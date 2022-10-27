Read full article on original website
This 76ers-Heat Trade Features Joel Embiid
All NBA trades are not created equally. Some trades are marginal. Two teams swap a couple of role players who fill their needs more ably. Those trades matter, but they aren’t going to grab headlines, either. Other trades are blockbusters. We’re talking about the types of trades that the...
4 Ben Simmons trades the Nets need to consider
The Brooklyn Nets have started the season 1-4, and it’s not too early to declare that the Ben Simmons experiment isn’t working. Simmons is playing 31 minutes and averaging 5.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per game. He’s also not providing the defensive punch the Nets were hoping for. The team still ranks in the bottom half of the league in most defensive and rebounding metrics. To salvage the 2022-23 Nets season before it gets too out of hand, here are four Ben Simmons trades the Nets need to consider.
Report: NBA scouts have concerning theory about Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons’ tenure with the Brooklyn Nets has gotten off to a rocky start, and some scouts apparently see some very concerning signs in his play so far. Simmons’ first four games of the season have been noted for a remarkable lack of aggression on the offensive end. The forward has attempted just five field goals per game so far, which is less than his career average of 11.5 attempts per game. Even if he is deferring to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it is a remarkably low total for someone who is ostensibly a core player who is playing 30 minutes per night.
Nets forward Ben Simmons airballs layup and NBA Twitter isn’t letting it pass
It’s unfathomable just how far Brooklyn Nets forward (or guard… maybe even center?) Ben Simmons’ stock has fallen after being drafted first overall in the 2016 NBA Draft. Simmons has caught some considerable flak in recent years for appearing to not have improved on his game, especially offensively, despite being an all-world defender and playmaker (especially in transition).
Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on why Nets star Ben Simmons is ‘afraid’ of taking shots
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Ben Simmons’ aggressiveness on the offensive end, or rather, the apparent lack thereof. ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst believes that there is a compelling reason behind the Brooklyn Nets star’s unwillingness to take shots, and the renowned broadcaster has spilled the beans on Ben.
Phillies analyst questioned for insane food take
With the Philadelphia Phillies getting ready to take on the heavily favored Houston Astros in the World Series, one of their former stars and current analysts has revealed a take on food that is, unusual, to say the least. John Kruk was a three-time All-Star with the Phillies and was...
Rumored 76ers Trade Target Predicted to be Moved Before Deadline
The deadline is still far away, but one former Sixers trade target is predicted to be moved in a few months.
Zion Williamson's Finalized Injury Status For Pelicans-Clippers Game
Zion Williamson will play in Sunday's game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Los Angeles Clippers.
New Orleans Saints would reportedly trade Alvin Kamara to Philadelphia Eagles under one condition
We’re just days away from the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline. Teams are scrambling to add impact players to their
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers take on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Iving, Nets in Brooklyn
The Pacers will battle two superstars in Brooklyn tonight.
Josh Primo Released by Spurs; Guard Says He's Stepping Away to Focus on Mental Health
The San Antonio Spurs have announced that they have waived guard Josh Primo, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft. "It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua," Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said.
Windhorst: NBA Scouts Believe Ben Simmons' Lack of Aggression Due to Fear of Fouls
NBA evaluators had one theory for why Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons is so hesitant around the basket. ESPN's Brian Windhorst said Thursday on NBA Today some scouts "believe the reason that Ben Simmons doesn't go aggressive isn't because he's afraid of missing the shot as much as he's afraid of being fouled."
Early Flight-Risk Meter for NBA's Top 2023 Free Agents
There wasn't much cap space to go around this past NBA offseason. That made player movement a bit trickier than it typically is. In the summer of 2023, it doesn't look like that will be a problem, as Spotrac projects 15 teams to have at least $10 million in "practical cap space" (with nine of those over $30 million).
Best Landing Spots for Top Available NBA Free Agents
The early 2022-23 season results are filtering in. Some teams are exceeding expectations (Utah Jazz at 4-1) and others are well below (Philadelphia 76ers at 1-4). While it may be too early for a panic trade, especially when recently signed free agents cannot be dealt until December or January, the free-agent market features several historically great names.
76ers' Joel Embiid Won't Play vs. Raptors Because of Knee Injury
The Philadelphia 76ers will be without superstar center Joel Embiid against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night due to right knee recovery, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. It will mark the first absence this season for Embiid, who is averaging 27.6 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and...
Lakers' Russell Westbrook Showed 'Willingness to Trust' Darvin Ham on Bench Role
The 0-4 Los Angeles Lakers are just one of three winless teams remaining in the NBA, leaving the franchise searching for answers ahead of a tough stretch of games. The possibility of Russell Westbrook coming off the bench was brought up again Friday by Lakers head coach Darvin Ham, who said the guard appears willing to trust the first-year leader.
NBA Denounces Hate Speech After Kyrie Irving's Promotion of Antisemitic Movie
The NBA released a statement denouncing "hate speech of any kind" in the wake of Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving recently promoting an antisemitic film on Twitter. The NBA statement did not mention Irving by name, but it appeared to be in response to his tweet after it set off a wide-ranging critical backlash.
Ranking NBA Players Most Likely to Average 30 Points Per Game
The start of the 2022-23 NBA season has been defined by buckets. Glorious, magnificent, often magical buckets—a whole heap of them. Entering Friday night, nine different players are averaging 30-plus points. If you folks will allow me to venture out on this unbreakable tree branch, I'll make the anti-bold prediction that this season won't produce nine 30-point scorers, since no campaign has ever produced more than six—and that season, 1961-62, was the only one with more than three.
Kyrie Irving Says He Meant 'No Disrespect' by Promoting Antisemitic Movie
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving says he meant "no disrespect" when he promoted a movie that contains antisemitic themes on Thursday. Irving was widely criticized when he tweeted a link to the 2018 film Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America. On Saturday, he denied he is antisemitic:. The...
Report: Josh Primo's Spurs Release Stemmed from Allegedly Exposing Himself to Women
Former San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo was unexpectedly released by the franchise on Friday, and we now have more details on the decision. The Spurs opted to release the 19-year-old because he allegedly exposed himself to women on several occasions, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski. Shelburne...
