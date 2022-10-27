ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah Chrisley Admits She's Been 'So Angry' Since Parents Todd & Julie's Fraud Conviction

By Nikki Schuster
 3 days ago
Savannah Chrisley is telling her mom how she really feels about her fraud conviction.

"You’re handling it way better than I am," the 25-year-old told her mom, Julie , 49, during the Tuesday, October 25, episode of her “Unlocked” podcast.

When her mom disagreed with her, Savannah pointed out that her troubled parents, Julia and Todd , are still able to focus on prayer after they were found guilty in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. The matriarch was also convicted of wire fraud.

SAVANNAH CHRISLEY INSISTS KNOWING YOUR WORTH HAS 'ABSOLUTELY NOTHING TO DO WITH YOUR ACHIEVEMENTS IN LIFE' FOLLOWING EX-BOYFRIEND'S MENTAL HEALTH SCARE

"I’m just over here angry, because it’s like, how is a God that’s supposed to be so loving and so full of hope [OK with this]?” Savannah asked. "How do you feel so hopeless?"

Savannah confessed she's been feeling frustrated since Julie and Todd's conviction, explaining, “Because my whole life could change . And I don’t mean money,” as she referred to the outcome of their sentencing.

"The two people that I’ve always had there for me and that’s been my support system and who I’ve leaned on, because I’m there for everyone else: my siblings, my friends, whoever it may be ," Savannah continued, "But I always know I can be there for them because y’all have been there for me or you are there for me."

The reality star couple, who wed in 1996, have denied all charges. Their sentencing is scheduled for November 21.

After her parents' shocking conviction, Savannah took to social media to beg her followers to "please be kind" before they weigh in on her parents' legal woes. "This life is so cruel and we’re all doing the best we can," the star said at the time. "I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed."

THE MOST CONFUSING PARTS OF 'CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST' — WATCH NOW

Todd and Julie were originally scheduled to receive their sentencing on October 6; however, they motioned for a new trial and acquittal in August, claiming their initial trial was "fundamentally unfair."

The controversial pair was granted a sentencing delay in September.

Us Weekly reported on Savannah's recent podcast episode.

Comments / 6

Bill Jones
2d ago

STOP...You knew your parents were scamming to fund a lifestyle they otherwise couldn't afford. You helped spend the stolen loot...you projected an image and used stolen money to start your brand...From the Grandmother on down the line ...you were all living the high life knowing the money was all scammed from others. Everything you have is the result of crime...Daddy never had a J.O.B ...did you think the money grew on a tree?...And before you comment...Remember...They conned and scammed before during and after being on TV..or Clothing Lines or whatever...so yes...The empire was built ..the foundation of it all....was done with stolen money.

Reply
7
Kellie Clay
1d ago

if that's me, a neighbor or a working class person who made the bad decision, we'd be going to federal prison. your family is going to get off light and you have nobody to blame except your parents. the evidence is on the table and you just can't except it. get mad all you want but you can't hide the fact your parents made poor choices all over greed and money. the Christian thing is out the window because they won't accept responsibility and they put their own children in this situation. I'm sorry but they have to pay for poor decisions

Reply
3
Jennifer Simmons
2d ago

it's sad I like the TV show but you can't break the law and think you can get away with it no matter how rich you are just because they're celebrities they should still pay for it like we would have to

Reply
2
