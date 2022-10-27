ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

AMD Misses But Still Ekes Out 29% Revenue Growth

AMD issued fiscal third-quarter results that missed expectations. The chipmaker warned about weakening PC sales affecting this quarter's results in October. Results from all four of AMD's business segments were better than the company had called in the October announcement. AMD shares rose as much as 6% in extended trading...
NBC New York

Pfizer Raises 2022 Earnings Guidance, Beats Third-Quarter Expectations

Pfizer now expects earnings per share of $6.40 to $6.50 for the year, up from its previous forecast of $6.30 to $6.45. The company also beat earnings and revenue expectations for the third quarter. Pfizer raised its full-year sales guidance for its Covid-19 vaccine to $34 billion this year, up...
NBC New York

Paramount Global Shares Sink as Results Miss and TV Revenue Falls

Paramount Global reported $6.92 billion in third-quarter revenue, missing analysts' expectations. Paramount's TV network business saw revenue fall 5% due to a drop in advertising and pay-TV subscribers. Streaming service Paramount+ now has 46 million subscribers, and overall direct-to-consumer revenue rose 38%. Paramount Global on Wednesday reported third-quarter revenue that...
NBC New York

Cramer's Lightning Round: Riot Blockchain Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Palantir: "If it can get to $10, then I would skedaddle. I hate to recommend it all the way down here because it's near the bottom."
NBC New York

Yum Brands Reports Mixed Results as KFC and Taco Bell's Sales Rise

Yum Brands on Wednesday reported quarterly earnings that missed analysts' expectations as the strong U.S. dollar weighed on its results. Revenue came in above expectations, however, with stronger same-store sales at its Taco Bell chain. Shares of the company were flat in premarket trading. Here's what the company reported compared...
NBC New York

Ferrari Raises Its 2022 Guidance Again on Red-Hot Demand for Sports Cars

Ferrari raised its guidance for full-year revenue and profit. The supercar maker's third-quarter earnings beat estimates on a jump in deliveries of its high-priced sports cars. But Ferrari's profit margin dipped from a year ago, as the mix of cars shipped leaned more toward relatively lower-priced models. Ferrari on Wednesday...
NBC New York

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The Federal Reserve is expected to wrap up its two-day meeting Wednesday afternoon with another three-quarter-point rate hike. Investors will be locked in to hear what the Fed and Chairman Jerome Powell will say about their next course of action with the job market and the economy still running hot. "We think they do open the door to a step down in rate hikes beginning in December," said Michael Gapen, Bank of America's chief U.S. economist. Other market watchers, however, expect Powell will avoid trying to create too much excitement for a slowdown in rate hikes. Read live market updates here.
NBC New York

Wells Fargo Mortgage Staff Brace for Layoffs as U.S. Loan Volumes Collapse

Mortgage volumes at Wells Fargo slowed further in recent weeks, leaving some workers idle and sparking concerns that the lender will need to cut more employees as the U.S. housing slump deepens. The bank had about 18,000 loans in its retail origination pipeline in the early weeks of the fourth...
NBC New York

Mortgage Demand Falls Slightly Even as Rates Slip From Recent Highs

Mortgage rates dropped for the first time in more than two months, but demand continued to weaken. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) decreased to 7.06% from 7.16%. Mortgage applications to buy a home fell 1% for the week and...
NBC New York

EV Battery Firm Britishvolt Averts Immediate Collapse With Short-Term Funding

LONDON — U.K.-based electric vehicle battery firm Britishvolt said Wednesday it had secured short-term funding, a move that will enable it to stave off administration for the time being. The company said its employees had also agreed to a pay cut for November. In a statement sent to CNBC,...
NBC New York

Nearly 50% of Gen Z and Millennials Want Crypto Investments in Their 401(K)S—Here's Why It's a Risky Move

If you're dreaming of combining your cryptocurrency investments with your retirement savings, you're not alone. Nearly 50% of Gen Z and millennial employees wish they could invest in cryptocurrency via their 401(k) retirement plan, according to Charles Schwab's "2022 401(k) Plan Participant Study," which surveyed 1,000 401(k) plan participants between the ages of 21 and 70 who work for companies with at least 25 employees and currently contribute to their company's 401(k) plan.
NBC New York

Here's the Key Change in the Fed's Statement That's Moving Markets

The Fed introduced a key change to its policy statement on Wednesday, which Wall Street traders are interpreting as a sign that the central bank could soon slow its rake hikes. Notably, the statement now says that the Fed is considering the "cumulative" impact of its hikes so far. Below...
NBC New York

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Don't Want to Own Taiwan Semiconductor

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Edwards Lifesciences Corp: "I suggest that you have to buy Johnson & Johnson. They bought the better heart-valve company." Cerence Inc: "In a...
NBC New York

Luminar Says It Has Begun Production of Its Automotive Lidar Units Ahead of Schedule

Luminar is now shipping lidar units to SAIC Motor, China's largest automaker, ahead of schedule. The company's Iris lidar units will also be featured on upcoming new models from Polestar and Volvo. The announcement comes alongside Luminar's third-quarter results, in which the company reported an adjusted loss of 18 cents...

Comments / 0

Community Policy