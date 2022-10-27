Read full article on original website
Philadelphia 114, Chicago 109
PHILADELPHIA (114) Harris 4-6 2-2 13, Tucker 3-3 0-0 8, Embiid 9-15 6-9 25, Harden 2-13 11-11 15, Maxey 5-14 2-3 14, Niang 6-8 0-0 15, Harrell 2-5 1-2 5, Milton 2-4 0-0 4, Thybulle 1-2 0-0 2, House Jr. 1-1 0-0 3, Melton 4-8 0-0 10. Totals 39-79 22-27 114.
Utah 124, Memphis 123
MEMPHIS (123) Aldama 4-8 2-3 10, Brooks 12-20 2-2 30, Adams 1-2 0-0 2, Bane 11-23 7-8 32, Jones 10-15 0-2 23, Clarke 4-6 0-0 8, Roddy 4-5 0-0 10, Tillman 2-3 0-0 4, Chandler 2-4 0-0 4, Konchar 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 50-88 11-15 123.
Kings outlast Heat 119-113, win first game of Mike Brown era
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Huerter scored 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, to help the Sacramento Kings win for the first time this season with a 119-113 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday. It’s the first victory for Kings coach Mike Brown, who was hired this past offseason....
World Series: Phillies stun Astros in extras, lead 1-0
J.T. Realmuto and the Philadelphia Phillies weren't fazed playing from behind in their World Series opener. Time to find out how they do with a lead.
Oklahoma City 117, Dallas 111
OKLAHOMA CITY (117) Dort 6-12 3-6 16, Wiggins 2-5 1-2 5, Pokusevski 2-6 0-0 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 15-27 8-8 38, Mann 2-9 0-0 4, Bazley 7-11 1-2 15, Omoruyi 0-1 2-4 2, Robinson-Earl 0-1 0-0 0, Muscala 0-3 2-2 2, Jal.Williams 5-8 3-3 13, K.Williams 1-2 0-0 3, Joe 4-4 4-4 15. Totals 44-89 24-31 117.
Report: Big 12 Strikes Renewed Media Deal with Major Networks
The Bearcats media rights revenue is increasing substantially.
Browns' Garrett hoping to sack Burrow, Bengals on Halloween
CLEVELAND (AP) — After being the Grim Reaper — complete with scythe and cape bearing names of quarterbacks he's sacked — a year ago on Halloween, Myles Garrett might not wear a costume to Monday night's matchup against Cincinnati. “I was just planning to go in and...
Cowboys RB Elliott inactive against Bears with knee injury
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ezekiel Elliott is inactive for the Dallas Cowboys against the Chicago Bears with a sprained right knee, just the second time in his seven seasons the star running back has missed a game due to injury. Undrafted rookie Malik Davis is set for his NFL...
Agnew inactive for Jaguars against Broncos at Wembley
LONDON (AP) — Jaguars return specialist Jamal Agnew is inactive for Jacksonville's game against the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Agnew was limited in practice Friday and had been questionable to play because of a knee injury that kept him out of last week’s 23-17 loss to the New York Giants.
Kraken hand Penguins 4th straight loss with 3-1 victory
SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle and Martin Jones each welcomed new additions to their families before jumping back on the ice for the Seattle Kraken and teaming up to keep the Pittsburgh Penguins sliding. Eberle scored midway through the second period after Seattle had two goals disallowed by challenges,...
