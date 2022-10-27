Read full article on original website
More flexible CMS vaccine mandate enforcement cheers providers
Nursing home advocates Thursday cheered news that federal regulators are relaxing their instructions to surveyors when checking for staff compliance with a federal vaccine mandate. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in an updated memo to state surveyors defined noncompliance as a vaccination coverage rate of less than 100%...
Federal COVID cases with major LTC implications headed for November action
Two cases that could play a pivotal role in determining how well skilled nursing providers are protected by a federal COVID shield law are headed for important federal court dates. Oral arguments are scheduled for Nov. 15 in the only COVID nursing home case currently on appeal at the federal...
Telehealth follow-ups tied to increased ED visits, hospitalizations, study finds
Patients who followed up an emergency department visit via telehealth were more likely to return to the hospital than those who had face-to-face follow-ups. The results stem from analysis of visits at two UCLA Health emergency departments between April 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2021. Researchers evaluated 12,848 patients with...
