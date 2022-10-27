ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS New York

Nets, NBA facing public relations problems on two fronts

NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn Nets are embroiled in layers of off-court controversy.Star player Kyrie Irving is in hot water after tweeting a link to an antisemitic film and the team is in the process of courting a Boston Celtics coach currently suspended for sexual misconduct allegations.CBS2's Jessica Moore spoke with sports insiders and season ticket holders to find out what they think should happen next.It's a slap in the face for Jon Bell, a Nets season ticket holder whose law firm is a corporate sponsor of the team. Bell is also Jewish."How does this make you feel about continuing...
BOSTON, NY
Daily Mail

'She's a political pawn': American-Russian women's basketball legend Becky Hammon calls Brittney Griner's detainment in Russia a 'gut punch'

WNBA coach of the year and champion Becky Hammon spoke out against the spoke out against the now nine-month detainment of WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russia. Along with becoming the first coach in WNBA history to win the championship in her debut season and a pioneer for female coaches, Hammond is also a naturalized Russian citizen of 15 years after playing for them in the 2008 Olympics.

