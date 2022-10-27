Read full article on original website
Blue Shore Pedal Lounge bringing something different to the Coastal Bend
A new attraction in Corpus Christ had its official grand opening on Friday, ahead of the Halloween weekend. Blue Shore Pedal Lounge is basically a bar on a bike with 16 seats.
Redfish, gafftop biting inshore
Common catches at Port Aransas fishing charters this past week for bay fishing were redfish and gafftop. There weren’t very many offshore fishing trips, but those that did go out brought in a lot of vermilion snapper and kingfish. Over at Fisherman’s Wharf, a 30-hour, offshore tuna trip came back on Sunday with about 20 yellowfin tuna and a “couple […]
Classic game goes coastal
The new edition of Monopoly features several famous Corpus Christi locales that the game highlights about the city.
Cole Park Skate Park reopens, City of Corpus Christi reveals long-term plans for park
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Cole Park Skate Park renovations were unveiled by the City of Corpus Christi Thursday in front of dozens of excited skaters. The ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated $325,000 worth of repairs to the skate park portion of Cole Park. City officials said they added enhanced security features when the pier was officially reopened in 2021.
Black residents in Corpus Christi file a civil rights complaint to stop Texas’ first desalination plant
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Hillcrest neighborhood in Corpus Christi started out as an upscale all-white community in the heart of the city. But after oil was discovered nearby in 1930, a growing refinery sector on Hillcrest’s edge drove many residents to seek homes elsewhere. So in 1944, Corpus Christi recommended Hillcrest be opened to Black people.
Enter if you dare: 3NEWS visits one haunted house that will have you spooked
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This Halloween all you need to remember is the house at the corner of California and San Antonio Street. That's where 3NEWS found one of the scariest Halloween display's that you and your family might dare to visit. At first glance, you might think you...
Welcome back: Downtown business prepares for the influx in visitors during Día De Los Muertos Festival
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Downtown businesses are preparing for the influx in visitors over the weekend as the annual Día De Los Muertos Festival returns to the city. "It is really everybody coming together," said Georgia Griffin, an employee at '20/20 Vintage'. Griffin is one of many in...
Corpus Christi Veterans Stand Down to deliver hygiene and a warm meal
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Attention homeless veterans, the Corpus Christi Mayor's Committee for Veteran's Affairs is hosting a one stop access to benefit you. They will be providing some basic items for your immediate use including a hot lunch, personal hygiene kits, hair cuts, flu shots and more. Contact...
Multiple airlines express interest in coming to Corpus Christi at Vegas trade convention
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Routes World 2022 conference allowed Corpus Christi International Airport Director Kevin Smith to gauge airlines’ interest in bringing routes to the Coastal Bend, and he tells 3NEWS those conversations went very well. Southern Airways Express, as well as JSX – an airline which...
Tarpon Inn to be featured on TV show
A live broadcast from the Tarpon Inn in Port Aransas will investigate stories of hauntings at the historic hotel. The South Texas Haunts show will begin at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 (Halloween Eve) and continue until 1 a.m. on KRIS-TV, said Shawna Davis, a spokesman for the show. The investigation also will be live-streamed throughout the night on […]
TxDOT, Flatiron Dragados agree on fix for one safety issue on new Harbor Bridge
TxDOT and Flatiron/Dragados LLC. have come to terms on a fix for the delta frames of the new Harbor Bridge. It is one of five major safety issues with the bridge, TxDOT says.
Friday Night Fever Week 10 scores
It's game time-- Here are Week 10's scores for all of the Highschool teams around the area. Make sure you tune in for your Friday Night Fever Highlights.
Beto O'Rourke set to visit Corpus Christi Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beto O'Rourke will be returning to Corpus Christi on Monday as part of Vote with Beto. O'Rourke will visit the Nueces County Courthouse polling locations Monday morning as early voting continues. According to the LBJ School of Public Affairs latest poll, O'Rourke is projected to...
DPS: Four Coastal Bend residents die in Wharton County crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Four Coastal Bend residents died in a crash over the weekend in Wharton County, according to Sergeant Stephen Woodard with the Texas Department of Public Safety. The four people, three from Corpus Christi and one from Mathis, were traveling north on U.S. 59 in a...
Toddler gets food poisoning from expired formula parent says Walmart sold her
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Aransas Pass mother's toddler is recovering from food poisoning after drinking expired baby formula. Most parents would assume that if the product is on the shelf, it isn't past due. One mother, who wanted to remain anonymous, purchased the baby formula two days ago from the Walmart in Aransas Pass, she said.
Corpus Christi Mayoral Candidate Profiles
Corpus Christi City Council positions will be on the ballot for the Nov. 8 General Election that is fast approaching. Early voting takes begins Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4.
Ingleside HS experiences real life dangers without real life consequences
Arrive Alive toured Ingleside High School to show students, in a simulation, how driving distracted or under the influence can lead to consequences like crashing.
Two-vehicle crash kills four on U.S. Highway 59
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway into a two-vehicle crash that killed four people Sunday night. The crash happened just after 9:00 p.m. on U.S. Highway 59 and County Road 309. U.S. Highway 59 northbound was closed to through traffic for several hours. A preliminary crash investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2021...
Woman accused of killing motorcyclist in wrong-way Flour Bluff crash in court Wednesday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sarah Hoss, who is charged with intoxication manslaughter after allegedly driving the wrong way down the SPID feeder road near Waldron and killing 54-year-old Eutimio "Tim" Barrera, appeared in Missy Medary's 347th District Court Wednesday. "Ms. Hoss, there are reasons you are here today," Medary...
Nueces County Jail Population at 102%
NUECES COUNTY (News Release) - In a social media post, Nueces County Sheriff's Office has shared that the Jail inmate population is at 102%. The inmate population is currently at 1,192, with an additional 17 inmates being housed at Victoria and 29 inmates being housed at Aransas County.
