Hear Kiss’ Stanley and Simmons Trade Vocals on New ‘Creatures’ Demo
Kiss leaders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons can be heard trading lead vocals on a demo version of the song "Not for the Innocent," which only features Simmons in its final version. The demo appears on the band's upcoming extended edition of Creatures of the Night, while the final version...
Matt Sorum Teams With 2 Former Guns N’ Roses Bandmates on New Kings of Chaos Song
The saying goes, "Stick to your guns," and that's what Matt Sorum is doing on the new song "Judgement Day" from his all-star collective, Kings of Chaos. Sorum has enlisted his former Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver bandmates Duff McKagan and Slash on the song, which is the first single from the upcoming Kings of Chaos studio album.
Rob Halford – New Judas Priest Album ‘Close’ to Finish, Reveals Loose Release Plan
While Judas Priest will be going into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year, their next studio album won't come until after that special night. But, as revealed by Rob Halford in a recent chat with New York's Q104.3 host Jonathan Clarke (as seen below), "it is close."
Kasabian review – raucous electro bounce fills an absurdly epic show
When Kasabian sacked their singer, Tom Meighan, the day before he was convicted for assaulting his partner, bandmate Serge Pizzorno stepped up from the ranks as a readymade replacement. The dark-featured, bearded guitarist has always been pivotal to the band’s image and joie de vivre, and his 2019 solo album and tour gave him a chance to test out his skills as frontman.
Ozzy Osbourne once covered a hotel room in the blood of a dismembered shark because he’s Ozzy Osbourne
Tony Iommi recalls the time former Black Sabbath bandmate Ozzy Osbourne pulled a bizarre, bloody stunt involving a sea creature
Bruce Dickinson Calls Out Concertgoers for Smoking Weed at Iron Maiden Show
Iron Maiden clearly aren't cool with the ganja. A fan-captured video shows lead singer Bruce Dickinson lambasting concertgoers at an Iron Maiden show last month for smoking weed during the band's performance. It happened on Sept. 21 at Iron Maiden's "Legacy of the Beast" tour stop at Anaheim, California's Honda...
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
How an unused Heatwave song became Michael Jackson's "Rock With You"
If you grew up in the 70s and 80s as a lover of soul music, Rod Temperton has a special place in your heart. As the keyboardist and songwriter for the uber-popular band, Heatwave, Temperton had firmly secured his place in music history. But for today’s The Backstory, we tell about how a song he intended for his band languished for years until being selected as a key part of one of the most important albums in popular music history.
The Roots Debut New Song With Erykah Badu & Tierra Whack From 'End Game' Album
The Roots have debuted a new song featuring Erykah Badu and Tierra Whack from their upcoming album End Game. Titled “Misunderstood,” the track was premiered by Funk Flex on Hot 97 on Thursday night (October 27), one week after the veteran DJ challenged the Philadelphia group to end their musical drought.
Flea + Fans React to the Death of Dead Kennedys Drummer D.H. Peligro
Yesterday (Oct. 29), Loudwire reported that Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro has died at the age of 63. Since then, fans across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have shared their fondest memories and deepest sympathies regarding the late musician. Peligro joined the influential punk rock group in 1981 (replacing original drummer...
15 Controversial TV Episodes That Got So Much Backlash The Network Said, "That's It, No One Will Ever See This Again"
In 2011, Disney Channel pulled two episodes after Demi Lovato called them out. The network has also pulled two episodes that were heavily criticized by parent groups.
“Do You Well” [ft. Perfume Genius]
On 2018’s shape-shifting You Will Not Die, South African-born singer-songwriter Nakhane soared over a blooming expanse of burnished synth and layered percussion. On “Do You Well,” their latest single, they embrace the full sensual immediacy of disco and funk, strutting over thumping bass and bolting percussion with production help from Nile Rodgers. While Nakhane has addressed their fair share of songs to a potential lover, this one skips over conflicted desire: “It was you/I had to do you well,” they sing, the hunger in their vocals so pure that it fends off the dark. “Do You Well” ditches the coy come-on in favor of getting what you want right now, hitting its message hard and quick like any good pop song. Perfume Genius contributes guest vocals, and while both artists are well-versed in parsing pain via expansive, avant-pop compositions, here they offer ecstasy in the form of a four-on-the-floor beat and taut harmonies.
Against expectations, Joe Lynn Turner has made an intense and thrilling heavy metal album
Produced by Peter Tägtgren, Joe Lynn Turner's Belly Of The Beast is compelling proof that he's anything but a journeyman
Austin Film Festival Review: Sam & Kate
The novelty of Sam & Kate is in the casting, of having Dustin and Jake Hoffman play father and son, and Sissy Spacek and Schuyler Fisk play mother and daughter. The novelty inevitably wears off but what's under that gimmick is a surprisingly touching drama about death, aging, loss and, yes, the bonds between aging parents and their adult children.
Avenged Sevenfold’s Synyster Gates is also a world-class gypsy jazz guitarist – watch him channel Django Reinhardt in this insane performance
A new A7X album is on the horizon, at last. While you wait, feast your eyes and ears on this killer Minor Swing-inspired acoustic performance. You’d be forgiven for thinking Avenged Sevenfold’s Synyster Gates is a metal guitar player through and through. His leads across the Huntington Beach outfit’s discography are some of the most memorable and face-melting of the last 20 years. But Gates’ influences and abilities, in fact, stretch far beyond the realms of heavy music.
‘Meet Me In The Bathroom’: The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs & LCD Soundsystem Go From Scene To Screen In NYC Indie Rock Doc
New York, a city responsible for bands such as The Velvet Underground, Blondie and Ramones, was a cultural wasteland by the late 90s and the wider music scene was pumping out shlock like Limp Bizkit and Hoobastank. As Adam Green says in the opening scenes of Meet Me In The Bathroom, a documentary based on Lizzy Goodman’s oral history of nYc’s musical rebirth, “Maybe New York wasn’t the kind of city anymore that produces iconic bands”. Then came The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, TV on the Radio, LCD Soundsystem and many more over the next ten years, turning the Lower East Side...
Guns N’ Roses Members Reunite for New Kings of Chaos Album, Release First Single “Judgement Day”
Longtime heavy-playing drummer Matt Sorum has announced the long-anticipated debut album from his supergroup project Kings of Chaos, which includes a reunited Velvet Revolver lineup for the new single, “Judgement Day.”. Along with Guns N’ Roses members Slash and Duff McKagan, Sorum co-wrote the new single. Dave Kushner also...
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go On
Imagine an almost impossibly high saturation color film and chill, psychedelic music playing as footage rolls of the 2021 OKC (Oklahoma City, US) Flaming Lips Space Bubble shows.
