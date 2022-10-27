Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Suspect arrested for shooting into crowd of people in downtown Spokane in August
SPOKANE, Wash. – A man suspected of shooting into a crowd of people outside a downtown bar in August was arrested on Oct. 21, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). On Aug. 14, the suspect, 20-year-old Loren J. Bigleggins, allegedly shot a man and a boy...
Suspect in shooting outside of downtown Spokane bar arrested
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A man suspected of shooting a gun into a crowd in front of a downtown Spokane bar in August was arrested on Oct. 21, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). 20-year-old Loren J. Bigleggins, a three-time convicted felon, allegedly fired multiple shots toward...
FOX 28 Spokane
Coeur d’Alene man arrested after stabbing woman and fleeing
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) arrested a man who fled after stabbing a woman on Thursday evening. According to KCSO, a woman called 9-1-1 around 5 p.m. to report a male acquaintance had stabbed her. Emergency personnel and law enforcement from KCSO and Coeur d’Alene Police Department responded to the 300 block of East Coeur d’Alene Lake Dr. to provide aid, but the suspect had already fled.
KREM
Spokane Valley police investigating stabbing off E. Indiana, juvenile in stable condition
The juvenile was transported to the hospital and he is reported to be in stable condition. Deputies continue investigating the case and no arrests have been made.
KCSO: DUI suspect tops 80 mph during chase through Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho – A DUI suspect led deputies on a chase through Hayden, topping 80 miles per hour, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the situation started as a traffic stop near Highway 95 and Wyoming Ave Wednesday night. They said the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Carlos E. Salazar, refused to stop and sped off. The...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Police: Missing 9-year-old found and is safe
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police Department (SPD) announced the 9-year-old reported missing Saturday afternoon was found safely. They thank the public for their assistance in the matter. Last updated on Oct. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking the public to be on the lookout for a...
Spokane Police release body footage in shooting of man holding knife to child
SPOKANE, Wash. — Body camera footage from January 24 of this year shows officers arriving at a home in Spokane about a call of a domestic dispute, and a man holding a knife to a child. By the end, the child was safe, and the man was dead. When police arrived, the woman identified as Peterson Kamo’s mother yelled that...
FOX 28 Spokane
Kootenai County teen sentenced in fentanyl overdose
POST FALLS, Idaho – A 17-year-old North Idaho student is behind bars after he plead guilty to delivering a controlled substance back in June. Randy Maaten was sentenced earlier this month to ten years in prison with a retained jurisdiction. Authorities say in early June, a Post Falls High...
KHQ Right Now
Spirit Lake police searching for break-in suspect
The Spirit Lake Police are searching for a man who broke into a home on Oct. 28 and assaulted the homeowner. If you have any information call the Spirit Lake Police Department at 208-623-2701.
FOX 28 Spokane
Bodycam footage sheds light on deadly Police shooting in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – New bodycam footage released Thursday by the Spokane Police Department (SPD) shed some light on what led up to a police shooting that left a man dead in January. Police shot and killed 23-year-old Peterson Kamo as he was holding his two-year-old daughter and a knife...
KHQ Right Now
Driver in custody for DUI after head-on collision blocks Newport Highway
COLBERT, Wash. - A two-vehicle head-on collision completely blocked the northbound lanes on US-2 Saturday night. The crash, just south of Elk Chattaroy Rd., resulted in minor injuries, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP). One driver was taken into custody for DUI. One lane reopened around 8 p.m. Last updated...
South Hill bagel shop burglarized early Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — A South Hill bagel shop was burglarized early Friday morning. A post from Hidden Bagel, which shares a space with the Scoop on 25th Ave, says someone broke in around 4:15 a.m. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hidden Bagel Co. (@hiddenbagelco) An employee confirmed no one was in the store when the...
Teen sentenced for selling fentanyl to Post Falls HS student who later overdosed
KOOTENAI CO., Idaho. — A local teenager could spend up to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl to a Post Falls student who then overdosed. Randy Ter Maaten, 17, was convicted of delivering a controlled substance on school grounds. The student he sold the drugs to then overdosed at Post Falls High School on June 2, 2022. Officers used...
New process announced for 911 responses in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Changes are coming to how 911 calls are handled and dispatched in Spokane. And, depending on your emergency, the changes could impact how quickly police or firefighters respond to your call. The Spokane Police Department announced that they are making changes to how they respond to...
Structure fire near Monroe and Boone sparked by crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department is responding to a structure fire on North Monroe Street and West Boone Avenue. The Fire Department says a truck crashed into an electrical pole, which caused the fire. People were trapped inside the car and were rescued. They also say the fire spread next to the ambulance station in the alleyway on...
KHQ Right Now
New information on teenager stabbed near the Spokane river
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Major Crimes Detectives are investigating a stabbing near the Spokane River on Oct. 25. A teenager was reported walking on the Centennial trail when he was stabbed in his chest area. First responders provided medical care until Spokane Valley Fire Fighters arrived and transferred the teen to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
FOX 28 Spokane
Local bagel shop in Spokane robbed
SPOKANE, Wash. – Hidden bagel, a small business located on the South Hill in Spokane was robbed early Friday morning. “It appears he only got our cash drawers and petty cash, but we are still assessing the damage,” said Hidden Bagel in an Instagram post. The shop will...
FOX 28 Spokane
Vehicle fire takes out powerline pole, knocks out power nearby
SPOKANE, Wash. – A collision on Boone and Monroe sparked a vehicle fire, catching a nearby pole alight and taking out power in the area. A commercial structure fire call went out, and numerous units responded from Spokane Fire Department to handle the incident. Currently, 51 customers are affected,...
Historical sculpture in downtown Spokane vandalized overnight
SPOKANE, Wash. — One of Harold Balazs’ sculptures in downtown Spokane was vandalized Thursday night. Melissa Huggins, executive director of Spokane Arts, says they are now in the process of moving the sculpture and repairing it. Balazs’ copper sculpture is located on Main and Howard, right in front of the Chase Bank. It appears as if someone tore it down....
FOX 28 Spokane
Student assaults staff member at East Valley High School
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A student assaulted a staff member at East Valley High School on Tuesday, according to Superintendent Brian Talbott. Nobody was hurt and there was no risk to other students or staff. The student could face assault charges. Talbott said the school would deal with any...
Comments / 9