FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
3 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
homenewshere.com
Former Shawsheen Tech two-sport athlete Ralph Desrosiers tragically passes away
PITTSFIELD, ME/WILMINGTON – On Friday night, according to the Portland Press Herald out of Maine and state police, 21-year-old Wilmington resident Ralph Desrosiers tragically passed away after being involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Pittsfield, Maine. Desrosiers, a 2019 Shawsheen Tech graduate, was in his junior year...
msonewsports.com
Weekend North Shore Scoreboard: Saturday Schedule – MIAA Power Rankings Link
Endicott at Curry College 1 p.m. Video Link Game Notes are posted below. E-Mass Big Game Watch: Xaverian at Catholic Memorial, Saturday 1 p.m. Marblehead 27, Danvers 7 – Details coming on separate post. Masconomet 7, Swampscott 0. Peabody 48, Salem 13 – Tanners are 8-0, D2 playoffs next...
lancerspiritonline.com
Wide receiver breaks school receiving record
History was made at Lancer Park on Friday, October 21 when varsity wide receiver, senior Andrew Kullman broke Londonderry’s long held receiving record, previously held for 37 years. Kullman is excited to have this new record under his belt, and notes how achieving this accomplishment has been a long-time...
waylandstudentpress.com
News Brief: WHS administration upholds decision to not hold 2022 Powderpuff
Following discussions between Wayland High School Student Council and Weston High School administration, Wayland High School administration has upheld the decision to not hold a 2022 school-sanctioned Powderpuff game, citing liability concerns. The game is a longstanding tradition usually held the day before Thanksgiving break. Female students from Wayland High...
bcinterruption.com
UConn defeats Boston College, 13-3, for the Huskies’ first ever win over the Eagles
On Saturday afternoon, Boston College football traveled down to East Hartford, CT to take on the UConn Huskies in a battle of New England FBS programs. BC came into the game sporting their worst start since 2012, and UConn arrived with their best start to a season since 2017. It was a perfect storm for UConn to pull off their first ever win over Boston College by a score of 13-3. Before today, BC had been 12-0-2 against UConn since 1908.
fordhamsports.com
Football Falls at Holy Cross in Overtime
Worcester, Mass. – It was billed as one of the top games of the week in NCAA FCS football. And it lived up to the hype. Holy Cross scored a two-point conversion in the first overtime to defeat Fordham, 53-52, on Fitton Field in the annual Ram-Crusader Cup game.
iheart.com
Cambridge Woman To Compete In Jeopardy's 'Tournament Of Champions'
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A woman who is originally from Rye, New Hampshire but moved to Cambridge, has found her place on the bracket for the Jeopardy! "Tournament of Champions," set to begin airing on Monday. Four-time Jeopardy! champion Maureen O'Neill is an Executive Assistant who made her...
nerej.com
Greater Boston Commercial Properties completes $8m sale of Monahan’s Marine
Weymouth, MA Bret O’Brien and Nishan Papazian of Greater Boston Commercial Properties Inc. of Northborough represented the seller in the portfolio sale of 390, 396, & 396 Rear Washington St. as well as the business Monahan’s Marine for $8 million. The portfolio sale consists of three buildings totaling...
TopGolf Live Stadium Tour is returning to Fenway Park this week
BOSTON — The Topgolf Live Stadium Tour is returning to Fenway Park this week for the second consecutive year. The immersive golf experience will hold a five-day event at Boston’s beloved ballpark from Nov. 5 through Nov. 9. Players will have the opportunity to hit golf balls at...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Broadcasting legend Natalie Jacobson
Tuesday, November 1st — Tonight, Natalie Jacobson was the first woman to anchor the evening news in the Boston market. Now the famous UNH grad has written a book "Every Life a Story." Erin Fehlau met up with her on the Durham campus where she shared memories of her college days in The Granite State and breaking the glass ceiling by breaking into the TV news business.
Travis Roy Foundation makes final donation before disbanding
BOSTON, Massachusetts — The Travis Roy Foundation created in the name of a Boston University hockey player who was paralyzed 11 seconds into his first college shift shut down on Friday — but not without a final gift. The foundation is donating more than $4 million to two...
First Responders Recover Body of 24-Year-Old Methuen Man in River Near Haverhill/Methuen Border
A 24-year-old Methuen man was pronounced dead after being pulled from the Merrimack River Thursday afternoon in Haverhill. Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett told WHAV Friday, “foul play is not suspected.” She said the man’s family was notified, but there are no current plans to release his name.
Popular North Shore sub shop closing its doors this weekend after nearly 60 years of business
SAUGUS, Mass. — A popular sub shop on the North Shore will be closing its doors this weekend after nearly six decades of business. In a Facebook post, Lena’s Sub Shop confirmed that it’s last day of serving the residents of Saugus and the surrounding communities will be Saturday.
firefighternation.com
Boston (MA) Firefighter Killed by Cancer; Was 38-Year Veteran
Boston Fire Lieutenant Edward Bergdoll has died of cancer. He was a 38-year veteran of the department assigned to Engine 16, according to Boston Firefighters Local 718 IAFF. Bergdoll had been battling a rare form of lymphoma that led to his death on Wednesday. Visit Legacy.com for his full obituary.
BREAKING: St. Bridget Church Closed; No Masses This Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Saint Bridget Church announced this afternoon, October 26, there will be no masses this weekend, and the church will be closed. “Due to Parish staff contracting COVID, and under an abundance of caution, the church will remain closed and reopen on Wednesday, November 2,” said the announcement.
Signature John Hancock sign removed from Fenway Park after 30 years
BOSTON – It is officially the end of an era at Fenway Park.Insurance company John Hancock announced earlier this year that it would not renew its sponsorship deal with the Red Sox when the season ended. With the deal coming to an end, that meant the signature John Hancock logo at Fenway Park will no longer be featured above the scoreboard in centerfield.After a disappointing season came to an end earlier this month, crews got to work taking down the sign. As of Thursday, the sign is officially no longer displayed at Fenway Park. The sign had been in place at Fenway Park for 30 years.
A look at the "weirdness" of the Bridgewater Triangle
BRIDGEWATER - Have you ever heard of the Bridgewater Triangle?It's a 200 square mile so-called paranormal vortex with 3 points in Abington, Rehoboth and Freetown. And inside? The communities of Taunton, Raynham, Berkley, Dighton, Brockton, Easton and Bridgewater.So why is it called the triangle? Cryptozoologist Loren Coleman came up with the nickname back in 1983."The Bridgewater Triangle, I think per square foot we've got more weirdness here than the Bermuda Triangle could hold a candle to, and the reason of course is so much history," author and podcaster Jeff Belanger told WBZ-TV.Belanger met us recently inside the triangle...
WCVB
In Boston, Jennifer Hudson chats with Shayna Seymour about her next chapter
NEEDHAM, Mass. — A new face is coming to daytime TV. EGOT winner – Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony recipient – Jennifer Hudson is addingTV show host to her already-impressive résumé. Shayna and J-Hud chatted at the Lookout Rooftop and Bar at the Envoy Hotel,...
Former Framingham Mayor Spicer Finalist For Town Manager Position
STOUGHTON – Former Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer is a finalist for the Town Manager position in Stoughton. She is one four candidates for the leadership position in the community, which is a suburb of Brockton. She is the only woman finalist. Spicer, who easily lost her re-election bid for...
WCVB
Monday, October 31: Free Stuff!
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So, what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
