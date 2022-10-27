ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punxsutawney, PA

Oct. 26, 2022 VB Playoff Recaps: Keystone, Kane to Meet in D9 2A Title Game; Top 3 2A Seeds in D10 Advance

By Chris Rossetti
d9and10sports.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
d9and10sports.com

St. Marys Boys, Girls; Brookville Boys, ECC Girls Claim D9 XC Titles

RIDGWAY, Pa. – The St. Marys’ boys and girls cross country teams swept District 9 Class 2A team cross country championships, while the Brookville boys took home the 1A title, as did the Elk County Catholic girls in Class 1A. Individual champions were Elk County Catholic’s Grace Neubert...
BROOKVILLE, PA
d9and10sports.com

Backup QB Martin Uses Legs to Help Karns City Knock off Clearfield

KARNS CITY, Pa. – In a war of attrition, Karns City, behind a pair of second-half touchdown runs from backup quarterback Mason Martin, beat visiting Clearfield, 35-27. Karns City honors Swick with Press Box naming • Redbank Valley ends C. Clarion’s run at perfection • Week 10 D9 Football Recaps • D10 Recaps.
CLEARFIELD, PA
d9and10sports.com

District 9 Releases Sites for Class 2A, 3A Volleyball Championships

ST. MARYS, Pa. – District 9 announced the sites and times for the Class 2A and 3A volleyball championship matches on Friday afternoon. In Class 3A, No. 1 seed DuBois will take on No. 2 seed St. Marys on Monday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. at Brockway High School. In Class 2A, No. 1 seed Keystone will take on No. 2 seed Kane on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at DuBois High School with a time to be announced.
SAINT MARYS, PA
d9and10sports.com

No. 11 IUP, No. 13 Slippery Rock hit the Road on Saturday in PSAC West Action

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – No. 11 IUP hits the road to Gannon looking to stay undefeated, while No. 13 Slippery Rock also hits the road, making the short trip to Clarion. Both of those games start at 12 p.m. and highlight a busy week of PSAC action. Elsewhere in the West, Seton Hill is at Edinboro and California travels to Mercyhurst. Both of those games are noon kickoffs as well.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
d9and10sports.com

Karns City Names Press Box After Long-Time PA Announcer Sam Swick

KARNS CITY, Pa. -Prior to its 35-27 win over Clearfield Friday, Karns City School District named the press box at Diehl Stadium after long-time Gremlin (and East Brady) public address announcer Sam Swick. Watch the ceremony. Swick just completed his 54th regular season of public address announcing high school football...
KARNS CITY, PA
WTAJ

Crossroads Pregnancy Center in Altoona is now open

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crossroads Pregnancy Center is expanding its reach and celebrating the grand opening of its Altoona location. This is their fifth branch in the area. Patients will have access to pregnancy-related medical services. They will also be able to take classes where they can earn points toward baby supplies. “We have four […]
ALTOONA, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Clearfield County, PA

Clearfield County, Pennsylvania, features a colorful history and a melting pot of culture. It’s a sixth-class county with Clearfield borough designated as the county seat and DuBois as the largest city. The county was established in 1804 and was also the first borough integrated into a county. The county...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Teacher trying for $1M football toss at PSU

A local teacher will set foot on the Penn State field this weekend as part of the $1M Challenge for Teachers. This weekend at the Penn State vs. Ohio State game, Jenn Sporer will attempt a 15-yard throw at a target for a chance to win funding for classroom projects within her local school district in Wellsboro. Eckrich is sponsoring the event in partnership with the College Football Playoff (CFP)...
WELLSBORO, PA
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania elk season starts Monday

HARRISBURG, PA – Tens of thousands of Pennsylvania hunters dream of their chance to hunt elk, right here in the Keystone State. But if you’re not among the lucky recipients of an elk license, a chance awarded by lottery in August, it’s easy enough to forget about the season by the time it arrives. After all, it’s prime time in Penn’s Woods, with hunters likely shorter on time than opportunities.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County

Gasbarre Products, Inc., based in DuBois, Pa., will expand the company’s facility in Elk County, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday. The industrial furnace manufacturer will invest $5.8 million into a project that would relocate its operations from its Plymouth, Michigan location, the company said. Already, the company has leased a 150,000-square-foot facility at 835 Washington […] The post Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
ELK COUNTY, PA
hwy.co

Linesville Spillway: An Unusual Attraction in PA

Few things are more frustrating and defeating than spending an entire day at the water and not seeing a single fish. However, there’s one unusual attraction in Pennsylvania where the fish are so thick that ducks can walk across them on top of the water. You may not be...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wesb.com

Dugout Road Bypass Closed; Route 46 Project Nears Completion

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers to a that a Route 46 resurfacing project in McKean County is nearing completion. Yesterday, October 27, work was finished on a new box culvert near Dugout Road north of Smethport. With traffic using the new box culvert, the temporary runaround was closed.
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy