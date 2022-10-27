Looks like the count for adult-use weed dispensaries is about to go up by two pretty soon! Both of them are in Central Jersey. A few months ago, Ascend Wellness in Fort Lee and Curaleaf in Bordentown were seeking approval to sell adult legal weed in the state of New Jersey. Currently they're both medical-only. Good news if you're looking for more options in Central Jersey, because they've both been approved.

FORT LEE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO