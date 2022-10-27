Oct. 26, 2022 VB Playoff Recaps: Keystone, Kane to Meet in D9 2A Title Game; Top 3 2A Seeds in D10 Advance

HARRISBURG, PA – Tens of thousands of Pennsylvania hunters dream of their chance to hunt elk, right here in the Keystone State. But if you’re not among the lucky recipients of an elk license, a chance awarded by lottery in August, it’s easy enough to forget about the season by the time it arrives. After all, it’s prime time in Penn’s Woods, with hunters likely shorter on time than opportunities.

