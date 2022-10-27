ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Airbnb, Advanced Micro Devices, Match Group and More

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Airbnb — The lodging stock fell about 6.6% after hours even after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue. On Airbnb's earnings call, management said trends in its recovery vary by region and that global cancellation rates for the third quarter were higher than 2019 levels, but below 2021 and 2020 levels.
NBC Los Angeles

Paramount Global Shares Sink as Results Miss and TV Revenue Falls

Paramount Global reported $6.92 billion in third-quarter revenue, missing analysts' expectations. Paramount's TV network business saw revenue fall 5% due to a drop in advertising and pay-TV subscribers. Streaming service Paramount+ now has 46 million subscribers, and overall direct-to-consumer revenue rose 38%. Paramount Global on Wednesday reported third-quarter revenue that...
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: CVS, Estee Lauder, Canada Goose and Others

CVS (CVS) – CVS gained 1.9% in the premarket after reporting better-than-expected revenue and profit for its latest quarter. The company also raised its adjusted full-year guidance. The outlook excludes charges related to a just-announced $5 billion settlement of opioid litigation. Estee Lauder (EL) – The cosmetics maker's shares...
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Uber, Abiomed, Peloton, Carvana, Molson Coors and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Uber – Shares of Uber jumped 12% after the company reported revenue that exceeded Wall Street's expectations. The company also gave better-than-anticipated guidance for its fourth quarter, projecting strong bookings growth and adjusted EBITDA of $600 million to $630 million. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected $568 million in adjusted EBITDA.
NBC Los Angeles

Jim Cramer Says These 8 Stocks Can Withstand the Fed's Tightening Cycle

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of stocks that he thinks will weather the market turbulence ahead. He also echoed his sentiment that tech stocks are no longer market leaders and should be avoided. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a list of stocks that he...
NBC Los Angeles

India, China to See Biggest Jump in Real Salary as Asia-Pacific Leads the Way Next Year, Report Shows

As inflation continues to impact global economies, Asia-Pacific will be the only region to see real salary growth in 2023, a new survey has found. According to the annual Salary Trends Report by data company ECA International, the average real salary increase — which is nominal wage growth minus the rate of inflation — is predicted to increase by 1.3% in Asia-Pacific.
NBC Los Angeles

Jim Cramer Picks 4 Apparel Stocks That Are ‘Worth Owning' When the Market's Oversold

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of apparel stocks they should consider adding to their shopping lists. "I'm still bearish on apparel and footwear in general, but if you're selective, some of these are definitely worth owning," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a...
NBC Los Angeles

Fox Earnings Lifted by Advertising Revenue From Free Streaming Service Tubi

Fox Corp. said Tubi, its free ad-supported streaming service, saw revenue growth of nearly 30% during its first fiscal quarter. Fox acquired Tubi in 2020 and said it invested $50 million in the service this past quarter. Tubi had its highest viewing time in the last quarter at 1.3 billion...

