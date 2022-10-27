Area police reports

State patrol---

Oct. 20, 11:18 a.m., at Rosedale and Huber roads in Defiance County's Farmer Township, an eastbound semi driven by Amity Cataldo, 44, Burton, sustained heavy damage when it attempted a left turn and it slid off the roadway where the trailer overturned. Cataldo was cited for failure to control.

Friday, 1:54 p.m., at First and Water streets in Defiance County's Noble Township, an eastbound bicycle driven by John Brennan II, 40, 10696 Haller St., failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Joshua Brooks, 35, 1112 Perry St. Brennan's bicycle had heavy damage and Brooks' vehicle had moderate damage. Brennan had suspected minor injuries, but was not treated. He was cited for failure to yield.

Saturday, 9:39 p.m., at milepost 9 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Johnathon Miller, 40, Bryan, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Joshua Seip, 43, 727 E. Front St., Defiance. Seip's vehicle left the roadway on the south side and Miller's vehicle crossed over the center line and left the roadway on the north side. A westbound vehicle driven by Shanea Herman, 52, Edgerton, also left the roadway on the north side and struck Miller's vehicle. Miller was taken by air ambulance to Parkview Health, Fort Wayne, for suspected minor injuries and Herman was treated for possible injuries at the scene by Williams County EMS. Williams County EMS transported passengers in Seip's vehicle, Henry Seip, 8, and Abram Seip, 6, both of 727 E. Front St., to Community Health and Wellness Center, Bryan, for possible injuries. A passenger in Herman's vehicle, Aubree Herman, 23, Edgerton, was treated by Williams County EMS for suspected minor injuries. According to the crash report, alcohol and marijuana use by Miller may have been contributing factors in the crash. All three vehicles had heavy damage.

Sunday, 4:03 a.m., on County Road D in Williams County's Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Tyler Jones, 25, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Sunday, 8:47 p.m., at U.S. routes 6 and 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a northbound vehicle pulling a grain wagon, driven by Dalton Haver, 17, Hicksville, was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by Arnold Mark, 59, Pinella Park, Fla. Haver's vehicle had light damage and Mark's had heavy damage. Haver was cited for a red light violation.

Monday, 10:33 p.m., at milepost 18 on Ohio 637 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Thomas Keeran, 35, 865 Summit St., Defiance, and an eastbound farm vehicle driven by Jon Dobbelaere, 39, Paulding, struck one another in the middle of the roadway. Keeran's vehicle left the north side of the roadway and came to rest in a field. Keeran was taken by Oakwood EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage.

Tuesday, 5:16 a.m., on County Road D in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Joseph Singleton, 80, Stryker, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer. The animal was dispatched and left at the scene.

Defiance sheriff---

Sunday, 11:53 a.m., on Powers Road, just east of Defiance-Paulding County Line Road in Defiance Township, a loaded grain wagon loaded detached from a vehicle driven by Jacob Todd, 26, Sherwood, and the wagon overturned and struck a fence. The wagon blocked the roadway. Todd's vehicle had moderate damage, and he was cited for driving with an unsecured load.

Monday, 5:09 a.m., on Scott Road, east of The Bend Road in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Tony Melroy, 36, 17264 Scott Road, sustained moderate damage when a deer struck its side.

Tuesday, 6:29 a.m., on Ohio 15, just south of Ashpacher Road in Noble Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jeremiah Wyse, 38, 406 Biede Ave., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Wednesday, 8:33 a.m., on Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, south of Schindler Road in Highland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Jessica Sliwinski, 37, 803 Moss St., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance police---

Monday, 3:53 p.m., at Clinton Street and Hilton Avenue, a northbound vehicle driven by Sarah Dix, 34, 811 Nicholas St., attempted a left turn and was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Amanda Miller, 39, 822 Nicholas St. Dix's vehicle had heavy damage and Miller's vehicle had light damage. Dix was cited for failure to yield.

Henry sheriff---

Monday, 4:53 p.m., on West Wabash Street, west of North East Street in Liberty Center, a westbound vehicle driven by Kimberly Dickman, 59, Napoleon, attempted to back up and struck a vehicle driven by Lynette Branson, 49, Liberty Center. Branson's vehicle had moderate damage and Dickman's vehicle had light damage.

Tuesday, 7:43 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Flatrock Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Patricia Gerschutz, 61, Holgate, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Tuesday, 10:03 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Bartlow Township, a vehicle driven by Jennifer Harman, 33, Deshler, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Napoleon police---

Tuesday, 1:53 p.m., at 830 Monroe St., Domanic Hoge, 29, Napoleon, was served a warrant and taken to CCNO.

Paulding sheriff---

Monday, 12:06 p.m., at Ohio routes 500 and 49 in Benton Township, a southbound Mercer Landmark vehicle driven by Justin Carnahan, 27, Oakwood, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Eric Phelps, 27, Chauncey. Carnahan was taken by Antwerp EMS to Paulding County Hospital, but the extent of his injuries was not indicated. Phelps' injuries were reported as suspected serious and was taken by Payne EMS to Parkview North Hospital, Fort Wayne. Carnahan's vehicle had light damage and Phelps' vehicle had heavy damage.

Monday, 7:20 p.m., at 4446 Ohio 111 in Harrison Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Bernard Niese, 53, Continental, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Fulton sheriff---

Monday, 8:08 a.m., on County Road 24 in German Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Sherri Pierce, 52, Edgerton, sustained moderate damage when a deer struck the driver's side of the vehicle.

Monday, 8:56 p.m., on County Road C in Clinton Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Marissa Beck, 24, Wauseon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Monday, 9:52 p.m., on County Road 22 in German Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Alicia McShan, 31, Swanton, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.