KTVU FOX 2
The Issue Is: California AG Rob Bonta makes his final pitch to voters
The midterms are fast approaching, weeks have now turned to days. In this final stretch, California Attorney General Rob Bonta joins Elex Michaelson on The Issue Is to make his final pitch to voters. Bonta is seeking his first full-term as California’s A.G., having been appointed to the role in...
California revenues decline amid economic worries
Tax collections in the nation's most populous state have fallen below expectations for four months in a row.
California voters to decide on statewide ban on flavored tobacco
California voters will decide on a statewide ban on flavored tobacco this November. Prop. 31 is a referendum on a 2020 law that bans the sale of most flavored tobacco products.
California’s chronic housing shortage explained
Two newspaper articles, one in the Los Angeles Times and another in the New York Times, describe how California's housing crisis developed and why it's so difficult to resolve.
KSBW.com
Voting centers open Saturday across 27 California counties
Early voting centers officially open on Saturday in several California counties 10 days ahead of the midterm elections. The counties included have adopted the Voters Choice Act model, which gives voters the choice of casting their ballot at one of several voting locations within their area. Voters in these counties still have the option of mailing in their ballot or voting at a polling place if preferred.
Opinion: Pricing groundwater will help solve California’s water problems
IN THE FACE of its worst drought in centuries, California is finally getting around to regulating its groundwater use. As an agricultural economist who studies water regulation in California, I think this is a unique chance to change the way we price groundwater and protect this scarce resource. But I’m worried that we might not make the most of this opportunity.
Proposition 30 is unnecessary. California is already funding EVs and wildfire prevention
Ride-hailing companies have been resisting California's clean air regulations since 2018. Proposition 30 is their attempt to secure a taxpayer handout.
How to check if your ballot was counted in California
The State of California sends out a mail-in ballot to every registered voter. It’s a relatively new change that arose following the COVID-19 pandemic. For the most part, voting by mail has been popular with Californians who either can’t get the time off to visit an official polling location or have trouble finding transportation to […]
California Residents Need a REAL ID By May 3, 2023, To Board a Plane
California residents need a driver's license with a REAL ID star on it, or a REAL ID card, in order to board a plane by May 3, 2023. That is the federal deadline to get a REAL ID card or a driver's license with a REAL ID star on the upper right-hand corner.
californiaglobe.com
Latest PPIC Poll: Newsom Lead Slightly Diminishing, Major Props Likely To Fail
The last Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) poll before the election was released on Thursday, showing Newsom’s lead in the Gubernatorial race slip below 20 points, as well as many key propositions on the ballot failing by wide margins. According to the poll, which was conducted in mid-to-late...
California’s climate culture war heats up
Saying Californians disagree about the state’s approach to climate change might be a bit of an understatement. Today, for example, California’s air regulators are set to hold the first of two hearings on a controversial, far-reaching proposal that would ban the sale of new gas-powered big rigs and other trucks in the state by 2040 […]
These Are the Best Nachos in California
Not only do they taste amazing—they can also be used as an excuse to get together with friends and family. If you're looking for that kind of nacho, then look no further. Lovefood scoured the reviews and online forums and found the tastiest nachos in every US state.
3 California cities among Top 10 ‘Best Places to Celebrate Halloween’
Californians apparently love Halloween. In fact, they love it so much, several California cities are considered among the best places in the U.S. to celebrate the holiday, according to a new study. The study was conducted by SmartAsset, an online hub for consumer finance information. The website compared 146 cities across the nation and scored […]
Fox40
Here’s how much you need to earn to rent the average city apartment in California
(NEXSTAR) — It has long been understood that big-city living can come with a hefty price tag, especially in California. If you’re planning to move to one of the state’s biggest cities, you’ll need to make sure your paycheck can cover it. Renters in the nation’s...
Who is running for California Controller and what does that position do?
One of California’s highest ranking positions is on the November ballot. It’s not the Governor’s office or a seat in congress — although those jobs are on the docket as well — it’s the California Controller. So what exactly is the California Controller and what do they do? The controller is like the state’s head […]
BBC
California's cannabis-growing nuns pray for profits
Merced County sits in the middle of California's Central Valley. For as far as the eye can see, there are identical rows of crops, with the occasional farmhouse or family home. One of these homes looks unassuming from the outside. There's nothing unusual about the building or the land around...
sac.media
California indigenous tribe able to get land back
Recently the Gabrielino-Tongva Tribe that originates from Southern California was able to gain access and ownership of land that was once theirs. It has been a 200-year battle for the Tongva people to get some of their ancestral land back in the San Gabriel Valley region of Los Angeles County.
California cannabis companies under fire for THC inflation
Two California cannabis companies are being sued for allegedly making false claims regarding the THC content of their products.
Poll shows S.F. voters care most about this November state proposition
San Francisco Bay Area residents have one statewide ballot proposition on their mind above all others with fewer than two weeks until the midterm elections. Thirty-six percent of likely voters in the region said in a new statewide poll that Proposition 1 — the proposed constitutional amendment that would enshrine the rights to an abortion and contraceptives in California — is the proposition they are most interested in on Nov. 8. ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How will California be affected if Republicans gain control of Congress?
California’s political clout could be on the brink of a seismic shift. If, as expected, Republicans win control of the House on Nov. 8, some of the state’s most powerful political figures — think Democrats — would see their influence greatly diminished. Most notably, of course,...
