ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, OH

Fulton County courthouse: 27 Oct 2022

The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 3 days ago

Marriage licenses---

Glen Brassfield, 33, East Bernstadt, Ky., software engineer, and Sara Price, 31, London, Ky., quality analyst.

Stephen Misner, Jr., 29, Wauseon, production, and Bethany Abbott, 29, Wauseon, medical assistant.

Kerry Barr, 53, Swanton, staffing, and Claudia Shiell, 48, Swanton, teacher.

Daniel Hall, 25, Swanton, military, and Taylor Goney, 25, Swanton, waitress.

Wayne Jones, 43, Fort Wayne, Ind., classifier, and Elizabeth Pavlicek, 38, Fort Wayne, Ind., teacher.

Deven McCullough, 26, Delta, construction, and McKayla Knapp, 26, Delta, interior design.

Ian Armstrong, 19, Wauseon, laborer, and Sierra Noecker, 19, Wauseon, interior design.

Common pleas

On the docket---

Discover Bank, Independence, vs. Melvin Hand, Jr., Fayette. Money judgment.

Brenda Estep, Toledo, vs. John Donathon, Altha, Fla., obligor. URESA.

Monica Gottfried, Swanton, and Kraig Gottfried, Swanton. Dissolution of marriage.

Sara Murray, West Unity, and Kyle Murray, West Unity. Dissolutionof marriage.

Megan Warner, Delta, and Andrew Warner, Liberty Center. Dissolution of marriage.

Real estate transfers---

Doug Aeschliman to Nicholas and Kassidy Raabe, 16145 County Road F, Wauseon.

Devin Seslar and Mackenzie Brown to Heidi Pressley, trustee, 705 S. Harvest Lane, Wauseon.

John and Andrea Myers II, to Matthew Dusseau, 101 Allen St., Fayette.

Eric Reimund to Mark and Pamela Simon, 430 Birch St., Wauseon.

Rufina Arriaga to Patricia Rose, 822 Burr Road, Wauseon.

Therese Reynolds to Ethan Kessler, 635 E. Leggett St., Wauseon.

Derek Rupp to Beverly Arrendondo, 738 Fairway Drive, Wauseon.

Comments / 0

Related
13abc.com

This is Home- October 28, 2022

New Wauseon restaurant "The Table on Fulton" Dum-Dum suckers decorate 146 feet tall water tower. The City of Bryan's water tower is now a monument to America's favorite sucker.
BRYAN, OH
The Lima News

Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition

DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Nineteen Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on October 18, 2022 and returned indictments against nineteen individuals. Those indicted include:. Travis H. Crager, 43, of Angola was indicted on one count of Breaking and Entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of Theft, a fourth-degree felony. Crager is charged with using force, stealth, or deception to trespass in an occupied structure in Montpelier to commit a theft valued at $2890 on or about July 24, 2021 through August 16, 2021.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Illinois Avenue to close in Maumee for sewer work

MAUMEE, Ohio — There is more road construction planned in Maumee. All eastbound lanes of Illinois Avenue will be closed from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4 between Kingsbury and Conant streets. The detour for Illinois is Kingsbury to the Anthony Wayne Trail. Additionally, the right southbound lane of Conant...
MAUMEE, OH
WTOL 11

Man sentenced in 1983 Wood County homicide

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A 68-year-old man was convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Thursday for the 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer, according to the Wood County Prosecutor's Office. Kenneth Holmes pled guilty to the single count and confessed to murdering Heer,...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Oct. 13-17

Anthony N. Hutchison, 40, Columbus Grove, was sentenced to 10 months in the Putnam County Jail for violating community control standards. The violations included possessing illegal drugs, failing to report to an office visit with his supervising officer, failing to comply with weekly passpoint testing, failing to attain counseling, failing to make payments toward court obligations, failing to inform his probation officer of a contact with law enforcement and changing residences without permission. He was given credit for 267 days served as of Oct. 17. He was originally convicted of non-support of dependents.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Property transfers: 10-27-22

The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 6850 Solether Road, Bloom Township, residential, from Donald Baney, to Benjamin Wagner and Alexis Heldt, $235,000. 142 Joyce Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Eric Rutherford, to Joshua and Hannah Bohn, $240,900. 17593 W. River Road, Middleton Township,...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

I-75 barrier wall repair in Lucas County to begin Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation has provided an update on upcoming highway construction in Lucas County. According to ODOT, on I-75, between Ottawa River Road and I-280, there will be a left lane closure in both directions for barrier wall repairs. The repairs will take place from Oct. 31 through mid-November.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Sundance Drive-In shows final movies at iconic outdoor theater

OREGON, Ohio — The Sundance Drive-In (formerly known as the Sundance Kid Drive-In) across from Pearson Park in Oregon showed their last movies on Saturday night. The theater announced the closure on their Facebook page on Friday evening although it’s been known for months that this was likely to be their last season.
OREGON, OH
WTOL 11

West Toledo man hired for roofing job, burglarizes house

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2022. Toledo police arrested a west Toledo man earlier this week after he allegedly burglarized a residence for which he had been hired to complete a roofing job. According to an...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Large sinkhole disrupts traffic on Dorr Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Crews are blocking off a large sinkhole on Dorr Street in Toledo Friday afternoon. The sinkhole, pictured below, is on Dorr between Holland-Sylvania and Reynolds. According to a city spokesperson, the sinkhole happened after there was a 6″ water main break that leaked into a 12″ storm main. Crews are repairing the 6″ water main and will repair the 12″ soon.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local leaders address Maumee water and sewer billing

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Maumee is looking to address residents’ concerns over water and sewer billing. City leaders provided several video links Friday to answer questions raised by those in attendance at last week’s city council meeting, including a Q & A with the city administrator, the director of finance, and the law director for Maumee.
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

“Fighting and Winning for Ohio” Bus Tour to stop in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The “Fighting and Winning for Ohio” Bus Tour is making a stop in Toledo next week. The event will take place on Nov. 4 at Brennan Equipment Services located at 6940 Hall St. in Holland. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program begins at 9:30 a.m.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Dave Chevrolet Football Friday: Week 11

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -It’s playoff time, and Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday has all of the area’s scores and highlights for the first round. We have a rematch between Findlay and Perrysburg. Can St. John’s and Southview go on the road to the Cleveland suburbs to score wins? Find out who won the TAAC-NWOAL showdown between Patrick Henry and Ottawa Hills.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot along Airport Highway early Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. A 35-year-old individual was taken to the hospital early Friday after an unknown suspect shot them several times. Toledo police said the person reported they were shot in the parking...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Correctional Institution welcomes its first woman warden

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A graduate of Whitmer high school is making history. Kimberly Henderson is the first woman to be named warden at the Toledo Correctional Institution. Toledo Correctional Institution, also known as TOCI is a maximum security prison for men. “I’m kind of taking it in,” said Warden Kimberly...
TOLEDO, OH
The Crescent-News

The Crescent-News

Defiance, OH
639
Followers
347
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

The Crescent-News is the largest daily newspaper in the four county area comprising Northwest Ohio and is owned by the Adams Publishing Group. The company’s main product is The Crescent-News, a daily newspaper published three days per week on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday schedule. It offers home delivery within in a 25-mile radius of Defiance and has a daily circulation of 13,905 and a Sunday circulation of 14,856. The larger communities served include Napoleon, Bryan, Archbold, Paulding and Hicksville.

 https://www.crescent-news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy