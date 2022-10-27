There will be an Eastern Conference Final rematch of last season's MLS Playoffs on Sunday as the Philadelphia Union face reigning champions New York City FC. This season, the Union have their chance for revenge after missing three-fourths of the defense and starting keeper Andre Blake for that match. Undefeated at home, the Union will look to see the Subaru Park faithful push them to their first MLS Cup appearance.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO