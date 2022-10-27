Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
AMD Misses But Still Ekes Out 29% Revenue Growth
AMD issued fiscal third-quarter results that missed expectations. The chipmaker warned about weakening PC sales affecting this quarter's results in October. Results from all four of AMD's business segments were better than the company had called in the October announcement. AMD shares rose as much as 6% in extended trading...
NBC New York
Pfizer Raises 2022 Earnings Guidance, Beats Third-Quarter Expectations
Pfizer now expects earnings per share of $6.40 to $6.50 for the year, up from its previous forecast of $6.30 to $6.45. The company also beat earnings and revenue expectations for the third quarter. Pfizer raised its full-year sales guidance for its Covid-19 vaccine to $34 billion this year, up...
NBC New York
Paramount Global Shares Sink as Results Miss and TV Revenue Falls
Paramount Global reported $6.92 billion in third-quarter revenue, missing analysts' expectations. Paramount's TV network business saw revenue fall 5% due to a drop in advertising and pay-TV subscribers. Streaming service Paramount+ now has 46 million subscribers, and overall direct-to-consumer revenue rose 38%. Paramount Global on Wednesday reported third-quarter revenue that...
NBC New York
Treasury Department Announces New Series I Bond Rate of 6.89% for the Next Six Months
Series I bonds, an inflation-protected and nearly risk-free asset, will pay 6.89% through April 2023, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Tuesday. Based on the latest inflation data, it’s the third-highest rate since I bonds were introduced in 1998. However, investors need to consider downsides, such as locking...
NBC New York
Cramer's Lightning Round: Riot Blockchain Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Palantir: "If it can get to $10, then I would skedaddle. I hate to recommend it all the way down here because it's near the bottom."
NBC New York
Yum Brands Reports Mixed Results as KFC and Taco Bell's Sales Rise
Yum Brands on Wednesday reported quarterly earnings that missed analysts' expectations as the strong U.S. dollar weighed on its results. Revenue came in above expectations, however, with stronger same-store sales at its Taco Bell chain. Shares of the company were flat in premarket trading. Here's what the company reported compared...
NBC New York
World's Largest Container Shipping Firm Maersk, a Barometer for Global Trade, Warns of ‘Dark Clouds on the Horizon'
The Danish giant, widely seen as a barometer for global trade, reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $10.9 billion for the quarter. CEO Soren Skou said the "exceptional results" were driven by a continued rise in ocean freight rates, but said it was clear that these...
NBC New York
Ferrari Raises Its 2022 Guidance Again on Red-Hot Demand for Sports Cars
Ferrari raised its guidance for full-year revenue and profit. The supercar maker's third-quarter earnings beat estimates on a jump in deliveries of its high-priced sports cars. But Ferrari's profit margin dipped from a year ago, as the mix of cars shipped leaned more toward relatively lower-priced models. Ferrari on Wednesday...
NBC New York
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The Federal Reserve is expected to wrap up its two-day meeting Wednesday afternoon with another three-quarter-point rate hike. Investors will be locked in to hear what the Fed and Chairman Jerome Powell will say about their next course of action with the job market and the economy still running hot. "We think they do open the door to a step down in rate hikes beginning in December," said Michael Gapen, Bank of America's chief U.S. economist. Other market watchers, however, expect Powell will avoid trying to create too much excitement for a slowdown in rate hikes. Read live market updates here.
NBC New York
Wells Fargo Mortgage Staff Brace for Layoffs as U.S. Loan Volumes Collapse
Mortgage volumes at Wells Fargo slowed further in recent weeks, leaving some workers idle and sparking concerns that the lender will need to cut more employees as the U.S. housing slump deepens. The bank had about 18,000 loans in its retail origination pipeline in the early weeks of the fourth...
NBC New York
Mortgage Demand Falls Slightly Even as Rates Slip From Recent Highs
Mortgage rates dropped for the first time in more than two months, but demand continued to weaken. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) decreased to 7.06% from 7.16%. Mortgage applications to buy a home fell 1% for the week and...
NBC New York
EV Battery Firm Britishvolt Averts Immediate Collapse With Short-Term Funding
LONDON — U.K.-based electric vehicle battery firm Britishvolt said Wednesday it had secured short-term funding, a move that will enable it to stave off administration for the time being. The company said its employees had also agreed to a pay cut for November. In a statement sent to CNBC,...
NBC New York
Nearly 50% of Gen Z and Millennials Want Crypto Investments in Their 401(K)S—Here's Why It's a Risky Move
If you're dreaming of combining your cryptocurrency investments with your retirement savings, you're not alone. Nearly 50% of Gen Z and millennial employees wish they could invest in cryptocurrency via their 401(k) retirement plan, according to Charles Schwab's "2022 401(k) Plan Participant Study," which surveyed 1,000 401(k) plan participants between the ages of 21 and 70 who work for companies with at least 25 employees and currently contribute to their company's 401(k) plan.
NBC New York
Britain's New PM Is a Fan of Crypto. There Are Hopes He'll Give the Industry a Boost
As finance minister, Rishi Sunak was a vocal advocate of crypto and blockchain technology. Now prime minister, he could give the industry a boost at a time when it needs good news, with digital assets having plummeted in value. There are a number of ways he could do so, and...
NBC New York
Here's the Key Change in the Fed's Statement That's Moving Markets
The Fed introduced a key change to its policy statement on Wednesday, which Wall Street traders are interpreting as a sign that the central bank could soon slow its rake hikes. Notably, the statement now says that the Fed is considering the "cumulative" impact of its hikes so far. Below...
NBC New York
Goldman Sachs Expects European Natural Gas Prices to Tumble 30% in the Coming Months
The Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) is Europe's main benchmark for natural gas prices. It traded at around 120 euros per megawatt hour on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs expects that price to fall to 85 euros per megawatt hour in the first quarter of 2023. Despite optimism on lower gas prices...
NBC New York
Cramer's Lightning Round: I Don't Want to Own Taiwan Semiconductor
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Edwards Lifesciences Corp: "I suggest that you have to buy Johnson & Johnson. They bought the better heart-valve company." Cerence Inc: "In a...
NBC New York
Luminar Says It Has Begun Production of Its Automotive Lidar Units Ahead of Schedule
Luminar is now shipping lidar units to SAIC Motor, China's largest automaker, ahead of schedule. The company's Iris lidar units will also be featured on upcoming new models from Polestar and Volvo. The announcement comes alongside Luminar's third-quarter results, in which the company reported an adjusted loss of 18 cents...
Comments / 0