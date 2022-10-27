ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
Community Impact Austin

Homelessness coalition seeks volunteers to help with Williamson County point-in-time count

(Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) In January, the WilCo Homeless Coalition will partner with San Antonio-based Endeavors, a nonprofit dedicated to assisting vulnerable populations, to carry out a point-in-time count of those experiencing homelessness in Williamson County. This will be the second time the county has taken a count of those who...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
natureworldnews.com

72 Flights From Central Texas Cancelled as Severe Thunderstorms Hit

In Central Texas, 72 flights were canceled due to severe thunderstorms. Major thunderstorms are currently affecting the US state and are resulting in lengthy delays. For instance, at Austin-Bergstrom International airport (AUS), more than 70 flights have been canceled for the day. Additionally, other airlines have been impacted. 72 Flights...
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

2 years into Austin’s Project Connect, is the light rail still on track?

Earlier this year, the group overseeing Austin’s massive transit initiative, Project Connect, made an announcement: skyrocketing construction costs and the price of land would likely bring the price tag of the project up. The cost estimates for the light rail project, specifically, nearly doubled. Project leaders say they will not be asking taxpayers for another rate increase so they have some potentially tough decisions to make about how to move forward with the funding that's available. KXAN investigators took a closer look at what this means for keeping the project on track.
AUSTIN, TX
KTEN.com

Where Millennials Are Moving – 2022 Edition

Millennials are increasingly putting down roots whether that is through buying a home, getting involved in their community or working with a local financial advisor to plan for the future. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data shows that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases in their millennial populations last year.
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

Despite a Global Pandemic and Historic Freeze, This Couple Created a Thriving Bookstore in Bastrop

Tired of living in Bastrop County but commuting to Austin, Ryan Holiday started searching for office space in 2019 when his wife had a wild notion: “She saw this amazing building and said, ‘What if that was your office and we opened a bookstore underneath?’” he remembers. “And I said, ‘That’s the craziest idea I’ve ever heard,’ but for once the crazy idea was coming from her.”
BASTROP, TX
territorysupply.com

The 10 Best Hiking Trails in Austin, Texas

Austin is many things. It’s the bustling capital of Texas, it’s a college town, and a tech magnet. But it’s also one of the greenest and most outdoorsy cities in all of America. Rivers, creeks, natural springs, miles of hiking trails, and parks are loaded throughout the...
AUSTIN, TX
austintalks.org

Don’t miss Halloween events in Austin

There are several events especially planned for Austin residents. Two will be held on Oct. 27 – one from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at 5101 W. Harrison St. and the other at 5 p.m. at Columbus Park Refectory, 5701 W. Jackson Blvd. On Oct. 29, there will be an...
AUSTIN, TX
Austonia

Events in Austin: 'Halloweekend' 10/28-10/31 and beyond

🗓 All weekend👻 Tricks, Treats, and Trails *It’s just a bunch of hocus pocus at McKinney Roughs Nature Park. Show up in your spookiest costume for the second annual Tricks, Treats and Trails event for family fun! Tickets start at $10.00, and feature a pumpkin patch, a rock-climbing wall, smores, food trucks, and more.2 - 8 p.m. Saturday, 4 - 8 p.m. Sunday | 📍McKinney Roughs Nature Park, 1884 State Highway 71 West, Cedar Creek, TX, 78612🎥 Austin Film FestivalOne of the most famous film festivals in the country kicks off in Austin this weekend, beginning its nearly two week...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy