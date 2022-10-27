The Suncoast Post asks, “What’s On, Suncoast?” Here are some ideas for things around the area this week of October 28 – November 4, 2022!. “Lights at Spooky Point,” running nightly from October 14 to 31, will feature an array of fantastic creatures and cute creations designed with lights along an eerily lit path through the woods at the preserve and outdoor museum. Visitors also will see familiar historic sites like Mary’s Chapel and the Pioneer Graveyard in a mysterious (but not too scary) new light during this event for all ages. Tickets for Lights at Spooky Point are now on sale through the Selby Gardens website and at the Historic Spanish Point and Downtown Sarasota campuses. Lights at Spooky Point will offer visitors a one-way path from the Welcome Center Gazebo through several popular areas on the Historic Spanish Point campus bathed in the glow of orange, purple, and red lights. Along the way, guests will encounter flying “ghost orchids,” webs with “spider orchids,” giant “bat orchids,” vine-twisted skeletons, plenty of pumpkins, and other surprises. This nighttime walk through the woods will finish at a hay maze before guests return to the gazebo to exit. Food, snacks, and beverages will be available near the Cottage, about the halfway point of the light-show path.

OSPREY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO