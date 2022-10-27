Forging Connections

Founded by the Wharton graduate class of 1956 and former Kohl’s president Jay Baker (“the merchant’s merchant”), the Jay H. Baker Retailing Center has been a champion of the retail industry since 2002.

Promoting retail has been at the core of the center’s mission, and through interdisciplinary industry research, the center has nurtured knowledge and thought leadership via facilitating academic research for industry applications. The center’s influence on research and encouragement of thoughtful discussions has brought together an impressive network of retail leaders, founders, faculty and students to discuss the opportunities and challenges that are impacting the world of retail today and tomorrow.

The Jay H. Baker Retailing Center has engaged industry leaders in interactive programs, sponsored student and alumni events and developed courses and career advisory services.

Earlier this year, The Jay H. Baker Retailing Center’s partnered with the Retail Leaders Circle for its 2022 Summit, where the theme was “Values + Purpose: Leading the Neo-Renaissance.” The invite-only summit hosted 150 senior retail and brand executives, including members of Baker center’s board and selected industry partners. There, Tory Burch was presented with the Retail Excellence Award in recognition of her leadership and support of women entrepreneurs.

To date, the center has offered 50 programs and events, provided 120 student-career advising sessions and facilitated 250 placements in internships and full-time positions.