ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, MA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lancerspiritonline.com

Wide receiver breaks school receiving record

History was made at Lancer Park on Friday, October 21 when varsity wide receiver, senior Andrew Kullman broke Londonderry’s long held receiving record, previously held for 37 years. Kullman is excited to have this new record under his belt, and notes how achieving this accomplishment has been a long-time...
LONDONDERRY, NH
waylandstudentpress.com

News Brief: WHS administration upholds decision to not hold 2022 Powderpuff

Following discussions between Wayland High School Student Council and Weston High School administration, Wayland High School administration has upheld the decision to not hold a 2022 school-sanctioned Powderpuff game, citing liability concerns. The game is a longstanding tradition usually held the day before Thanksgiving break. Female students from Wayland High...
WAYLAND, MA
bcinterruption.com

UConn defeats Boston College, 13-3, for the Huskies’ first ever win over the Eagles

On Saturday afternoon, Boston College football traveled down to East Hartford, CT to take on the UConn Huskies in a battle of New England FBS programs. BC came into the game sporting their worst start since 2012, and UConn arrived with their best start to a season since 2017. It was a perfect storm for UConn to pull off their first ever win over Boston College by a score of 13-3. Before today, BC had been 12-0-2 against UConn since 1908.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
fordhamsports.com

Football Falls at Holy Cross in Overtime

Worcester, Mass. – It was billed as one of the top games of the week in NCAA FCS football. And it lived up to the hype. Holy Cross scored a two-point conversion in the first overtime to defeat Fordham, 53-52, on Fitton Field in the annual Ram-Crusader Cup game.
WORCESTER, MA
iheart.com

Cambridge Woman To Compete In Jeopardy's 'Tournament Of Champions'

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A woman who is originally from Rye, New Hampshire but moved to Cambridge, has found her place on the bracket for the Jeopardy! "Tournament of Champions," set to begin airing on Monday. Four-time Jeopardy! champion Maureen O'Neill is an Executive Assistant who made her...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Broadcasting legend Natalie Jacobson

Tuesday, November 1st — Tonight, Natalie Jacobson was the first woman to anchor the evening news in the Boston market. Now the famous UNH grad has written a book "Every Life a Story." Erin Fehlau met up with her on the Durham campus where she shared memories of her college days in The Granite State and breaking the glass ceiling by breaking into the TV news business.
DURHAM, NH
firefighternation.com

Boston (MA) Firefighter Killed by Cancer; Was 38-Year Veteran

Boston Fire Lieutenant Edward Bergdoll has died of cancer. He was a 38-year veteran of the department assigned to Engine 16, according to Boston Firefighters Local 718 IAFF. Bergdoll had been battling a rare form of lymphoma that led to his death on Wednesday. Visit Legacy.com for his full obituary.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Signature John Hancock sign removed from Fenway Park after 30 years

BOSTON – It is officially the end of an era at Fenway Park.Insurance company John Hancock announced earlier this year that it would not renew its sponsorship deal with the Red Sox when the season ended. With the deal coming to an end, that meant the signature John Hancock logo at Fenway Park will no longer be featured above the scoreboard in centerfield.After a disappointing season came to an end earlier this month, crews got to work taking down the sign. As of Thursday, the sign is officially no longer displayed at Fenway Park. The sign had been in place at Fenway Park for 30 years. 
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

A look at the "weirdness" of the Bridgewater Triangle

BRIDGEWATER - Have you ever heard of the Bridgewater Triangle?It's a 200 square mile so-called paranormal vortex with 3 points in Abington, Rehoboth and Freetown. And inside? The communities of Taunton, Raynham, Berkley, Dighton, Brockton, Easton and Bridgewater.So why is it called the triangle? Cryptozoologist Loren Coleman came up with the nickname back in 1983."The Bridgewater Triangle, I think per square foot we've got more weirdness here than the Bermuda Triangle could hold a candle to, and the reason of course is so much history," author and podcaster Jeff Belanger told WBZ-TV.Belanger met us recently inside the triangle...
BRIDGEWATER, MA
WCVB

Monday, October 31: Free Stuff!

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So, what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy