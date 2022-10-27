Credit Suisse Shares Plunge 18% as Bank Announces Huge Third-Quarter Loss and Strategic Overhaul

Read full article on original website
Qualcomm Shares Fall on First-Quarter Guidance, Hiring Freeze Announced
Qualcomm shares fell in extended trading on Wednesday after the chipmaker reported in-line fourth-quarter earnings and a small revenue beat but offered poor first-quarter guidance. Overall revenue grew 22% year over year in the quarter that ended Sept. 25, according to a statement. The company also said it implemented a...
Shares of Airbnb Tumble 13% on Low Fourth-Quarter Guidance
Shares of Airbnb fell more than 13% Wednesday, a day after the company released third-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street's estimates but fell short on fourth-quarter guidance. For the fourth quarter, Airbnb said it expects to deliver between $1.80 billion and $1.88 billion, below the midpoint of $1.85 billion as...
Bank of England Set for Biggest Rate Hike in 33 Years, But Economists Expect Dovish Tilt
With U.K. inflation running at a 40-year high of 10.1% in September, the Bank is seen hiking its main lending rate for the eighth consecutive time. However, weaker growth momentum and a more conservative fiscal policy is expected to ease the pressure for more aggressive monetary tightening. Goldman Sachs economists...
Cloud Stocks Creamed as Fed Indicates More Rate Hikes Are Coming
The Federal Reserve said it would raise its benchmark rate again and indicated that the "ultimate" rate would be higher than it had previously expected. One fund of cloud stocks is now down 51% for the year, compared with a 21% decline for the the S&P 500. Investors pounded cloud...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: CVS, Estee Lauder, Canada Goose and Others
CVS (CVS) – CVS gained 1.9% in the premarket after reporting better-than-expected revenue and profit for its latest quarter. The company also raised its adjusted full-year guidance. The outlook excludes charges related to a just-announced $5 billion settlement of opioid litigation. Estee Lauder (EL) – The cosmetics maker's shares...
The Fed Announces 4th Consecutive ‘Jumbo' Interest Rate Hike of 75 Basis Points—Here Are 4 Things That Will Be More Expensive
Struggling to dampen inflation, the Federal Reserve announced a widely expected fourth consecutive "jumbo" 0.75 percentage point rate hike on Wednesday. While raising interest rates can slow inflation by making borrowing more expensive, and therefore less appealing, the move further increases debt costs for Americans already struggling with rising prices on pretty much everything, including necessities like food and rent.
European Markets Mixed as Investors Focus on the Fed's Next Move
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautious on Wednesday as global investors focused on the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was fractionally higher by mid-morning, having given up opening gains of 0.4%. Health care stocks added 1%...
Here's What the Federal Reserve's Fourth 0.75 Percentage Point Interest Rate Hike Means for You
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the sixth time this year, citing persistent inflation. Its also the fourth consecutive 0.75 percentage point increase, which means financing costs will jump for many types of consumer loans. Here’s how your mortgage, credit card, car loan, student debt and savings could be...
Stock Futures Are Flat After a Volatile Session Following the Fed's Latest Interest Rate Hike
Stock futures were little changed Wednesday evening, holding losses from the daily trading session after the Federal Reserve delivered another interest rate hike and signaled that no pivot or rate cut is coming anytime soon. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 11 points, or 0.03%. S&P 500...
Ferrari Raises Its 2022 Guidance Again on Red-Hot Demand for Sports Cars
Ferrari raised its guidance for full-year revenue and profit. The supercar maker's third-quarter earnings beat estimates on a jump in deliveries of its high-priced sports cars. But Ferrari's profit margin dipped from a year ago, as the mix of cars shipped leaned more toward relatively lower-priced models. Ferrari on Wednesday...
Jim Cramer Picks 4 Apparel Stocks That Are ‘Worth Owning' When the Market's Oversold
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of apparel stocks they should consider adding to their shopping lists. "I'm still bearish on apparel and footwear in general, but if you're selective, some of these are definitely worth owning," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a...
Major Banks Are Bullish on Hong Kong's Economy and China Growth Prospects
Major lenders Standard Chartered and HSBC expressed confidence in the rebound of Hong Kong's and China's economy, even as China ramps up its Covid measures. "I think Hong Kong will rebound strongly following Covid ... I have every confidence Hong Kong will rebound strongly next year," said HSBC's CEO. However,...
Private Payrolls Rose 239,000 in October, Better Than Expected, While Wages Increased 7.7%, ADP Says
Companies added 239,000 positions in October, ahead of the Dow Jones estimate of 195,000 and up slightly from the previous month, ADP reported Wednesday. Most of the gains came from the leisure and hospitality industry, which added 210,000 positions while wages rose 11.2% for the sector. Wages overall rose 7.7%...
Here's How to Adjust Your Portfolio as the Fed Hikes Interest Rates Again
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday enacted its fourth consecutive three-quarters of a percentage point interest rate increase to fight inflation. The series of rate hikes have affected government bond yields, creating yield curve inversions, when shorter-term government bonds have higher yields than long term. While some experts believe the inverted...
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Don't Want to Own Taiwan Semiconductor
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Edwards Lifesciences Corp: "I suggest that you have to buy Johnson & Johnson. They bought the better heart-valve company." Cerence Inc: "In a...
Fed Rate Hikes Could Go Even Further Than Expected as Powell Commits to Stomp Out Inflation
A hawkish Fed Chairman Jerome Powell vowed to beat inflation and said the central bank may have to raise rates more than expected. That sent stocks lower and bond yields higher, as traders bet the Fed could now raise rates above 5% before stopping. The Federal Reserve left the door...
Luminar Says It Has Begun Production of Its Automotive Lidar Units Ahead of Schedule
Luminar is now shipping lidar units to SAIC Motor, China's largest automaker, ahead of schedule. The company's Iris lidar units will also be featured on upcoming new models from Polestar and Volvo. The announcement comes alongside Luminar's third-quarter results, in which the company reported an adjusted loss of 18 cents...
What North Texans Should Know About Federal Reserve Raising Interest Rates Again
People have different opinions on the Federal Reserve’s move to raise interest rates again. "You got to live kind of meagerly or frugal because you are forced to be frugal and it's just not right,” homeowner Robert Baker said. “It's not what I worked for all my life."
