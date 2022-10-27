Read full article on original website
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Beware Of The Hopewell Valley Car Wash This Halloweekend!
October is going so fast and if you’re looking for some local Halloween attractions that are perfect for the entire family, this is it. I feel like every October I always have so many plans to do a bunch of scary activities and then the next weekend a wholesome fall trip to a farm and the time just slips away from me!
Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight
New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
Is Pumpkin Spice Pizza Too Far? Try It In Monmouth County, NJ
I have been putting up with you pumpkin spice obsessed coffee drinkers since August and I feel like I've been pretty patient this year!. I have dealt with the lattes, the candles, the cereal and even pumpkin spice body wash. It's everywhere. This, however, might be the straw that breaks...
Pre Season Sale For Shady Brook Farm Holiday Light Show in Yardley PA
It's almost the most wonderful time of the year and you know what that means, right? It's also almost time for the Shady Brook Farm annual Holiday Light Show. I'm so excited. The popular drive-thru kicks off for the season on Saturday night, November 19th at dusk and runs through the holidays.
Burlington Lights Doing Halloween Light Show Again in Burlington, NJ
I'm so happy to see on Facebook that the family behind the very popular holiday light show, Burlington Lights, is doing a Halloween Light Show once again for 2022. I believe this will be their 4th or 5th time doing the Halloween lights. I know they took last year off for a family commitment, but, are back to it this year. Yay.
NJ’s “Pizza Girl” Will Be Featured In The Guinness Book Of World Records
Have you heard one of the newest Guinness World Record holders lives in New Jersey? NJ.com revealed that this New Jersey resident has just won the record for having the largest pizza memorabilia collection in the entire world. It’s so funny, you always see people achieving these world records and...
This Fancy Gourmet Toast and Juice Bar is Expanding in NJ This Winter
You ever hear of a gourmet toast bar? Yeah - toast!. It's certainly a newer concept for a dining experience. If what you're thinking about is regular cafe toast or those two slices of white bread you throw in the toasted for breakfast, think again. Because this place is beyond. So if you're intrigued, then you might want to check this place out!
The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey
Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
Manni’s Fried Chicken Coming Soon To Lawrence, NJ
Ever since the big announcement that Meatheadz Cheesesteaks on Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township would be relocating to a bigger and better location just up the street in the Lawrence Shopping Center many have asked the question, "What will be opening in the old Meatheadz building (which was Stewarts Root Beer for many years before that)?
New Netflix Movie Tells The Story of a Notorious NJ Serial Killer
New Jersey has been taking over Netflix lately. If you've have a Netflix account, chances are you've heard about The Watcher. It's currently one of the most popular shows streaming, and it's based on a true story of a Westfield family who received many eerie and threatening letters about their house from a mysterious person called "The Watcher."
Wells Fargo Center Bars Open To Watch World Series Plus Tailgating Packages
Oh, you're going to love this, especially if you couldn't snag any World Series tickets. Next week, you'll be able to cheer on your Phillies when they come back home to Citizens Bank Park for game 3 from the newly renovated Wells Fargo Center, according to a new Press Release.
APPROVED: Bordentown and Fort Lee Weed Dispensaries Gain Approval for Adult-Use Sale
Looks like the count for adult-use weed dispensaries is about to go up by two pretty soon! Both of them are in Central Jersey. A few months ago, Ascend Wellness in Fort Lee and Curaleaf in Bordentown were seeking approval to sell adult legal weed in the state of New Jersey. Currently they're both medical-only. Good news if you're looking for more options in Central Jersey, because they've both been approved.
Sugar Factory’s second New Jersey location is now open
Sugar Factory American Brasserie is now open in Cherry Hill. We told you about their plans back in July and now their second Garden State location is now ready for business. Despite having “sugar” in its name, Sugar Factory offers a full menu with items like burgers, fish and chips, steaks, even lobster.
Philly’s Oldest Pub Is Celebrating ‘Red October’ Like No Other
A famous Philadelphia, PA bar is getting into the Red October spirit. I’m sure everyone has heard by now, but if you haven’t the Philadelphia Phillies are officially taking on the Housten Astros in the World Series which starts on Friday. Phillies fans have been calling it the...
Date Set for Palmer Square Christmas Tree Lighting in Princeton, NJ
It's getting to be the Most Wonderful Time of the Year (you know the song, right? Lol.) and Palmer Square in downtown Princeton has joyfully announced the date for its beloved tradition, their annual Christmas tree lighting. I can't wait. Save the date. It will be Friday, November 25th starting...
Two South Jersey Youtubers Stalk Famous Burnt Mill Road Ghost In Atco, NJ
If you hail from either the Philly or South Jersey regions, more specifically Camden, Gloucester, Cumberland, and Atlantic Counties, then you've at least hear mentioned once or twice the legend of the Atco Ghost. The Atco Ghost is said to be a little boy who died when he got hit...
Happy Día de los Muertos! Come Check out the “Day of the Dead” Festival in Princeton Nov 5!
Don't be afraid of the dead - Celebrate them! Come check out the annual Day of The Dead Festival returning to Princeton on Nov 5, according to New Jersey Stage!. The event, hosted at The Arts Council of Princeton (102 Witherspoon Street), is celebrating the cultural Mexican holiday with a FREE festival, open to the whole community on Saturday, Nov 5 from 3pm - 5pm.
Quaker Bridge Mall in Lawrence, NJ Hosting Boo Bash on Halloween
Looking for a safe and fun place to celebrate Halloween this year? I've got the perfect idea for you. Quaker Bridge Mall is hosting a Halloween Boo Bash and you, your family and friends are invited. It's happening on Halloween, October 31st from 3pm to 6pm. Show up in costume...
Wawa Celebrates ‘Red October’ By Extending ‘Schwarberfest’ And Adding New Promos
Every Phillies fan is still riding out that high right now and Wawa is helping keep up the hype!. Wawa announced that they were partnering with the Philadelphia Phillies and offering different promotions during portions of the baseball postseason. The promotion is called “Schwarberfest” which is named after Phillies’ left fielder, Kyle Schwarber.
buybuy Baby Closing Its Doors for Good in Princeton, NJ
Oh boy, this isn't good news if you like shopping at buybuy Baby Princeton in the Nassau Park Pavilion shopping center...it's closing its doors for good. I went to Home Goods yesterday (I know, you're shocked, aren't you? Lol) and on my way out of the shopping center I noticed a big red sign hanging on a store, so I drove over that way to investigate (I should have been a detective. Lol.).
