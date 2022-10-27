ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Beware Of The Hopewell Valley Car Wash This Halloweekend!

October is going so fast and if you’re looking for some local Halloween attractions that are perfect for the entire family, this is it. I feel like every October I always have so many plans to do a bunch of scary activities and then the next weekend a wholesome fall trip to a farm and the time just slips away from me!
PENNINGTON, NJ
Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight

New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
This Fancy Gourmet Toast and Juice Bar is Expanding in NJ This Winter

You ever hear of a gourmet toast bar? Yeah - toast!. It's certainly a newer concept for a dining experience. If what you're thinking about is regular cafe toast or those two slices of white bread you throw in the toasted for breakfast, think again. Because this place is beyond. So if you're intrigued, then you might want to check this place out!
HOBOKEN, NJ
The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey

Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Manni’s Fried Chicken Coming Soon To Lawrence, NJ

Ever since the big announcement that Meatheadz Cheesesteaks on Brunswick Pike in Lawrence Township would be relocating to a bigger and better location just up the street in the Lawrence Shopping Center many have asked the question, "What will be opening in the old Meatheadz building (which was Stewarts Root Beer for many years before that)?
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Netflix Movie Tells The Story of a Notorious NJ Serial Killer

New Jersey has been taking over Netflix lately. If you've have a Netflix account, chances are you've heard about The Watcher. It's currently one of the most popular shows streaming, and it's based on a true story of a Westfield family who received many eerie and threatening letters about their house from a mysterious person called "The Watcher."
WESTFIELD, NJ
APPROVED: Bordentown and Fort Lee Weed Dispensaries Gain Approval for Adult-Use Sale

Looks like the count for adult-use weed dispensaries is about to go up by two pretty soon! Both of them are in Central Jersey. A few months ago, Ascend Wellness in Fort Lee and Curaleaf in Bordentown were seeking approval to sell adult legal weed in the state of New Jersey. Currently they're both medical-only. Good news if you're looking for more options in Central Jersey, because they've both been approved.
FORT LEE, NJ
Sugar Factory’s second New Jersey location is now open

Sugar Factory American Brasserie is now open in Cherry Hill. We told you about their plans back in July and now their second Garden State location is now ready for business. Despite having “sugar” in its name, Sugar Factory offers a full menu with items like burgers, fish and chips, steaks, even lobster.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Happy Día de los Muertos! Come Check out the “Day of the Dead” Festival in Princeton Nov 5!

Don't be afraid of the dead - Celebrate them! Come check out the annual Day of The Dead Festival returning to Princeton on Nov 5, according to New Jersey Stage!. The event, hosted at The Arts Council of Princeton (102 Witherspoon Street), is celebrating the cultural Mexican holiday with a FREE festival, open to the whole community on Saturday, Nov 5 from 3pm - 5pm.
PRINCETON, NJ
buybuy Baby Closing Its Doors for Good in Princeton, NJ

Oh boy, this isn't good news if you like shopping at buybuy Baby Princeton in the Nassau Park Pavilion shopping center...it's closing its doors for good. I went to Home Goods yesterday (I know, you're shocked, aren't you? Lol) and on my way out of the shopping center I noticed a big red sign hanging on a store, so I drove over that way to investigate (I should have been a detective. Lol.).
PRINCETON, NJ
Princeton, NJ
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

