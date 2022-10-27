ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

ESPN

Portland's NWSL title success built around Sophia Smith and trying new things

Portland Thorns forward Sophia Smith's casual shrug of celebration said it all: "What, you expected anything else?" Four minutes into Saturday's National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Championship, the 2022 league MVP scored to make sure there would not be any question about the result -- or why she was recently awarded the league's top individual honor.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Philadelphia Union vs. NYCFC live stream: MLS Cup Playoffs prediction, TV channel, how to watch, time, odds

There will be an Eastern Conference Final rematch of last season's MLS Playoffs on Sunday as the Philadelphia Union face reigning champions New York City FC. This season, the Union have their chance for revenge after missing three-fourths of the defense and starting keeper Andre Blake for that match. Undefeated at home, the Union will look to see the Subaru Park faithful push them to their first MLS Cup appearance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Portland Thorns beat Kansas City Current to win NWSL Championship

Sophia Smith opened the scoring early and the Portland Thorns never looked back in a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Current to win the 2022 National Women's Soccer League title. League MVP Smith struck in the fourth minute and was in on the play that led to Portland's second...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

NWSL awards 2022: Portland Thorns star Sophia Smith wins MVP; Naomi Girma wins top rookie and defender

With the NWSL Championship this weekend, it's time for the annual end-of-the-year awards where players and coaches are recognized for their accomplishments over the season. They typically highlight five individual categories, while a sixth accolade -- the golden boot -- is awarded to the top goal scorer of the season. San Diego Wave FC forward Alex Morgan locked up the golden boot with 15 goals this season, as Sophia Smith (14) and Debinha (12) finished second and third respectively.
PORTLAND, OR
ESPN

Portland Thorns overcome adversity-filled season to win third NWSL title

The Portland Thorns claimed the 2022 NWSL Championship with a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Current on Saturday night. NWSL MVP Sophia Smith put the Thorns up 1-0 in the fourth minute, pouncing on a defensive miscue to finish off a breakaway opportunity. The Thorns remained in control for much of the match and finally doubled their lead in the 56th minute, with Yazmeen Ryan's low cross deflecting off Current defender Addisyn Merrick into the net for an own goal.
PORTLAND, OR
NBC Sports

Sedona Prince ‘heartbroken’ as Oregon basketball career ends with elbow injury

Prince, a 6-foot-7 center, has opted to forgo her final year of eligibility and pursue a professional career following surgery next month, the Ducks announced Friday. Prince averaged 9.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game last season. She drew attention when she posted about the disparities between the women’s and men’s weight rooms at the 2021 NCAA Tournament on social media.
EUGENE, OR

