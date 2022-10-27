ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Doug Mastriano rallies the faithful in Lancaster

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP - Republican governor candidate Doug Mastriano, sporting a bright red Phillies cap in honor of the Pennsylvania’s World Series entrant, powered through a chesty, optimistic afternoon rally in Lancaster County Saturday, breaking some new ground along the way for his unorthodox campaign. Beside his stump speech, balanced...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate woman receives special celebration for her 100th birthday

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A local trailblazer celebrated a major milestone on Saturday. Saturday was Hettie Love’s 100th birthday. Love has called Harrisburg home for decades and has made quite an impact around the area. She was the first Black person ever to get an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County family receives new, free roof

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Years of wear and tear was replaced in a day. All for one Lancaster family. “Probably one of the most selfless people that I know so I can’t think of a whole lot of people more deserving than Chris and Michelle,” said Melvin Kleinsasser, senior project manager at The Exterior Company.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Carlisle Sports Emporium, others in Cumberland County awarded a combined $2M in grant money

Three large projects in Cumberland County were awarded a combined $2 million in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Four large projects in Dauphin County awarded more than $8M in grant money combined

Four large projects in Dauphin County were awarded more than $8 million combined in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks County takes control of Reading Regional Airport

READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners on Thursday followed through with their plan for the county to take control of the Reading Regional Airport in Bern Township. But Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach noted immediately that the action was a mutual decision between the airport authority and the commissioners and is not a hostile takeover.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Veteran owned car wash now opened in Lebanon County

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, family owned, high-end car wash called Auto Suds West officially opened its doors in Lebanon County on Oct. 26, 2022. The car wash is owned by the Jernigan family: John Sr. and his wife Carrol are the owners, and their son John Jr. is the manager of the car wash.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Harley-Davidson to change supplier at warehouse where more than 600 people work

Motorcycle manufacturer, Harley-Davidson is making a change at a warehouse in York County. Harley Davidson’s vendor at the warehouse at 609 Memory Lane in Springettsbury Township is Syncreon, a third-party logistics company. Earlier this month, Syncrenon filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Contaminated milk, cheese sold in Midstate should be discarded

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is warning consumers to get rid of raw whole milk or chocolate milk, as well as some cheese products, sold in Midstate stores under the BeiHollow label. Consumers should immediately discard BeiHollow raw whole milk or chocolate milk sold between Oct. 12 and 21 in […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

‘Joy as a tool of resistance’: Protestors stage dance party outside Doug Mastriano’s home

For nearly an hour Wednesday evening, a stretch of road in a housing development in rural Franklin County was turned into an impromptu dancehall. Participants whirled, twirled, gyrated, and otherwise cut a rug to a collection of tunes played through a portable speaker, even braving a brief rainstorm before abruptly departing the scene just before 6 p.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Update: Harrisburg children found safe

UPDATE: 10/27/22 9:04 a.m.: Ammon Long and Ezekial Long, the children who were reported missing by state police, have been located and are safe, state police report. The Amber Alert previously issued has been canceled. ___________________. ORIGINAL STORY:. An Amber Alert has been issued by state police for Ammon Long,...
HARRISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy