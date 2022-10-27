Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
The Fed Is Expected to Raise Interest Rates by Three-Quarters of a Point and Then Signal It Could Slow the Pace
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points Wednesday but also signal it could begin to slow down the size of its rate hikes in December. Markets are also braced for the Fed to end rate hikes in March at a level of 5%, and market pros say a more hawkish Fed could trigger a violent reaction.
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Airbnb, Advanced Micro Devices, Match Group and More
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Airbnb — The lodging stock fell about 6.6% after hours even after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue. On Airbnb's earnings call, management said trends in its recovery vary by region and that global cancellation rates for the third quarter were higher than 2019 levels, but below 2021 and 2020 levels.
NBC Los Angeles
Paramount Global Shares Sink as Results Miss and TV Revenue Falls
Paramount Global reported $6.92 billion in third-quarter revenue, missing analysts' expectations. Paramount's TV network business saw revenue fall 5% due to a drop in advertising and pay-TV subscribers. Streaming service Paramount+ now has 46 million subscribers, and overall direct-to-consumer revenue rose 38%. Paramount Global on Wednesday reported third-quarter revenue that...
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: CVS, Estee Lauder, Canada Goose and Others
CVS (CVS) – CVS gained 1.9% in the premarket after reporting better-than-expected revenue and profit for its latest quarter. The company also raised its adjusted full-year guidance. The outlook excludes charges related to a just-announced $5 billion settlement of opioid litigation. Estee Lauder (EL) – The cosmetics maker's shares...
NBC Los Angeles
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Uber, Abiomed, Peloton, Carvana, Molson Coors and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Uber – Shares of Uber jumped 12% after the company reported revenue that exceeded Wall Street's expectations. The company also gave better-than-anticipated guidance for its fourth quarter, projecting strong bookings growth and adjusted EBITDA of $600 million to $630 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected $568 million in adjusted EBITDA.
NBC Los Angeles
Pfizer CEO Reveals 2030 Growth Plan as Company Faces Up to $18 Billion Revenue Hit From Generics
CEO Albert Bourla said Pfizer is staring down an expected loss of up to $18 billion in revenue from 2025 though 2030 as it loses several key patents. Bourla said Pfizer plans to makeup the difference and then some through its recent acquisitions as well as its in-house pipeline. He...
NBC Los Angeles
Jim Cramer Says These 8 Stocks Can Withstand the Fed's Tightening Cycle
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of stocks that he thinks will weather the market turbulence ahead. He also echoed his sentiment that tech stocks are no longer market leaders and should be avoided. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of stocks that he...
NBC Los Angeles
India, China to See Biggest Jump in Real Salary as Asia-Pacific Leads the Way Next Year, Report Shows
As inflation continues to impact global economies, Asia-Pacific will be the only region to see real salary growth in 2023, a new survey has found. According to the annual Salary Trends Report by data company ECA International, the average real salary increase — which is nominal wage growth minus the rate of inflation — is predicted to increase by 1.3% in Asia-Pacific.
NBC Los Angeles
Jim Cramer Picks 4 Apparel Stocks That Are ‘Worth Owning' When the Market's Oversold
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of apparel stocks they should consider adding to their shopping lists. "I'm still bearish on apparel and footwear in general, but if you're selective, some of these are definitely worth owning," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a...
NBC Los Angeles
Fed Approves 0.75-Point Hike to Take Rates to Highest Since 2008 and Hints at Change in Policy Ahead
The Federal Reserve, in a well-telegraphed move, raised its short-term borrowing rate by 0.75 percentage point to a target range of 3.75%-4%, the highest level since January 2008. The central bank's new statement hinted at a potential change in how it will approach monetary policy to bring down inflation. However,...
NBC Los Angeles
Fox Earnings Lifted by Advertising Revenue From Free Streaming Service Tubi
Fox Corp. said Tubi, its free ad-supported streaming service, saw revenue growth of nearly 30% during its first fiscal quarter. Fox acquired Tubi in 2020 and said it invested $50 million in the service this past quarter. Tubi had its highest viewing time in the last quarter at 1.3 billion...
NBC Los Angeles
Live Updates: Watch Fed Chair Powell's Press Conference After Central Bank's Latest Jumbo Rate Hike
The Federal Reserve delivered its latest monetary policy announcement, with the central bank hiking rates by 75 basis points, or 0.75 percentage point. Follow along with our live coverage of the announcement and subsequent news conference with Chair Jerome Powell. Fed statement language 'somewhat' surprising, BMO's Lyngen says. BMO capital...
NBC Los Angeles
Another Interest Rate Hike From the Federal Reserve Is on the Way: Here's How It May Affect You
To fight inflation, the Federal Reserve is expected to announce its sixth interest rate increase of the year this week. Here's a breakdown of how that may impact mortgages, credit cards, car loans, student debt and savings. This week, the Federal Reserve will likely raise rates for the sixth consecutive...
NBC Los Angeles
Private Payrolls Rose 239,000 in October, Better Than Expected, While Wages Increased 7.7%, ADP Says
Companies added 239,000 positions in October, ahead of the Dow Jones estimate of 195,000 and up slightly from the previous month, ADP reported Wednesday. Most of the gains came from the leisure and hospitality industry, which added 210,000 positions while wages rose 11.2% for the sector. Wages overall rose 7.7%...
