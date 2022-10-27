Reardan Future Farmers of America advance to semifinals in national competition

In fashion, as the saying goes, "What's old is new again." Few places reflect this better than the myriad vintage boutiques around the Inland Northwest. One of the newest to arrive to this local scene is Collective Threadz, which opened in the Garland District last month and is stocked by half a dozen local resellers. Fittingly, the shop took over a building that was last home to Drop Yer Drawers (also known as DYD, or its more toned-down name, Drum Yer Drum), a former longstanding vintage shop that moved from Spokane Valley to Garland almost two decades ago, and permanently closed earlier this year.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO