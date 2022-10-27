ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

KSBW.com

Voting centers open Saturday across 27 California counties

Early voting centers officially open on Saturday in several California counties 10 days ahead of the midterm elections. The counties included have adopted the Voters Choice Act model, which gives voters the choice of casting their ballot at one of several voting locations within their area. Voters in these counties still have the option of mailing in their ballot or voting at a polling place if preferred.
KTLA

How to check if your ballot was counted in California

The State of California sends out a mail-in ballot to every registered voter. It’s a relatively new change that arose following the COVID-19 pandemic. For the most part, voting by mail has been popular with Californians who either can’t get the time off to visit an official polling location or have trouble finding transportation to […]
CalMatters

California’s climate culture war heats up

Saying Californians disagree about the state’s approach to climate change might be a bit of an understatement. Today, for example, California’s air regulators are set to hold the first of two hearings on a controversial, far-reaching proposal that would ban the sale of new gas-powered big rigs and other trucks in the state by 2040 […]
Let's Eat LA

These Are the Best Nachos in California

Not only do they taste amazing—they can also be used as an excuse to get together with friends and family. If you're looking for that kind of nacho, then look no further. Lovefood scoured the reviews and online forums and found the tastiest nachos in every US state.
KTLA

3 California cities among Top 10 ‘Best Places to Celebrate Halloween’

Californians apparently love Halloween. In fact, they love it so much, several California cities are considered among the best places in the U.S. to celebrate the holiday, according to a new study. The study was conducted by SmartAsset, an online hub for consumer finance information. The website compared 146 cities across the nation and scored […]
BBC

California's cannabis-growing nuns pray for profits

Merced County sits in the middle of California's Central Valley. For as far as the eye can see, there are identical rows of crops, with the occasional farmhouse or family home. One of these homes looks unassuming from the outside. There's nothing unusual about the building or the land around...
MERCED COUNTY, CA
sac.media

California indigenous tribe able to get land back

Recently the Gabrielino-Tongva Tribe that originates from Southern California was able to gain access and ownership of land that was once theirs. It has been a 200-year battle for the Tongva people to get some of their ancestral land back in the San Gabriel Valley region of Los Angeles County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Poll shows S.F. voters care most about this November state proposition

San Francisco Bay Area residents have one statewide ballot proposition on their mind above all others with fewer than two weeks until the midterm elections. Thirty-six percent of likely voters in the region said in a new statewide poll that Proposition 1 — the proposed constitutional amendment that would enshrine the rights to an abortion and contraceptives in California — is the proposition they are most interested in on Nov. 8. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

