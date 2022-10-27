Read full article on original website
Pa. politicians often calibrate their views on fracking based on voters' opinions
A single election could decide control of the U.S. Senate. It is the election of a senator in Pennsylvania. The campaign there has turned on personalities - the candidate who had a stroke against the TV host who lived out of state. But the candidates have also had to address a big issue, one that touches on far more than the Senate. It involves climate change, the environment and the economy.
AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo
The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home carried zip ties with him when he broke in
In the face of political violence, one group recruits 'poll chaplains'
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Rev. Barbara Williams-Skinner about her efforts to organize faith leaders to be a calming force at polls during this year's midterm elections. We're going to start by taking note of how many times this week we saw examples of what many observers have called a breakdown in political and social norms. There was politically motivated violence. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was brutally attacked in their San Francisco home by a man demanding to see her. There was a surge in racist and anti-Semitic messages on Twitter after the takeover by Elon Musk, a self-described free speech absolutist who says he wants to loosen the rules about what can be said on the platform. And of course, this follows days of anti-Black gestures and anti-Semitic rants by the music artist Kanye West, who was dropped by one of his business partners because of them.
What's uniting the diverse group of people protesting in Iran?
Iranians chanted, freedom, freedom, freedom, this week at the grave of Jina Amini, also known as Mahsa, who died while in the custody of the country's morality police. She was 22 years old. Thousands gathered at that cemetery in western Kurdistan, part of over 40 days of protests that have spread across the country. They called for fundamental change. And among those who has protested was a 25-year-old we'll identify only by his first initial, M. While he has left Iran in recent days, he still has family there, and speaking to the press might put them in danger. I began by asking him what it was like in the streets of Tehran.
Many people living in Haiti are actively resisting international intervention
UNIDENTIFIED GROUP: (Chanting in non-English language). EYDER PERALTA, BYLINE: The protest starts just outside the French embassy in downtown Port-au-Prince. "Down with the prime minister," they chant. "Down with the occupation." One of the protest organizers, Nicholson Pierre, says there is no life in Haiti at the moment. There's no electricity, no clean drinking water.
In Arizona's governor race, two candidates who couldn't be more different
In Arizona, far-right candidates endorsed by former President Trump are in close contest with Democrats. That includes races from the U.S. Senate to secretary of state. When it comes to style and substance, the nominees for governor are very different. Here's Ben Giles from KJZZ in Phoenix. BEN GILES, BYLINE:...
Protests in Iran over Mahsa Amini's death grow as does the violent response
It's been nearly six weeks since Mahsa Amini died in custody after being detained by Iran's morality police for allegedly wearing her hijab inappropriately. Protests are gaining momentum. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. What is happening in Iran right now is historic - 40 days of public demonstrations, women marching in the...
Nancy Pelosi says she is traumatized by the hammer attack on her husband
House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi has said she and her family are "heartbroken and traumatized" by the violent attack on her husband Paul. Pelosi added that she is grateful for the quick response of law enforcement and medical experts, and leaning on her Christian faith in a difficult time.
Domestic terrorism investigations and arrests shot up in 2021
A new U.S. government report shows that domestic terrorism investigations and arrests reached new heights in 2021, but it shows a complicated landscape when it comes to threats against the country. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Early this morning, Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was brutally attacked in their...
Understanding the Biden administration's approach to diplomacy with Russia
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Heather Conley, president of the German Marshall Fund of the United States, about the Biden administration's approach to diplomacy with Russia.
A new program compensates Black farmers who have endured discrimination
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with US Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack about a new program to compensate farmers who have endured discrimination.
Everything we know about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband
And we begin with the investigation into the attack on Paul Pelosi. Of course, it happened in the predawn hours of Friday morning at the home he shares with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Authorities say the intruder was 42-year-old David DePape. He is in custody. Mr. Pelosi underwent what doctors say was a successful surgery. NPR congressional correspondent Deirdre Walsh joins us. Deirdre, thanks for being with us.
In the battle for Kherson, Ukrainian infantry officers say don't underestimate Russia
DNIPRO, Ukraine — Ukrainian forces have made significant gains over the last several weeks, recapturing wide swaths of Ukrainian territory in the east and northeast. But now they're bracing for what could be one of their toughest battles yet: for the strategically important southern city of Kherson. "The Russians...
Climate activists have been attacking artworks recently, but how effective is this?
Climate activists have been attacking artworks recently, but how effective is this at getting a message across? Does this inspire or alienate their target audience? Who is their target audience?. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. The recent vandalizing of several well-known European paintings by climate activists with food certainly got the public's...
Black Vets Were Excluded From G.I. Bill Benefits. Congress Could Fix That.
The G.I. Bill of 1944 provided free education, unemployment pay and home loans for millions of veterans returning from fighting in World War II. These benefits helped to expand the American middle class after the war. But many returning Black veterans were excluded because of segregation. And that exclusion helped...
Consider This from NPR
Even as World War II was still raging on both the European and Pacific fronts, America was already looking for ways to welcome soldiers home whenever the war finally came to an end. The U.S. government was worried about the return of millions of unemployed veterans, specifically about the impact on the nation's economy, an economy that had only just been revived by the war after the Depression. And there was good reason for the returning soldiers to worry, too. Just a few decades earlier, many returning World War I veterans found themselves unable to make ends meet because so many of them flooded the labor market at once, and the government struggled to help them. So this time, the government resolved not to make the same mistake.
