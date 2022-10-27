Oct. 26, 2022 VB Playoff Recaps: Keystone, Kane to Meet in D9 2A Title Game; Top 3 2A Seeds in D10 Advance

Read full article on original website
Seneca, Cathedral Prep Girls; Grove City, Lakeview Boys Win D10 XC Team Titles
TITUSVILLE, Pa. – The Seneca (1A) and Cathedral Prep (Class 2A) girls, as well as the Lakeview (Class 1A) and Cathedral Prep (2A) boys, captured District 10 cross country team titles on Saturday. In addition, the McDowell boys won their class 3A subregional with Allderdice and Erie, while DuBois’...
PSAC Football Roundup: Curtis, Gannon Stun No. 11 IUP; CASH Grad Sheets Has Monster Day as No. 13 Rock Blanks Clarion
ERIE, Pa. – In what will go down as one of Gannon’s all-time wins, Kory Curtis threw for four touchdowns and ran for two more as Gannon posted its first win over a nationally-ranked team since 2011 with a 43-36 win over 11th-ranked Indiana (Pa.). The see-saw affair...
St. Marys Boys, Girls; Brookville Boys, ECC Girls Claim D9 XC Titles
RIDGWAY, Pa. – The St. Marys’ boys and girls cross country teams swept District 9 Class 2A team cross country championships, while the Brookville boys took home the 1A title, as did the Elk County Catholic girls in Class 1A. Individual champions were Elk County Catholic’s Grace Neubert...
W10 D9 Football Recaps: Punxsy Secures First Winning Season Since 2014; Port Warms Up for Playoffs
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. – For the first time in eight years, Punxsutawney has secured a winning season. Redbank Valley Ends C. Clarion’s Bid for Perfection • Backup QB Helps Karns City Beat Clearfield • Karns City honors Swick with Press Box naming • D10 Recaps. The...
D9 Releases Football Playoff Brackets: Port Allegany, Central Clarion, Clearfield Get Top Seeds
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – District 9 released its 2022 football playoff brackets Saturday with Port Allegany (1A), Central Clarion (2A), and Clearfield (3A) getting top seeds. For the first time, the District used a seeding committee to determine the matchups. Six teams entered the tournament in Class 1A with three...
Oct. 27 Playoff Soccer: Elk County Catholic Boys, Harbor Creek Girls Notch Upset Wins
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – No. 4 seed Elk County Catholic shut down the high-powered Clarion-Limestone offense, earning a 5-0 win over the top-seed Lions in the District 9 Class 1A semifinals. Tim Brannock led the way for the Crusaders, recording a hat trick in the first half to make it...
Backup QB Martin Uses Legs to Help Karns City Knock off Clearfield
KARNS CITY, Pa. – In a war of attrition, Karns City, behind a pair of second-half touchdown runs from backup quarterback Mason Martin, beat visiting Clearfield, 35-27. Karns City honors Swick with Press Box naming • Redbank Valley ends C. Clarion’s run at perfection • Week 10 D9 Football Recaps • D10 Recaps.
District 9 Releases Sites for Class 2A, 3A Volleyball Championships
ST. MARYS, Pa. – District 9 announced the sites and times for the Class 2A and 3A volleyball championship matches on Friday afternoon. In Class 3A, No. 1 seed DuBois will take on No. 2 seed St. Marys on Monday, Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. at Brockway High School. In Class 2A, No. 1 seed Keystone will take on No. 2 seed Kane on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at DuBois High School with a time to be announced.
Listen Live (Audio Only): Central Clarion County at Redbank Valley Football
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Listen live (audio only) as unbeaten Central Clarion County takes on 9-1 Redbank Valley from New Bethlehem. Andy Close will be on the call. The game can be listened to above or below or on any of our social media platforms.
Five TD Passes from Freshman QB Helps Redbank Valley Hand Central Clarion First Loss
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Making just his third career start, Redbank Valley freshman quarterback Braylon Wagner already looks like a seasoned veteran. Backup QB Helps Karns City Beat Clearfield • Week 10 D9 Football Recaps • D10 Recaps • Karns City honors Swick with Press Box naming.
No. 11 IUP, No. 13 Slippery Rock hit the Road on Saturday in PSAC West Action
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – No. 11 IUP hits the road to Gannon looking to stay undefeated, while No. 13 Slippery Rock also hits the road, making the short trip to Clarion. Both of those games start at 12 p.m. and highlight a busy week of PSAC action. Elsewhere in the West, Seton Hill is at Edinboro and California travels to Mercyhurst. Both of those games are noon kickoffs as well.
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Clearfield/Karns City, Central Clarion/Redbank Valley (Audio Only); Postgame Show Friday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting a pair of football games on Friday, with a video broadcast of Clearfield at Karns City and an audio-only broadcast of Central Clarion County at Redbank Valley. The Central Clarion County/Redbank Valley game will also be broadcast on C-93,...
Karns City Names Press Box After Long-Time PA Announcer Sam Swick
KARNS CITY, Pa. -Prior to its 35-27 win over Clearfield Friday, Karns City School District named the press box at Diehl Stadium after long-time Gremlin (and East Brady) public address announcer Sam Swick. Watch the ceremony. Swick just completed his 54th regular season of public address announcing high school football...
Crossroads Pregnancy Center in Altoona is now open
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crossroads Pregnancy Center is expanding its reach and celebrating the grand opening of its Altoona location. This is their fifth branch in the area. Patients will have access to pregnancy-related medical services. They will also be able to take classes where they can earn points toward baby supplies. “We have four […]
15 Best Things to Do in Clearfield County, PA
Clearfield County, Pennsylvania, features a colorful history and a melting pot of culture. It’s a sixth-class county with Clearfield borough designated as the county seat and DuBois as the largest city. The county was established in 1804 and was also the first borough integrated into a county. The county...
Teacher trying for $1M football toss at PSU
A local teacher will set foot on the Penn State field this weekend as part of the $1M Challenge for Teachers. This weekend at the Penn State vs. Ohio State game, Jenn Sporer will attempt a 15-yard throw at a target for a chance to win funding for classroom projects within her local school district in Wellsboro. Eckrich is sponsoring the event in partnership with the College Football Playoff (CFP)...
Pennsylvania elk season starts Monday
HARRISBURG, PA – Tens of thousands of Pennsylvania hunters dream of their chance to hunt elk, right here in the Keystone State. But if you’re not among the lucky recipients of an elk license, a chance awarded by lottery in August, it’s easy enough to forget about the season by the time it arrives. After all, it’s prime time in Penn’s Woods, with hunters likely shorter on time than opportunities.
Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County
Gasbarre Products, Inc., based in DuBois, Pa., will expand the company’s facility in Elk County, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday. The industrial furnace manufacturer will invest $5.8 million into a project that would relocate its operations from its Plymouth, Michigan location, the company said. Already, the company has leased a 150,000-square-foot facility at 835 Washington […] The post Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Linesville Spillway: An Unusual Attraction in PA
Few things are more frustrating and defeating than spending an entire day at the water and not seeing a single fish. However, there’s one unusual attraction in Pennsylvania where the fish are so thick that ducks can walk across them on top of the water. You may not be...
Dugout Road Bypass Closed; Route 46 Project Nears Completion
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers to a that a Route 46 resurfacing project in McKean County is nearing completion. Yesterday, October 27, work was finished on a new box culvert near Dugout Road north of Smethport. With traffic using the new box culvert, the temporary runaround was closed.
