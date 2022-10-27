ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Aransas, TX

Redfish, gafftop biting inshore

Common catches at Port Aransas fishing charters this past week for bay fishing were redfish and gafftop. There weren’t very many offshore fishing trips, but those that did go out brought in a lot of vermilion snapper and kingfish. Over at Fisherman’s Wharf, a 30-hour, offshore tuna trip came back on Sunday with about 20 yellowfin tuna and a “couple […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Black residents in Corpus Christi file a civil rights complaint to stop Texas’ first desalination plant

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Hillcrest neighborhood in Corpus Christi started out as an upscale all-white community in the heart of the city. But after oil was discovered nearby in 1930, a growing refinery sector on Hillcrest’s edge drove many residents to seek homes elsewhere. So in 1944, Corpus Christi recommended Hillcrest be opened to Black people.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Tarpon Inn to be featured on TV show

A live broadcast from the Tarpon Inn in Port Aransas will investigate stories of hauntings at the historic hotel. The South Texas Haunts show will begin at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30 (Halloween Eve) and continue until 1 a.m. on KRIS-TV, said Shawna Davis, a spokesman for the show. The investigation also will be live-streamed throughout the night on […]
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Beto O'Rourke set to visit Corpus Christi Monday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Beto O'Rourke will be returning to Corpus Christi on Monday as part of Vote with Beto. O'Rourke will visit the Nueces County Courthouse polling locations Monday morning as early voting continues. According to the LBJ School of Public Affairs latest poll, O'Rourke is projected to...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Two-vehicle crash kills four on U.S. Highway 59

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway into a two-vehicle crash that killed four people Sunday night. The crash happened just after 9:00 p.m. on U.S. Highway 59 and County Road 309. U.S. Highway 59 northbound was closed to through traffic for several hours. A preliminary crash investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety indicates that a 2021...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Nueces County Jail Population at 102%

NUECES COUNTY (News Release) - In a social media post, Nueces County Sheriff's Office has shared that the Jail inmate population is at 102%. The inmate population is currently at 1,192, with an additional 17 inmates being housed at Victoria and 29 inmates being housed at Aransas County.
NUECES COUNTY, TX

