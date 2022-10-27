Read full article on original website
Leander ISD prepares for recapture payment ahead of Nov. 8 election
Leander ISD board members approved an agreement to make recapture payments Oct. 27. (Community Impact staff) The Leander ISD board of trustees unanimously voted Oct. 27 to purchase attendance credits from the state as the district prepares to make its recapture payments, should Proposition A pass on Election Day, Nov. 8.
Homelessness coalition seeks volunteers to help with Williamson County point-in-time count
(Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) In January, the WilCo Homeless Coalition will partner with San Antonio-based Endeavors, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting vulnerable populations, to carry out a point-in-time count of those experiencing homelessness in Williamson County. This will be the second time the county has taken a count of those who...
Community First! Village expanding to help people experiencing homelessness
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Mobile Loaves and Fishes (MLF) is helping to combat homelessness in northeast Travis County. On Wednesday, the nonprofit organization broke ground on an expansion of its Community First! Village. This expansion will add another 1,400 homes to the already 400-home community. “Building a neighborhood of...
Work to begin on Phase 1 of Hutto High School modernization
The Hutto High School modernization project was approved as part of a $194.4 million bond in 2019. (Courtesy Hutto ISD) Construction will soon begin on the first of two phases in a project renovating and modernizing Hutto High School. At an Oct. 27 board meeting, HISD trustees approved a $2.72...
kut.org
More than a dozen Austin ISD campuses have undergone state-mandated security audits
Austin ISD is addressing issues identified during recent state-mandated school security audits, officials said Thursday. Jacob Reach, the district's chief of governmental relations and board services, told the AISD Board of Trustees that the latest round of inspections took place at 10 campuses. "What we have seen this past round...
Study: Millennials are moving to these Texas cities more than most in US
Every generation has had its time to shine or at least will in the soon-to-be future, all eyes are on Millennials in this day and age as the up-and-comers.
15 Austin ZIP codes now dominated by renters not homeowners
If you live in either the 78727 or 78744 ZIP code, odds are you’re renting.
'The worst compensated job in Texas' | Texas is facing a worsening home caregiver shortage
AUSTIN, Texas — For more than two decades, Gene Rodgers has depended on a community-based caregiver to come into his home to help give him life-sustaining care that includes helping him in and out of bed, getting dressed and assisting him with meal preparation. It keeps the 67-year-old as...
Former Austin state representative pleads guilty to tax evasion
A former Texas State Representative pleaded guilty to tax evasion Thursday, according to the Department of Justice.
natureworldnews.com
72 Flights From Central Texas Cancelled as Severe Thunderstorms Hit
In Central Texas, 72 flights were canceled due to severe thunderstorms. Major thunderstorms are currently affecting the US state and are resulting in lengthy delays. For instance, at Austin-Bergstrom International airport (AUS), more than 70 flights have been canceled for the day. Additionally, other airlines have been impacted. 72 Flights...
2 years into Austin’s Project Connect, is the light rail still on track?
Earlier this year, the group overseeing Austin’s massive transit initiative, Project Connect, made an announcement: skyrocketing construction costs and the price of land would likely bring the price tag of the project up. The cost estimates for the light rail project, specifically, nearly doubled. Project leaders say they will not be asking taxpayers for another rate increase so they have some potentially tough decisions to make about how to move forward with the funding that's available. KXAN investigators took a closer look at what this means for keeping the project on track.
Oilcan Harry’s sues new landlord over access to new location, HVAC installation
The owners of Oilcan Harry's, STS Warehouse, LLC, filed a lawsuit Wednesday against their new landlord, claiming they have not been given access to their new location at 214 W. Fourth St. (across the street from their current location) and that an HVAC system has not been installed in the building.
KTEN.com
Where Millennials Are Moving – 2022 Edition
Millennials are increasingly putting down roots whether that is through buying a home, getting involved in their community or working with a local financial advisor to plan for the future. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data shows that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases in their millennial populations last year.
austinmonthly.com
Despite a Global Pandemic and Historic Freeze, This Couple Created a Thriving Bookstore in Bastrop
Tired of living in Bastrop County but commuting to Austin, Ryan Holiday started searching for office space in 2019 when his wife had a wild notion: “She saw this amazing building and said, ‘What if that was your office and we opened a bookstore underneath?’” he remembers. “And I said, ‘That’s the craziest idea I’ve ever heard,’ but for once the crazy idea was coming from her.”
territorysupply.com
The 10 Best Hiking Trails in Austin, Texas
Austin is many things. It’s the bustling capital of Texas, it’s a college town, and a tech magnet. But it’s also one of the greenest and most outdoorsy cities in all of America. Rivers, creeks, natural springs, miles of hiking trails, and parks are loaded throughout the...
austintalks.org
Don’t miss Halloween events in Austin
There are several events especially planned for Austin residents. Two will be held on Oct. 27 – one from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at 5101 W. Harrison St. and the other at 5 p.m. at Columbus Park Refectory, 5701 W. Jackson Blvd. On Oct. 29, there will be an...
Events in Austin: 'Halloweekend' 10/28-10/31 and beyond
🗓 All weekend👻 Tricks, Treats, and Trails *It’s just a bunch of hocus pocus at McKinney Roughs Nature Park. Show up in your spookiest costume for the second annual Tricks, Treats and Trails event for family fun! Tickets start at $10.00, and feature a pumpkin patch, a rock-climbing wall, smores, food trucks, and more.2 - 8 p.m. Saturday, 4 - 8 p.m. Sunday | 📍McKinney Roughs Nature Park, 1884 State Highway 71 West, Cedar Creek, TX, 78612🎥 Austin Film FestivalOne of the most famous film festivals in the country kicks off in Austin this weekend, beginning its nearly two week...
Austin hospitals asking for discretion going to ERs as they see uptick in pediatric cases
Hospitals in Austin say they're seeing more kids in their emergency rooms with respiratory illnesses and flu.
Austin falls to No. 13 on list of Top 25 best places to live in U.S.
It's no surprise, it's pretty darn expensive to live here.
Austin police respond to east Austin SWAT call
The Austin Police Department said it was on the scene of an ongoing SWAT situation in east Austin early Sunday morning.
