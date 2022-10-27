Read full article on original website
Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James Are The Perfect Players
Charles Barkley has high praise for Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and LeBron James, calling them 'perfect players'.
'It hurts my heart': Warriors' Klay Thompson responds to comments from Charles Barkley that the shooting guard is 'slipping' and 'not the same guy'... as teammate Steph Curry comes to his defense
Klay Thompson has done a lot of work to turn around his NBA career after two major injuries in recent years. However, it seems Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley isn't able to see past it. Earlier this week, the Warriors were blown out by the Phoenix Suns 134-105, with...
Stephen Curry Fires Back At Charles Barkley For Criticizing Klay Thompson: “Certain Guys Forget What Their Careers Looked Like On The Back End.”
Stephen Curry came in Klay Thompson's defense, firing back at Charles Barkley for saying Klay was 'slipping'.
Charles Barkley Shares Hilarious Story When He Bought 12 Donuts And Broke It Up Into Three Meals
In a recent interview, he recollected the time he ordered a dozen and split them throughout the day.
Klay Thompson Has An Emotional Response To Charles Barkley Saying He Is Not The Same Player Anymore: "57 Games In 3 Years, Give Me Some Freaking Time."
Klay Thompson got emotional while responding to critics like Charles Barkley over the slow start he has had to the 2022-23 season.
‘I hope he’s pissed off’: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr vocal on Jonathan Kuminga becoming Warriors’ odd man out
The Golden State Warriors started off the season with an 11-man rotation. In their latest win against the Miami Heat, only 10 players took the court – leaving out second-year man Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga was already being used sparingly for the team’s first four games. He played just over 10 minutes per contest in those […] The post ‘I hope he’s pissed off’: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr vocal on Jonathan Kuminga becoming Warriors’ odd man out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Ben Simmons trades the Nets need to consider
The Brooklyn Nets have started the season 1-4, and it’s not too early to declare that the Ben Simmons experiment isn’t working. Simmons is playing 31 minutes and averaging 5.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per game. He’s also not providing the defensive punch the Nets were hoping for. The team still ranks in the bottom half of the league in most defensive and rebounding metrics. To salvage the 2022-23 Nets season before it gets too out of hand, here are four Ben Simmons trades the Nets need to consider.
Nets star Kyrie Irving pushes film full of virulent antisemitism
Kyrie Irving does a lot of questionable things on Twitter. This has become somewhat second nature for the highly polarizing Brooklyn Nets superstar. On Friday, Kyrie sent out a tweet that might get him into hot water again:. Seems innocent enough, right? The Nets point guard also didn’t include any...
Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on why Nets star Ben Simmons is ‘afraid’ of taking shots
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Ben Simmons’ aggressiveness on the offensive end, or rather, the apparent lack thereof. ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst believes that there is a compelling reason behind the Brooklyn Nets star’s unwillingness to take shots, and the renowned broadcaster has spilled the beans on Ben.
The Daily South
Charles Barkley Thanks His Auburn Education After Winning Spelling Bet With Shaquille O'Neal
TNT's NBA coverage on October 25 included a spontaneous spelling bee. Charles Barkley's interesting pronunciation of the word "spectacular" during Inside the NBA inspired his friend and co-host Shaquille O'Neal to issue him a challenge. Shaq bet the former Auburn star $10,000 that he couldn't spell "spectacular." Barkley appeared to...
Charles Barkley Changed Michael Jordan’s Perspective by Saying He Wasn’t a Role Model
When he heard Charles Barkley say that he wasn't a role model, Michael Jordan realized the forward was onto something. The post Charles Barkley Changed Michael Jordan’s Perspective by Saying He Wasn’t a Role Model appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBA Fans Destroy LeBron James And The Lakers After They Lost Their 5th Straight Game: "These Guys Are Terrible At Basketball"
NBA fans destroyed LeBron James and the Lakers as they dropped to 0-5 on the season after losing to the Timberwolves.
Charles Barkley Shortlisted The 1996 Chicago Bulls As His Desired Trade Destination
Charles Barkley wanted to join the 1996 Chicago Bulls to compete for a championship.
NBA Fans React To LeBron James’ Big Reveal As ‘The Shop’ Makes Transition To NFL
NBA fans reacted to LeBron James hosting a live edition of 'The Shop' during Thursday Night Football amidst Lakers struggles.
Obama And Barkley Could Be The Next NBA-Owning Bromance For the Ages
Wait, could Barack Obama be vying to become part owner of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns? And does Charles Barkley want in? The latest NBA rumors might have teeth, as they come from a conversation between Barkley and Bill Simmons of The Ringer. According to Simmons, Obama is “involved” with...
‘You’re far worse than Kyrie’: Enes Freedom brands Nets’ Joe Tsai ‘hypocrite’ over Kyrie Irving callout
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving ruffled a handful of feathers with his latest controversy concerning the sharing of what’s considered an antisemitic film. The backlash included a stern message from Nets owner Joe Tsai with the hope of having an open discussion with his point guard on the matter.
Shaquille O’Neal weighs in on Tom Brady’s struggles amid divorce
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Giselle Bündchen recently announced they had officially filed their divorce after 13 years of marriage. The seven-time champion received some support from NBA hall of famer and TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal, who knows what it is like playing on the biggest stage amid going through a divorce.
Jack Harlow Addressed Those Lil Nas X Rumors In His "SNL" Monologue
There's something about the SNL host and musical guest's looks that just gets the internet talking.
‘My mom had to carry me’: James Wiseman bares emotional struggle as injury wiped out early seasons
After a long and grueling rehab, James Wiseman is finally back to playing for the Golden State Warriors. The former second-overall pick missed the entirety of the 2021-22 season due to an injury he suffered in his rookie year. Now, Wiseman is balling out for the defending champions as they look to repeat this season.
‘We have grown apart’: Gisele Bündchen’s heartbreaking statement on divorcing Tom Brady
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are done. TMZ first reported Friday morning that the couple had agreed on a divorce settlement, and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback put out a statement on the sad news. Bündchen has since also released her own statement on the divorce. “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have […] The post ‘We have grown apart’: Gisele Bündchen’s heartbreaking statement on divorcing Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
