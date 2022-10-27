Read full article on original website
Studies back PA witness claiming alien abduction caused psychic abilitiesRoger MarshElizabethtown, PA
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenLancaster, PA
Nate's Sandwich Shoppe: New-ish to Gallery Row and the Lancaster Food SceneMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Halloween in Lancaster: Scavenger Hunt in a Rural Pennsylvania Dutch VillageMelissa FrostIntercourse, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
Doug Mastriano rallies the faithful in Lancaster
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP - Republican governor candidate Doug Mastriano, sporting a bright red Phillies cap in honor of the Pennsylvania’s World Series entrant, powered through a chesty, optimistic afternoon rally in Lancaster County Saturday, breaking some new ground along the way for his unorthodox campaign. Beside his stump speech, balanced...
abc27.com
Midstate woman receives special celebration for her 100th birthday
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A local trailblazer celebrated a major milestone on Saturday. Saturday was Hettie Love’s 100th birthday. Love has called Harrisburg home for decades and has made quite an impact around the area. She was the first Black person ever to get an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
abc27.com
Lancaster County family receives new, free roof
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Years of wear and tear was replaced in a day. All for one Lancaster family. “Probably one of the most selfless people that I know so I can’t think of a whole lot of people more deserving than Chris and Michelle,” said Melvin Kleinsasser, senior project manager at The Exterior Company.
Harrisburg pool will become spray park as part of $13 million in outdoor projects
Harrisburg’s aquatic future is starting to come into focus and it’s leaning more toward spray parks. At least for the time being. The city plans to transform the Jackson Lick Pool into a spray park, and create a new “spray alley” at Reservoir Park, city officials announced Thursday.
Carlisle Sports Emporium, others in Cumberland County awarded a combined $2M in grant money
Three large projects in Cumberland County were awarded a combined $2 million in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
lebtown.com
WLBR/WQIC radio sold for second time since 2019; impact on formats unclear
Lebanon County’s oldest radio station is getting new owners for the second time in a little over three years, but personnel and format changes, if any, haven’t been revealed. Radio industry website Radio Insight reported on Oct. 12 that local AM/FM station WLBR/WQIC is among 34 radio stations...
Four large projects in Dauphin County awarded more than $8M in grant money combined
Four large projects in Dauphin County were awarded more than $8 million combined in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks County takes control of Reading Regional Airport
READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners on Thursday followed through with their plan for the county to take control of the Reading Regional Airport in Bern Township. But Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach noted immediately that the action was a mutual decision between the airport authority and the commissioners and is not a hostile takeover.
Pottstown’s Longest Married Couple in PA Celebrates Eight Decades Together
The oldest married couple in Pennsylvania, Martha and Chester Pish, of Pottstown, have been together for over eight decades, reports Danny Freeman for NBC10. The couple, both of whom are 99 years old, celebrated their 80th anniversary on May 23. “We’re so grateful and thankful that we were able to...
abc27.com
Veteran owned car wash now opened in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A new, family owned, high-end car wash called Auto Suds West officially opened its doors in Lebanon County on Oct. 26, 2022. The car wash is owned by the Jernigan family: John Sr. and his wife Carrol are the owners, and their son John Jr. is the manager of the car wash.
Picture this: Comprehensive planning for all in Perry County
Municipal planning comes with a unique set of challenges in rural areas such as Perry County. Municipalities often struggle to obtain grants and other sources of funding due to their size and limited tax base, and development in the area will often be much slower than that in areas without such limitations.
Cumberland County commissioner lambasted for seeking records from former colleague
A Cumberland County commissioners meeting erupted into a shouting match Thursday after a former member accused the current board chair of using the state’s Open Records Law in a Nixonian-style tactic to track opposition to a controversial sale of the county’s nursing home. Former Commissioner Rick Rovegno lit...
thevalleyledger.com
HNL Lab Medicine Kutztown-Maxatawny Patient Service Center to celebrate grand opening with ribbon cutting
LEHIGH VALLEY, PA – HNL Lab Medicine is pleased to announce the upcoming relocation of their patient service center to the Maxatawny Marketplace shopping mall. The move will help to streamline HNL’s patient care experience by increasing patient access and overall convenience. The current HNL Kutztown location at...
Harley-Davidson to change supplier at warehouse where more than 600 people work
Motorcycle manufacturer, Harley-Davidson is making a change at a warehouse in York County. Harley Davidson’s vendor at the warehouse at 609 Memory Lane in Springettsbury Township is Syncreon, a third-party logistics company. Earlier this month, Syncrenon filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.
More than 70 cats found in 'horrible' conditions; York County rescue steps in to help
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — More than 70 cats were found crammed in a tiny boarding house outside of York County. They were neglected, filthy, and starving. Feline Solutions in York County received a tip about the problem and has stepped in to help the owner whose home has been overrun as the animals multiply.
Contaminated milk, cheese sold in Midstate should be discarded
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is warning consumers to get rid of raw whole milk or chocolate milk, as well as some cheese products, sold in Midstate stores under the BeiHollow label. Consumers should immediately discard BeiHollow raw whole milk or chocolate milk sold between Oct. 12 and 21 in […]
‘Joy as a tool of resistance’: Protestors stage dance party outside Doug Mastriano’s home
For nearly an hour Wednesday evening, a stretch of road in a housing development in rural Franklin County was turned into an impromptu dancehall. Participants whirled, twirled, gyrated, and otherwise cut a rug to a collection of tunes played through a portable speaker, even braving a brief rainstorm before abruptly departing the scene just before 6 p.m.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
The Keystone State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
Update: Harrisburg children found safe
UPDATE: 10/27/22 9:04 a.m.: Ammon Long and Ezekial Long, the children who were reported missing by state police, have been located and are safe, state police report. The Amber Alert previously issued has been canceled. ___________________. ORIGINAL STORY:. An Amber Alert has been issued by state police for Ammon Long,...
