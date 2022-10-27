Defiance County courthouse: 27 Oct. 2022

Marriage licenses---

Bryce Hall, 20, Defiance, truck driver, and April Martin, 21, Defiance, laborer.

Common pleas

On the docket---

Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, Lewisville, Texas, vs. Christina and Brian McClish, Hicksville, United States of America, U.S. Attorney General, Cleveland; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.

ProMedica Health System, Toledo, vs. Amanda Heminger, 1657 Woodhurst Drive. Money judgment.

Heather Hagerman, 29142 Hagy Road, vs. Jason Hagerman, 29152 Hagy Road. Divorce.

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as trustee, for HSI Asset Securitzation Corporation Trust, 2007 OPTI, West Palm Beach, Fla., vs. Joseph Robbins, 22607 Defiance-Paulding County Line Road; unknown spouse, if any, of Joseph Robbins, 22607 Defiance-Paulding County Line Road; Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus; and Defiance County treasurer. Foreclosure.

Safeco insurance Company of Illinois, Los Angeles, Calf., vs. Jeffrey Winhoven, Deshler. Money judgment.

Discover Bank, New Albany, vs. John McDonough, Hicksville. Money judgment.

Ashley Lalik, Sherwood, vs. Willia Lalik, Archbold. Dissolution of marriage.

U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee successor in interest of Bank of America National Association, as trustee successor by merger to Lasalle Bank National Association, as trustee for Merrill Lynch Mortgage Investors Trust Mortgage Loan Asset, Coppell Texas, vs. Robert and Willie Barker, 23292 Breckler Road; and Ohio Department of Taxation, Columbus. Foreclosure.

Journal entries---

Andrew Ridgway, 700 Ralston Ave., vs. Brenda Ridgway, Hilliard. Contempt of court.

ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Gabriel Tracy, 2038 Royal Oak Ave. Case dismissed with prejudice.

Kayla Keber, address un available, vs. Matthew Keber, address unavailable. Case closed.

Jorge Agular, 604 Sierra Way, vs. Janey Worline, 1682 Mystic Cove, Conn. Case dismissed without prejudice.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB, Garden City N.Y., vs. William Goodlive, 20 Lakeview Drive; unknown spouse, if any, of William Goodlive, 20 Lakeview Drive; Towd Point Mater Funding, New York, N.Y.; and Defiance County treasurer. Case dismissed without prejudice.

Mycumortgage, LLC, Dayton, vs. Gerald Piasecki, address unavailable; unknown spouse, if any, of Gerald Piasecki, Hicksville; Defiance County treasurer; and the unknown heirs, devisees, legatees, executors, administrators, spouses and assigns of Gerald Piasecki, Hicksville; and John Piasecki, Hicksville. Case dismissed.

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, Troy, Mich., vs. the unknown heirs devisees, legatees, executors, administrators, spouses and assigns and the unknown guardians of minor and or incompetent hairs of Daniel Valdez, address unavailable; Second National Bank, Newark; and Defiance County treasurer, address unavailable. Decree of Foreclosure.

The Huntington National Bank, Columbus, vs. Macy Fout, 18622 Ohio 15. Default judgment granted.

ProMedica Health System, Inc., Toledo, vs. Jason Sepeda, 851 Regonda Drive. Default judgment granted.

Defiance County treasurer vs. Stephanie Kent, McLoud, Okla.; unknown spouse, if any, of Stephanie Kent, McLoud, Okla. Default judgment granted.

Michael Dewyse, Bay City, Mich., vs. Donna Dewyse, 25756 Behrens Road. Divorce granted.

Shelby Martinez, 1640 Fairlawn St. vs. Charles Martinez, 904 N. Lane Ave. Dismissed without prejudice.

Gerald Westrick, 1590 Westgate Drive, vs. Carrie Westrick, 1567 S. Clinton St. Divorce granted.

Debra Mohr, 787 Deerwood Drive, vs. Leonard Mohr, Adrian Mich. Dismissed for lack of prosecution.

Real estate transfers---

Defiance Ward 1 —

Clayton and Ashton Crates to Joseph and Beverly Areizaga, Heidepreim Second Add, lot 13.

Jack Wurster to Geraldine and James Dodson, Baringer's Second Add, lot 23.

Linda and Joseph Westrick to Sydney Sroufe, et al, Shawnee Heights Add., lot 34.

Defiance Ward 3 —

Melissa Jones, et al, to Dennis Ducat, Hartzog Northside Allotment, lot 11.

Defiance Ward 4 —

Mario Marrquin to Justin Marroquin, Biede Place Add., lots 17-18.

Paula Valle (dec.) to Rodolfo Valle, Chalat Place, lot 20.

DJZ Properties, LLC, to Jeffery Peterson, C.P. Stark's First Add., lot 3.

Defiance Township —

Gerdeman Otto to ENG Acres, LLC, Sec. 78.922 acres.

Sherwood Village —

Roderick Rosebrock to Cory Tammy Black, Sec. 17, 1 acre split.

Hicksville Village —

Estate of John Phillips to Robert and Polly Meyer, Kuhl's Add., lots 3-4.

Joshua and Chelsey Yoder to Freida Smith, West Arthur Street Condos, unit 1, number 324.

Hicksville Township —

Freida Smith to Joshua and Chelsey Yoder, Sec. 15, 2.401 acres.

Lowell Applegate (dec.) to David Applegate, et al, Sec. 29, 1 acre, Sec. 30, 50.563 acres.

Sharon Applegate to David Applegate, et al, Sec. 29, 1 acre.

Highland Township —

Bryan Baldwin to Dawn Feeney, Auditor's Plat of Ayersville, lot 52.

Holly Bodi to Brock Clemens, Sec. 4, 0.5 acre.

Kyle and Randi Manon to Raymond Moats and Carrie Whetro, Sec. 8, 3.859 acres.

Nancy Speidell to Andrew and Amber Jackman, Sec. 27, 0.929 acre, 3.803 acres.

Mark Township —

Larry Diller (dec.) to Barbara Diller, Sec. 1, 79.539 acres, 151.709 acres.

Milford Township-CLSD —

Jaquelyn Bair, et al, to Jeremiah Neighoff and Sara Hamman, Sec. 34, 3 acres.

Defiance City-Noble Twp. —

Thomas Amsbaugh, et al, to James and Deborah Potts, Hartzog's Third Northside Add., lot 5.

Noble Township —

Noah Pickering to Kyle Nicely, Christi Meadows Extension 3, lot JJ.

Sundawg Properties, LLC, to Sundawg Properties, LLC, Sec. 14, 2.667 acres (split).

North Richland Township —

Stephan and Fatima Assaf to GTK 26016, LLC, Sec. 17, 11.743 acres.

Tiffin Township —

Thomas and Norma Stever to Thomas and Norma Stever, trustees, Sec. 21, 42.692 acres, 19.247 acres.

Ney Village —

Jerry Bergman and Julie Fritz to Mary Ann Hoffman, Auditor's Plat, part lots 48, 51.