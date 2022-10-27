Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Get into the spirit at this local farm & the annual country Pumpkin FestivalFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Cortez Bait & Seafood – Get Fresh Stone Crabs and Seafood Straight from the Suncoast Waters
In the Sarasota and Bradenton area, we are fortunate to have access via a short trip to Cortez Bait & Seafood for the freshest seafood. Additionally, during this time of the year, it is the go-to place for stone crabs fresh from the waters off the Suncoast. Run by James ‘Wyre’ Lee, the initial wood shack that started this traditional fish market has continued to grow in the last few years to the expanded endeavor it is today. The business was started by an avid commercial fisherman who had spent a lifetime on the water, and that passion is seen in the offerings brought to customers daily. Only the highest quality fish, stone crab, and other options are available at Cortez Bait & Seafood.
Mystery Diner: Steak Done Wrong, Service Gone Bad
Colorful Clearwater introduces a new food critic column, written by several select writers. I recently joined a crowded restaurant at Harold Seltzer’s Steakhouse on Gulf to Bay Boulevard with a companion. Seated against a wall at a small table for two, it became a bit jammed in terms of available space when our dishes arrived later.
Busch Gardens Tampa's Christmas returns with new fireworks show, food and more
New this year is the "Holiday in the Sky" firework show, featuring a dancing water fountain.
Frosty Oasis Will Bring ‘Classic Ice Cream Parlor’ Vibes to Anna Maria Island
The concept is a passion project inspired by owner Joe Lalonde’s father’s Michigan-based ice cream shop of the same name.
Bay News 9
Food truck owners in Manatee County cook for Hurricane Ian victims
BRADENTON, Fla. — As many families continue to cope with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, food truck owners in Manatee County are helping families by cooking meals. As many families continue to cope with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, food truck owners in Manatee County are helping families by cooking meals.
These Florida Restaurants Are Among The Best For Quick Bites
TripAdvisor found the nation's best places to grab a fast and casual meal.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton YMCA hosts first ‘Trunk or Treat’
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Bradenton YMCA hosted its first-ever Trunk or Treat event on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. The event was free to the public and the YMCA was using the opportunity to show prospective members around the facility. The YMCA asked community members to register to decorate their cars and staff members also participated. A dozen cars were handing out candy to kids dressed up in their Halloween costumes. The event also allowed kids the opportunity to play games to win candy like scooter races.
fox13news.com
Entry is free for Clearwater Greek Fest 2022
CLEARWATER, Fla. - The Clearwater Greek Fest is one of Pinellas County’s longest-running cultural celebrations. This weekend, the food and festivities are back and better than ever – and entry is free for the whole family. Organizers say make sure to arrive hungry. The Clearwater Greek Fest is...
fox13news.com
This Tampa Publix cashier makes shopping a pleasure
TAMPA, Fla. - Nobody likes waiting in long lines at the grocery store, but there's one Publix in Tampa where you'll find an exception to that rule. If you're going to the Publix in Britton Plaza in South Tampa, expect to wait awhile when you're getting in Gloria Withlock Blue's checkout line. The line goes down the aisle for her because people just love her.
mymanatee.org
Manatee County Stand Down Event
Stand Down is a community event where EVERYONE is welcome to attend and receive services. Turning Points' Annual Stand Down Event is on Saturday, November 5th, 8 AM to Noon, at the Manatee County Fairgrounds, located at 1303 17th St. W. in Palmetto. Free shuttles will be leaving from Turning...
What’s On Suncoast? 10.28-11.4
The Suncoast Post asks, “What’s On, Suncoast?” Here are some ideas for things around the area this week of October 28 – November 4, 2022!. “Lights at Spooky Point,” running nightly from October 14 to 31, will feature an array of fantastic creatures and cute creations designed with lights along an eerily lit path through the woods at the preserve and outdoor museum. Visitors also will see familiar historic sites like Mary’s Chapel and the Pioneer Graveyard in a mysterious (but not too scary) new light during this event for all ages. Tickets for Lights at Spooky Point are now on sale through the Selby Gardens website and at the Historic Spanish Point and Downtown Sarasota campuses. Lights at Spooky Point will offer visitors a one-way path from the Welcome Center Gazebo through several popular areas on the Historic Spanish Point campus bathed in the glow of orange, purple, and red lights. Along the way, guests will encounter flying “ghost orchids,” webs with “spider orchids,” giant “bat orchids,” vine-twisted skeletons, plenty of pumpkins, and other surprises. This nighttime walk through the woods will finish at a hay maze before guests return to the gazebo to exit. Food, snacks, and beverages will be available near the Cottage, about the halfway point of the light-show path.
sarasotamagazine.com
After 25 Years in Business, Cortez's Beloved Sea Hagg Is Closing
The beloved Cortez antique shop Sea Hagg is—now was—a nautical museum of seafaring, with a story behind every item. It was an ode to the life of sea dwellers both mythical and real. From top to bottom, and even outside, Jan Holman’s shop overflowed with ships’ portholes, cast bronze propellers, sailors’ compasses and nautical clocks. A kayak hull hung from a ceiling, as did chandeliers made from fish hooks. Glass cases were stuffed with fossils, tortoise shells and coral, and there were plenty of cheaper, touristy objects like shells, jewelry, cute seahorses and mermaids of all sizes. A boat on the property named the Deanna Belle and The Sea Hagg Art Car, complete with a mermaid tail, had been in many parades and events over the years.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $6.25 Million, This Luxurious Custom Built Residence Stands on over 12 acres Comes with Ultimate Privacy in Tarpon Springs, Florida
1251 Ranch Road Home in Tarpon Springs, Florida for Sale. 1251 Ranch Road, Tarpon Springs, Florida is a truly one of a kind estate surrounded by the largest natural preserve in Pinellas County spanning over 8700 acres of protected land creating ultimate privacy. This Home in Tarpon Springs offers 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 4,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1251 Ranch Road, please contact Christina Paolillo (Phone: 727-458-2482) at Charles Rutenberg Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
Tampa flower shop owner wants sign she paid for
Christine Vasconcelo wanted to spruce up her Bloomingdays Flower Shop with new signs.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Anna Maria Island, FL
A barrier island off Florida's Gulf Coast, Anna Maria Island in Manatee County is a popular tourist destination. Once only known by Floridians, it is now a popular tourist destination for people all over the world. Anna Maria Island has preserved much of the "old" Florida allure. It has picture-perfect...
Bay News 9
Clearwater Greek Fest returns after 4-year hiatus
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area’s largest annual Greek festival, Clearwater Greek Fest, is back this weekend after a four-year hiatus. The festival at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Clearwater was put on hold for a couple of years because the church was rebuilding after a 2015 fire. Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.
cohaitungchi.com
Top Things to Do on a Day Trip to Tampa’s Ybor City
Seniors living in Citrus Park and the surrounding Tampa area never have a shortage of fun things to do. One great example is taking a day trip to Tampa’s historic Ybor City. Ybor City gives visitors a taste of the culture, customs, and architecture of the Spanish, Cuban, Italian, and Eastern European immigrants who settled here and helped shape the region a century ago.
Old becomes new again at Sunken Gardens history center
Sunken Gardens opened up its new history center this month, which is actually housed in the original entrance and gift shop dating back to the 1940s.
Mysuncoast.com
Veterans Day parade to close streets in downtown Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Nov. 11 Veterans Day parade will prompt the closing of several streets in downtown Sarasota that day, the city says. The City of Sarasota, in conjunction with the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee, will co-host the annual parade, beginning at 10 a.m. Sarasota police say these...
mymanatee.org
Manatee County Area Transit Goes Fare-Free
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (October 28, 2022) – Starting Tuesday, November 1, Manatee County bus riders can get from here to there without paying a fare as Manatee County Area Transit (MCAT) initiates an 18-month pilot program of fare-free transportation. Passengers will not have to pay on MCAT buses in...
