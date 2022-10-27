Read full article on original website
Bucks match franchise record with 7th win to open season
MILWAUKEE — (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 12 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks matched a franchise record with their seventh straight win to open the season, beating the Detroit Pistons 116-91 on Wednesday night. Milwaukee’s 7-0 season-opening run matches the starts of the 2018-19 and...
Nets, NBA facing public relations problems on two fronts
NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn Nets are embroiled in layers of off-court controversy.Star player Kyrie Irving is in hot water after tweeting a link to an antisemitic film and the team is in the process of courting a Boston Celtics coach currently suspended for sexual misconduct allegations.CBS2's Jessica Moore spoke with sports insiders and season ticket holders to find out what they think should happen next.It's a slap in the face for Jon Bell, a Nets season ticket holder whose law firm is a corporate sponsor of the team. Bell is also Jewish."How does this make you feel about continuing...
'She's a political pawn': American-Russian women's basketball legend Becky Hammon calls Brittney Griner's detainment in Russia a 'gut punch'
WNBA coach of the year and champion Becky Hammon spoke out against the spoke out against the now nine-month detainment of WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russia. Along with becoming the first coach in WNBA history to win the championship in her debut season and a pioneer for female coaches, Hammond is also a naturalized Russian citizen of 15 years after playing for them in the 2008 Olympics.
Garland scores 29 in return, Cavs edge Celtics 114-113 in OT
CLEVELAND — (AP) — Darius Garland scored 29 points in his return after missing five games with an ugly eye injury, Donovan Mitchell added 25 and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 114-113 in overtime on Wednesday night for their sixth straight victory. Garland added 12 assists,...
Javier, 'pen hold Phils hitless though 7 innings in Game 4
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Cristian Javier and Bryan Abreu held the Philadelphia Phillies hitless through seven innings in Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday night, and the Houston Astros led 5-0 after knocking out Aaron Nola in a five-run fifth. With the Astros trailing 2-1 in...
WATCH: Cancer Survivors Dusty Baker, Trey Mancini 'Stand Up to Cancer'
Wednesday night, during game four of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Major League Baseball players, coaches, managers, umpires and fans all held cards, to support Stand Up to Cancer. Among those standing were cancer survivors, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker and designated hitter Trey Mancini.
