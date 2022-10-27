ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It hurts my heart': Warriors' Klay Thompson responds to comments from Charles Barkley that the shooting guard is 'slipping' and 'not the same guy'... as teammate Steph Curry comes to his defense

Klay Thompson has done a lot of work to turn around his NBA career after two major injuries in recent years. However, it seems Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley isn't able to see past it. Earlier this week, the Warriors were blown out by the Phoenix Suns 134-105, with...
‘I hope he’s pissed off’: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr vocal on Jonathan Kuminga becoming Warriors’ odd man out

The Golden State Warriors started off the season with an 11-man rotation. In their latest win against the Miami Heat, only 10 players took the court – leaving out second-year man Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga was already being used sparingly for the team’s first four games. He played just over 10 minutes per contest in those […] The post ‘I hope he’s pissed off’: Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr vocal on Jonathan Kuminga becoming Warriors’ odd man out appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Ben Simmons trades the Nets need to consider

The Brooklyn Nets have started the season 1-4, and it’s not too early to declare that the Ben Simmons experiment isn’t working. Simmons is playing 31 minutes and averaging 5.6 points, 6.8 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per game. He’s also not providing the defensive punch the Nets were hoping for. The team still ranks in the bottom half of the league in most defensive and rebounding metrics. To salvage the 2022-23 Nets season before it gets too out of hand, here are four Ben Simmons trades the Nets need to consider.
Shaquille O’Neal weighs in on Tom Brady’s struggles amid divorce

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and supermodel Giselle Bündchen recently announced they had officially filed their divorce after 13 years of marriage. The seven-time champion received some support from NBA hall of famer and TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal, who knows what it is like playing on the biggest stage amid going through a divorce.
‘We have grown apart’: Gisele Bündchen’s heartbreaking statement on divorcing Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are done. TMZ first reported Friday morning that the couple had agreed on a divorce settlement, and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback put out a statement on the sad news. Bündchen has since also released her own statement on the divorce. “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have […] The post ‘We have grown apart’: Gisele Bündchen’s heartbreaking statement on divorcing Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
