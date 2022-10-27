ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance, OH

'Love and Murder' kills in Defiance.

By By Beth Krouse
The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 3 days ago

The Fort Defiance Players (FDP) production of “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” directed by Bob Barnett, ran Oct. 20-23 at the Defiance Community Auditorium.

The musical comedy almost entirely follows Monty Navarro (Nolan Lantz) as he discovers that he’s a member of the D’Ysquith family and ninth in line to the D’Ysquith fortune with only eight family members between himself and a life of luxury.

This comes as the woman Monty loves, the fickle Sibella, marries a man of wealth, while she still loves Monty, Sibella chooses a life of comfort and material goods. Monty, determined to win back her love and punish the D’Ysquith family for their disowning of his mother, ingratiates himself to the family and starts picking them off one by one.

While performing his murder plot Monty meets his cousin Phoebe (Kat Lillie) and becomes enamored with her. Now torn between two lady loves and with six murders on his hands, including the incredibly hard to kill Lady Hyacinth D’Ysquith, Monty suddenly has a stroke of luck, Lord Asquith D’Ysquith Sr. dies on his own leaving only one murder left.

Things become more complicated when Monty finds himself invited to a dinner party with both his lady loves at the Lord Adalbert D’Ysquith’s house, the last person between himself and the D’Ysquith fortune. Problems arise when the Lord Adalbert D’Ysquith is murdered; the odd thing is Monty didn’t do it and now he’s going to trial for the only murder he didn’t commit.

Overall, this reviewer, who saw the play during its Friday performance, applauds the FDP for an excellent job, even while dealing with microphone troubles at times during the performance of the chorus singers.

The cast, which was small, utilized the director, Bob Barnett, as the entire D’Ysquith family where he played nine characters in all. Once again Nolan Lantz (who played Shakespeare in FDP’s production of ‘Something Rotten’ in April) delivers a consistent British accent for over two hours and showed a mastery of memorizing a massive amount of lines as his character Monty is in almost every scene of the play.

Rebecca Mansel-Pleydell as Sibella and Kat Lillie as Phoebe both gave outstanding vocal performances. The production clearly had a lot of effort put into it with the entire cast killing it by delivering a high quality experience for audience members.

The live musical accompaniment was on time and performed with the accuracy that only live musicians can, holding the music during the longer applause. The stage crew were also on top of resetting the rapidly changing scene dressing as the play quickly moves from the inside of a house, to a frozen lake to, a cemetery, the use of a projector helped with these rapidly changing settings.

Overall, “A Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder” killed with its Defiance audience. This reviewer looks forward to future shows by the FDP of the same high quality production and talent that this performance had.

“A Gentlemen’s Guide to Love and Murder” was well worth the price of admission and gets a thumbs up from this reviewer. The FDP will also have recorded version of the performance available for streaming on Nov. 11.

The Crescent-News

The Crescent-News is the largest daily newspaper in the four county area comprising Northwest Ohio and is owned by the Adams Publishing Group. The company's main product is The Crescent-News, a daily newspaper published three days per week on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday schedule. It offers home delivery within in a 25-mile radius of Defiance and has a daily circulation of 13,905 and a Sunday circulation of 14,856. The larger communities served include Napoleon, Bryan, Archbold, Paulding and Hicksville.

