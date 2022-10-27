Read full article on original website
COVID-Positive Hospitalizations Climb Above 400 Again in LA County
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals rose back over the 400 mark again Friday as health officials again urged people to get vaccinated and boosted to prevent a winter strain on the health care system.
foxla.com
Orange County seeing record numbers of children's respiratory illnesses
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Orange County health officials Saturday "strongly" encouraged residents to follow preventive measures amid record numbers of pediatric hospitalizations and daily emergency room visits for respiratory infections. "Orange County is seeing very high numbers respiratory illness, specifically Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) severely impacting capacity in our pediatric...
sac.media
California indigenous tribe able to get land back
Recently the Gabrielino-Tongva Tribe that originates from Southern California was able to gain access and ownership of land that was once theirs. It has been a 200-year battle for the Tongva people to get some of their ancestral land back in the San Gabriel Valley region of Los Angeles County.
Los Angeles, Los Angeles County buy into guaranteed income movement
(The Center Square) – Following a national trend, Los Angeles and Los Angeles County have embraced the popular guaranteed income concept to combat poverty by offering low-income residents no-strings-attached money. The city of Los Angeles offers a guaranteed income program to 3,200 participants chosen at random to receive $1,000...
Talon Marks
It’s time to pass Anti-Camping laws
The city of LA has a homelessness crisis and anti-camping laws are the way to stop this problem from getting any worse. Los Angeles has approximately 69,144 homeless people living within the city, which is the second-highest homeless population for a city in the U.S. Most of the people that...
Gov. Gavin Newsom goes to Fullerton to open homelessness command center
Teresa Posada has a lot to celebrate; it's the 85-year-old's birthday and she just moved into a new home.After years of struggling with homelessness, she finally decided to reach out for help after a stranger tried to break into her car as she was sleeping inside."What am I going to do if he gets in?" she said. "He's probably going to take the car and kill me."Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Orange County Thursday for the opening of the new HOPE (Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement) Center in Fullerton. It took 6 years to finally complete the $36 million unified...
spectrumnews1.com
ADUs increasingly popular among new housing stock in LA
LOS ANGELES — It’s a vision months in the making as Los Angeles resident Michelle Mitchell walks through the frame of her home she is remodeling. “All of this is getting torn down and you’ll have just glass walls here, where you’ll be able to look out into the backyard with all the trees, swimming pool and it will be a kind of indoor, outdoor feel,” she said.
foxla.com
High School in Santa Clarita on lockdown amid 'active investigation'
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A high school in Santa Clarita is on lockdown after deputies made their way to campus for an "active investigation." According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the investigation at Bowman High School on Centre Pointe Parkway prompted the school to go on lockdown. "Deputies...
theshelbyreport.com
Northgate Gonzalez Market Offers Produce To Underserved People
Anaheim, California-based Northgate González Market recently wrapped up its ¡Más Fresco! More Fresh Program. The program provides community members participating in the CalFresh program up to $100 a month in nutrition incentives when they purchase fresh fruits and vegetables, with their CalFresh benefits, at any Northgate González Market across Southern California.
Los Angeles Mayoral Race: Rep. Karen Bass, Rick Caruso heat up in final stretch
Los Angeles Mayoral candidates Rep. Karen Bass and Rick Caruso are continuing down the final stretch of the campaign this week before the Nov. 8 general election. Both candidates are battling for endorsements they hope will bring them victory, with Bass becoming the city’s first female mayor if elected. With more than 100 in-person voting […]
dailytitan.com
Governor Gavin Newsom announces the end to COVID-19 state of emergency
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced last Monday that the COVID-19 state of emergency will end Feb. 28, 2023, a move that will limit the state’s ability to issue temporary stay-at-home, masking and vaccination orders. Instead, California will continue to promote the SMARTER Plan, which advocates for vaccinations, masking to...
3 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit.
beaumontpd.org
Parent Advisory: Halloween Candy and Fentanyl
Beaumont, CA - As the Halloween holiday approaches, warnings are being sent from Federal and Local Law Enforcement agencies regarding the possibility of the lethal drug fentanyl being passed around in Halloween candy this year. While we have not received reports of this trend locally, we want to make sure we warn parents of the dangers of fentanyl and to be extra cautious this coming Halloween. Fentanyl is in our community and just like the greater Riverside County area, our law enforcement and fire department personnel are seeing firsthand the deadly effects of this potent narcotic. Fentanyl is a highly lethal synthetic opioid and just two milligrams can be deadly.
Sfvbj.com
Reagan Foundation Severs Ties with California Lutheran University
The Ronald Reagan Presidential Institute and Foundation has terminated a fellowship program it sponsored at California Lutheran University that funded scholarships for students entering the Master of Public Policy and Administration at the school. The Reagan-Gallegly Fellowship Program, which the Reagan Foundation created in support of the Elton and Janice...
LA County Jail Accused Of Being ‘Far From Compliance’ On Provisions To Protect People With Mental Illness
Citing a court-appointed monitor’s latest report on conditions in L.A. County jail, the ACLU sent a letter to L.A. County Supervisors calling on them to make investments required to reduce the jail mental health population.
foxla.com
These are the worst California cities for renters looking for a starter home
LOS ANGELES - California is an expensive place - this we know. With that being said, inflation and the current state of the economy aren't helping either, driving the cost of land and building materials higher than ever. It isn't the best news for people looking to purchase a starter...
POLITICO
A possible end to the Kevin de Leon saga
THE BUZZ: Will Kevin de León’s decade-plus political career conclude with voters firing him ahead of schedule?. It’s been a precipitous plummet for the former state Senate leader and mayoral candidate who in 2018 took the California Democratic Party endorsement from Sen. Dianne Feinstein. The end has looked imminent from the moment leaked tapes captured de León taking part in a racism-marred discussion with two other City Council members and a labor leader about consolidating Latino clout by carving up Los Angeles.
KTLA.com
You could win tickets to the KOST 103.5 Holiday Party at Disney California Adventure® Park
KTLA 5 and KOST 103.5 want to give you the chance to experience the holiday joy you’ve been dreaming about. Magic is festive foods and traditional celebrations. It’s Disney Festival of Holidays and the Disney ¡Viva Navidad! street party, and returning this year, the nighttime spectacular “World of Color – Season of Light”. Magic is Holidays at the Disneyland® Resort. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News November 1 through November 5 for a code word. Then text it to 515151 for your chance to win 4 tickets to the KOST 103.5 Holiday Party at Disney California Adventure® Park. Message and data rates apply. Complete code word schedule and official rules are below. Good luck!
kion546.com
1 transported after multiple high school students make “medical complaints”
LOS ANGELES (KCAL) — At least one student was hospitalized after as many as four students at Canoga Park High School experienced medical emergencies on Wednesday. According to Los Angeles School Police Department, all four students are safe after making “medical complaints” at around 10:40 a.m. at the campus located on Topanga Canyon Boulevard.
