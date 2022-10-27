A man has firebombed a reception centre for small-boat migrants in Kent, before killing himself a short distance away.Police said up to three incendiary devices were thrown at the Western Jet Foil facility in Dover, where asylum seekers are processed after being rescued in the English Channel.A witness from the Reuters news agency said the perpetrator drove to a nearby petrol station and killed himself and the local MP said she had been informed of the suicide, but police have not confirmed the suspect’s death.One minor injury was reported at the centre, where almost 1,000 people were brought to...

