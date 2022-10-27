Fulton County courthouse: 27 Oct 2022
Marriage licenses---
Glen Brassfield, 33, East Bernstadt, Ky., software engineer, and Sara Price, 31, London, Ky., quality analyst.
Stephen Misner, Jr., 29, Wauseon, production, and Bethany Abbott, 29, Wauseon, medical assistant.
Kerry Barr, 53, Swanton, staffing, and Claudia Shiell, 48, Swanton, teacher.
Daniel Hall, 25, Swanton, military, and Taylor Goney, 25, Swanton, waitress.
Wayne Jones, 43, Fort Wayne, Ind., classifier, and Elizabeth Pavlicek, 38, Fort Wayne, Ind., teacher.
Deven McCullough, 26, Delta, construction, and McKayla Knapp, 26, Delta, interior design.
Ian Armstrong, 19, Wauseon, laborer, and Sierra Noecker, 19, Wauseon, interior design.
Common pleas
On the docket---
Discover Bank, Independence, vs. Melvin Hand, Jr., Fayette. Money judgment.
Brenda Estep, Toledo, vs. John Donathon, Altha, Fla., obligor. URESA.
Monica Gottfried, Swanton, and Kraig Gottfried, Swanton. Dissolution of marriage.
Sara Murray, West Unity, and Kyle Murray, West Unity. Dissolutionof marriage.
Megan Warner, Delta, and Andrew Warner, Liberty Center. Dissolution of marriage.
Real estate transfers---
Doug Aeschliman to Nicholas and Kassidy Raabe, 16145 County Road F, Wauseon.
Devin Seslar and Mackenzie Brown to Heidi Pressley, trustee, 705 S. Harvest Lane, Wauseon.
John and Andrea Myers II, to Matthew Dusseau, 101 Allen St., Fayette.
Eric Reimund to Mark and Pamela Simon, 430 Birch St., Wauseon.
Rufina Arriaga to Patricia Rose, 822 Burr Road, Wauseon.
Therese Reynolds to Ethan Kessler, 635 E. Leggett St., Wauseon.
Derek Rupp to Beverly Arrendondo, 738 Fairway Drive, Wauseon.
