has been considered unsafe to swim in, especially for pets, according to the City of Austin. In recent years, dogs have passed away after swimming in the lake due to toxic algae, which can also be harmful to humans. Brett...
fox7austin.com
Pet of the Weekend: Binky, Winky and Dinky
Binky, Winky and Dinky are all about three months old. These babies are new at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter, and they are ready to find their loving new homes!
