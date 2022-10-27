ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

All tickets claimed for KC Current watch party at Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- All tickets have been claimed for Saturday night’s watch party for the Kansas City Current game. The Current are taking on the Portland Thorns in the NWSL Championship Game. A watch party is being held at Union Station, beginning at 7 p.m. However, all...
KANSAS CITY, MO
lstribune.net

Lee’s Summit Responds To Rumors Of A Landfill

On Tuesday, October 25, Lee’s Summit City officials were made aware of the City of Raymore’s concerns regarding an alleged effort to site a landfill in south Kansas City on acreage that is situated south of M-150 Highway, between Horridge and Peterson Roads, and north of the Creekmoor residential subdivision in Raymore, Missouri. The statement from Raymore indicates they have “credible evidence of preliminary discussions among private developers and the City of Kansas City, Missouri”.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
fox4kc.com

Tackle Your Home Improvement Projects

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Home + Remodeling Show is a vibrant marketplace. where you can shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to help inspire your next home project, connect with industry experts, and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Motorcyclist dies in Independence crash Friday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Independence are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon. Authorities said the wreck was reported about 1:05 p.m. near U.S. 24 Highway and Noland Road. Police said a preliminary investigation determined that the motorcyclist heading east and hit...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
fox4kc.com

PET PICK: Tripp!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Meet the loveable Tripp! This senior fella is available for adoption through Melissa’s Second Chances.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Overland Park bakery celebrates KC Current with special sugar cookies

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Love for theKansas City Current and excitement for the team's upcoming championship match are giving some businesses a boost. "Everybody loves sugar cookies," said Cherrie Duensing, of Best Regards Bakery & Café. "We kind of throw our ideas together and get some good things going always try to include the basic real elements of it, and then we take a little liberty with trying to add a little flair."
OVERLAND PARK, KS
kcur.org

Kansas City on film: A guide to our city's appearances in movies and TV

The oldest existing motion picture film is a two-second scene filmed in England in 1888. Less than a decade later in 1897, George Curtiss captured the hustle and bustle of Kansas City streets and quite possibly made the first motion picture in the Midwest. Some of Curtiss’ films are viewable on the Kansas City Google Arts and Culture page, courtesy of the Kansas City Museum.
KANSAS CITY, MO
travellens.co

15 Romantic Hotels in Kansas City

The Barbecue Capital, Kansas City, is a premier travel destination known for its steaks and barbecues. Aside from its stand-out food culture, it's also famed for its jazz history and lovely geographical location. In the 1830s, Kansas City, known as Westport Landing then, was popular as a boat dock. In...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Free grocery delivery program available to some Independence residents

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The city hopes a new program will help people get better access to healthy food and other groceries. The Independence Health Department partnered with Hy-Vee to offer free grocery delivery to certain households in the community. The benefit comes free with a Hy-Vee+ subscription, which costs...
INDEPENDENCE, MO

