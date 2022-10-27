Read full article on original website
British pigeons ‘turning into zombies’ from mysterious disease that twists their neck and makes them walk in zigzags
A MYSTERIOUS disease is infecting British birds and turning them into slow moving 'zombies' with deformed necks. The highly infectious virus has already spread rapidly in Jersey pigeons and is feared to be circulating throughout the UK bird population. Horrific symptoms of the disease include deformed necks, dangerously thin bodies,...
BBC
'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic
Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
BBC
Family welcome report after girl fatally choked by hijab on go-kart
A family have welcomed a coroner's report about safety concerns, after a girl died when her hijab became caught in a go-kart due to a lack of checks. Ruwaida Adan was go-karting in Barking, east London, when her headscarf caught in the moving parts of the vehicle and pulled tight round her neck in 2021.
BBC
Investigation into Leicester City helicopter crash concludes
An investigation into a helicopter crash that killed five people, including Leicester City's chairman, has ended more than four years later. Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, two members of his staff - Nusara Suknamai and Kaveporn Punpare - and pilots Eric Swaffer and Izabela Roza Lechowicz were killed in the crash on 27 October 2018.
BBC
'Devious' killer who decapitated friend must serve 34 years
A woman who murdered and decapitated her friend before putting her in a suitcase and dumping the body has been sentenced to life in jail. Jemma Mitchell will serve at least 34 years for killing 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong at her London home in June 2021. Aggravating factors included that...
BBC
North Somerset 'gimp' sightings: Teen describes freaky encounter
A teenager has described a "freaky" late-night encounter with a man wearing a "gimp suit". The 19-year-old said he was approached by the man in Cleeve, North Somerset, at about 00:25 BST on Tuesday. He said the man was "unpredictable, flopping to the floor, writhing and grunting". A man in...
BBC
Steam train and car crash at Snowdonia level crossing
A steam train and a car have crashed at a level crossing in Snowdonia, with emergency services at the scene. It happened near Cwmcloch Isaf on Caernarfon Road, Beddgelert, Gwynedd, on Friday at about 11:30 BST. North Wales Police officers are at the scene as well as other emergency services...
BBC
A 38-year-old cyclist has died following a crash with a car. South Wales Police said it happened on Cwmavon Road, near its junction with London Row, Port Talbot, at 06:40 BST. The man from Margam, Neath Port Talbot, was hit by a beige Vauxhall Astra, the force said....
BBC
Two men 'winched to safety' from cliffs in Cornwall
Two members of the public have been saved from cliffs in Cornwall by multiple rescue teams. St Austell Coastguard was called to reports of two men "in difficulty" between Carlyon Bay and Par on Friday. Working alongside Fowey RNLI, Mevagissey Coastguard and Coastguard Rescue 924, a search was carried out...
BBC
The suffocating reality of life as a clothes hoarder
A self-proclaimed hoarder who has filled every available storage space in her flat with designer clothes is turning her life around. Laura Horton said her compulsion to buy high-end clothes was "suffocating". She said there was "a lot of shame" around hoarding and wants to challenge the stereotypical view of...
BBC
Police called to 'illegal rave' in Hambrook warehouse
Police have been called to what they describe as an illegal rave in a disused warehouse on the outskirts of Bristol. A number of vehicles started arriving on Old Gloucester Road in Hambrook, South Gloucestershire, in the early hours of Sunday morning. Avon and Somerset Police attended and put road...
BBC
Danny Castledine: Family of student killed in Amsterdam left devastated
The family of a student who was stabbed to death abroad say they have been left devastated by his death. Danny Castledine, 22, from Nottinghamshire, was killed while on holiday in Amsterdam in June. His mother Alison said her son had become a victim out of nowhere after he was...
BBC
Beragh: Man, 21, dies in crash between car and tractor
A man who died after a car and a tractor collided on the A5 near Beragh in County Tyrone was John Rafferty. The crash happened at around 19:55 BST on Thursday on the Curr Road between Ballygawley and Omagh,. The 21-year-old was a GAA player who represented County Tyrone at...
BBC
Incendiary devices thrown at Dover migrant centre
Flammable devices have been thrown at a Border Force migrant processing centre in Dover, Kent. A man drove up to the centre and threw three petrol bombs, before killing himself, Reuters reported. The fire at the centre on The Viaduct was put out at about 11:25 GMT, Kent Fire and...
BBC
Birmingham police find drugs stashed in Kinder Surprise capsule
Police said they had a surprise of a different kind when opening the plastic capsule from a Kinder egg. Normally the small yellow tubs - from within the continental confectionery's chocolate shell - contain a tiny toy, from which Kinder Surprise draws its name. But rather than a boat or...
BBC
Great Yarmouth kitten rescued under car bonnet during MOT
A kitten was rescued after being found under a car bonnet during an MOT test. Halfords MOT technician Bruce McLennan spotted the cowering kitten when he lifted the bonnet at the Great Yarmouth branch. With no idea where she came from, the cat, thought to be about 12 weeks old,...
