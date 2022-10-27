Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
All tickets claimed for KC Current watch party at Union Station
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- All tickets have been claimed for Saturday night’s watch party for the Kansas City Current game. The Current are taking on the Portland Thorns in the NWSL Championship Game. A watch party is being held at Union Station, beginning at 7 p.m. However, all...
lstribune.net
Lee’s Summit Responds To Rumors Of A Landfill
On Tuesday, October 25, Lee’s Summit City officials were made aware of the City of Raymore’s concerns regarding an alleged effort to site a landfill in south Kansas City on acreage that is situated south of M-150 Highway, between Horridge and Peterson Roads, and north of the Creekmoor residential subdivision in Raymore, Missouri. The statement from Raymore indicates they have “credible evidence of preliminary discussions among private developers and the City of Kansas City, Missouri”.
Kansas band skirts disaster after truck crashes, catches on fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local band is counting its blessings after a close call on Thursday night where a truck containing members of the band wrecked on I-70 and caught on fire. KSNT spoke with Jared Powers, the lead singer and guitarist of “Jay Hill Road” out of Junction City, about the crash that […]
Amazon reportedly makes changes after driver’s death in Ray County
Amazon is reportedly making changes in the wake of a driver’s death this week in Ray County, Missouri.
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning garden
The former Fidelity National Bank & Trust Building, Federal Office Building, and 911 Walnut (cropped).By: Charvex, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. I have always thought this was an interesting skyscraper in downtown Kansas City. I've always been intrigued by who resides at the top of the building.
fox4kc.com
Tackle Your Home Improvement Projects
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Home + Remodeling Show is a vibrant marketplace. where you can shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to help inspire your next home project, connect with industry experts, and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals.
KMBC.com
Motorcyclist dies in Independence crash Friday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon. Authorities said the wreck was reported about 1:05 p.m. near U.S. 24 Highway and Noland Road. Police said a preliminary investigation determined that the motorcyclist heading east and hit...
Mulch fire forces temporary closure of Kansas City brush drop-off site
Kansas City's Missouri Organic Recycling Center is temporarily closed to customers because a mulch fire there continues to smolder.
Car crash damages Kansas City’s Southeast Community Center, forcing it to close
Kansas City's Southeast Community Center is closed until further notice after it was damaged when a car hit it this week.
KCKPD investigating after kayaker discovers body in Kansas River
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating after a kayaker discovered a body in the Kansas River.
fox4kc.com
PET PICK: Tripp!
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Meet the loveable Tripp! This senior fella is available for adoption through Melissa’s Second Chances.
KMBC.com
Overland Park bakery celebrates KC Current with special sugar cookies
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Love for theKansas City Current and excitement for the team's upcoming championship match are giving some businesses a boost. "Everybody loves sugar cookies," said Cherrie Duensing, of Best Regards Bakery & Café. "We kind of throw our ideas together and get some good things going always try to include the basic real elements of it, and then we take a little liberty with trying to add a little flair."
Kansas City Police: October one of most violent months in recent history
Kansas City, Missouri, police point to crime statistics and say October has been one of the most violent months in the city in recent history.
kcur.org
Kansas City on film: A guide to our city's appearances in movies and TV
The oldest existing motion picture film is a two-second scene filmed in England in 1888. Less than a decade later in 1897, George Curtiss captured the hustle and bustle of Kansas City streets and quite possibly made the first motion picture in the Midwest. Some of Curtiss’ films are viewable on the Kansas City Google Arts and Culture page, courtesy of the Kansas City Museum.
travellens.co
15 Romantic Hotels in Kansas City
The Barbecue Capital, Kansas City, is a premier travel destination known for its steaks and barbecues. Aside from its stand-out food culture, it's also famed for its jazz history and lovely geographical location. In the 1830s, Kansas City, known as Westport Landing then, was popular as a boat dock. In...
fox4kc.com
Free grocery delivery program available to some Independence residents
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The city hopes a new program will help people get better access to healthy food and other groceries. The Independence Health Department partnered with Hy-Vee to offer free grocery delivery to certain households in the community. The benefit comes free with a Hy-Vee+ subscription, which costs...
Autopsy complete for Amazon delivery driver found dead in Ray County
An autopsy is now complete for an Amazon delivery driver who was found dead in an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, yard Monday night.
Douglas County deputy vows to find owner of wedding dress
A Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy found a wedding dress while on patrol near Lawrence. She found it's owner after tweeting a selfie with it.
KMBC.com
Kansas City detectives attempting to identify person of interest in Tuesday night homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives are attempting to identify a person of interest in a homicide that occurred near 57th and Troost late Tuesday night. One man died and two women were sent to the hospital around 11:30 p.m. in the shooting KCPD is investigating. This content is imported...
Independence police investigating deadly crash involving motorcycle, box truck
The crash was reported just after 1 p.m. near U.S. 24 and Noland Road, according to police.
