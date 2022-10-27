Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Austin airport smashes passengers record on Monday thanks to F1 travelTech ReviewedAustin, TX
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Related
Rowdies’ Sebastian Guenzatti returns to ‘typical Seba’ with 5 goals in last 4 matches
ST. PETERSBURG — When midfielder Nicky Law joined the Rowdies after a midseason trade, Sebastian Guenzatti wasn’t playing much. Law noticed that one of Tampa Bay’s other veterans — the one who led the team in goals the last three seasons — was “out of the reckoning a little bit.”
ESPN
Portland's NWSL title success built around Sophia Smith and trying new things
Portland Thorns forward Sophia Smith's casual shrug of celebration said it all: "What, you expected anything else?" Four minutes into Saturday's National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Championship, the 2022 league MVP scored to make sure there would not be any question about the result -- or why she was recently awarded the league's top individual honor.
Sporting News
Portland Thorns win NWSL championship 2022, cementing status as USA's most successful pro women's soccer team
No U.S. professional women's soccer team have won more silverware in the NWSL era than the Portland Thorns after the organization captured its record third league title with a 2-0 blanking of the Kansas City Current in the 2022 championship game. USWNT star and league MVP Sophia Smith scored after...
CBS Sports
Philadelphia Union vs. NYCFC live stream: MLS Cup Playoffs prediction, TV channel, how to watch, time, odds
There will be an Eastern Conference Final rematch of last season's MLS Playoffs on Sunday as the Philadelphia Union face reigning champions New York City FC. This season, the Union have their chance for revenge after missing three-fourths of the defense and starting keeper Andre Blake for that match. Undefeated at home, the Union will look to see the Subaru Park faithful push them to their first MLS Cup appearance.
ESPN
Portland Thorns beat Kansas City Current to win NWSL Championship
Sophia Smith opened the scoring early and the Portland Thorns never looked back in a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Current to win the 2022 National Women's Soccer League title. League MVP Smith struck in the fourth minute and was in on the play that led to Portland's second...
Top-seed LAFC meet Austin FC in West final showdown
Los Angeles FC and Austin FC each are looking to reach their first MLS Cup final when they play in
MVP Sophia Smith scores, Thorns top KC 2-0 for NWSL title
WASHINGTON (AP) — Sophia Smith and the Portland Thorns overcame challenges off the field this season with a championship on it. Smith, the season’s Most Valuable Player, scored early and the Thorns won their third National Women’s Soccer League title Saturday night with a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Current.
Portland’s Record-Third NWSL Title an Emphatic Triumph for Its Players
Portland has featured heavily in the NWSL’s dark past, but its players have persevered, and the club is now the most decorated in league history.
CBS Sports
NWSL awards 2022: Portland Thorns star Sophia Smith wins MVP; Naomi Girma wins top rookie and defender
With the NWSL Championship this weekend, it's time for the annual end-of-the-year awards where players and coaches are recognized for their accomplishments over the season. They typically highlight five individual categories, while a sixth accolade -- the golden boot -- is awarded to the top goal scorer of the season. San Diego Wave FC forward Alex Morgan locked up the golden boot with 15 goals this season, as Sophia Smith (14) and Debinha (12) finished second and third respectively.
AOL Corp
‘Really proud of them’: Current loss doesn’t dull Kansas City fans’ enthusiasm for future
High anticipation from KC Current fans at Union Station faded, but didn’t disappear altogether, as the KC Current struggled throughout the championship game for the National Women’s Soccer League. Even late into Current’s 2-0 loss to the Portland Thorns Saturday night, Kansas City supporters kept their faith in...
ESPN
Portland Thorns overcome adversity-filled season to win third NWSL title
The Portland Thorns claimed the 2022 NWSL Championship with a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Current on Saturday night. NWSL MVP Sophia Smith put the Thorns up 1-0 in the fourth minute, pouncing on a defensive miscue to finish off a breakaway opportunity. The Thorns remained in control for much of the match and finally doubled their lead in the 56th minute, with Yazmeen Ryan's low cross deflecting off Current defender Addisyn Merrick into the net for an own goal.
NBC Sports
Sedona Prince ‘heartbroken’ as Oregon basketball career ends with elbow injury
Prince, a 6-foot-7 center, has opted to forgo her final year of eligibility and pursue a professional career following surgery next month, the Ducks announced Friday. Prince averaged 9.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game last season. She drew attention when she posted about the disparities between the women’s and men’s weight rooms at the 2021 NCAA Tournament on social media.
Comments / 0