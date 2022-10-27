Read full article on original website
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: TriMet proposes new ordinance, Vegan Night Market returns to SE this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Post Register
Kings outlast Heat 119-113, win first game of Mike Brown era
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Huerter scored 27 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, to help the Sacramento Kings win for the first time this season with a 119-113 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday. It’s the first victory for Kings coach Mike Brown, who was hired this past offseason....
Post Register
Bucks outlast Hawks 123-115 to maintain perfect record
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday each scored 34 points as the Milwaukee Bucks responded after falling behind in the fourth quarter to beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-115 on Saturday night and remain unbeaten. Antetokounmpo scored 30 of his 34 points after halftime and also had 17...
Post Register
Jazz edge short-handed Grizzlies 124-123
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk each scored 23 points, including a pair of late 3-pointers, to lift the Utah Jazz to a 124-123 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, who were playing without Ja Morant. On their final possession, the Jazz were leading 124-123 and...
Post Register
Mathurin helps Pacers top Nets 125-116
NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie Bennedict Mathurin scored a career-high 32 points, Tyrese Haliburton added 26 and the Indiana Pacers beat the Brooklyn Nets 125-116 on Saturday night. Mathurin, who had 27 points at Detroit on Oct. 22, made a career-best six of Indiana’s franchise-record 23 3-pointers.
WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson on UCLA's Win, Taking Big Hits
The Bruins' star quarterback took multiple trips to the injury tent, but remained in the game and managed his team to a victory against Stanford.
Post Register
Burns' OT goal leads Hurricanes to 4-3 win over Flyers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brent Burns scored on a one-timer 4:06 into overtime and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Saturday night. Martin Necas and Jordan Staal each had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Martinook also scored for Carolina. Antti Raanta stopped 26 shots.
Post Register
Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild
DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after...
Post Register
Waller scratched, Turner active for Raiders-Saints matchup
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has been scratched from Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints after trying to practice this past week. Waller left the Raiders' Oct. 10 game at Kansas City with a hamstring injury after playing just eight snaps without a catch and now has been inactive for two straight games. He'd been listed as questionable on Friday for a game that finds both the Raiders (2-4) and Saints (2-5) needing victories to climb back into the playoff pictures in their respective conferences.
Post Register
Kraken hand Penguins 4th straight loss with 3-1 victory
SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle and Martin Jones each welcomed new additions to their families before jumping back on the ice for the Seattle Kraken and teaming up to keep the Pittsburgh Penguins sliding. Eberle scored midway through the second period after Seattle had two goals disallowed by challenges,...
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields records 'most impressive disastrous play' vs. Dallas Cowboys
A Justin Fields blunder set the Chicago Bears back against the Dallas Cowboys Saturday afternoon. The former Ohio State quarterback had the Bears within striking distance in the third quarter, handing the ball off to Khalil Herbert for a 12-yard touchdown run to cut the deficit to five. Ohio State football news:Join...
