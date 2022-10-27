ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance County, OH

Area police reports

The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 3 days ago

Area police reports

State patrol---

Oct. 20, 11:18 a.m., at Rosedale and Huber roads in Defiance County's Farmer Township, an eastbound semi driven by Amity Cataldo, 44, Burton, sustained heavy damage when it attempted a left turn and it slid off the roadway where the trailer overturned. Cataldo was cited for failure to control.

Friday, 1:54 p.m., at First and Water streets in Defiance County's Noble Township, an eastbound bicycle driven by John Brennan II, 40, 10696 Haller St., failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Joshua Brooks, 35, 1112 Perry St. Brennan's bicycle had heavy damage and Brooks' vehicle had moderate damage. Brennan had suspected minor injuries, but was not treated. He was cited for failure to yield.

Saturday, 9:39 p.m., at milepost 9 on U.S. 6 in Williams County's Center Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Johnathon Miller, 40, Bryan, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Joshua Seip, 43, 727 E. Front St., Defiance. Seip's vehicle left the roadway on the south side and Miller's vehicle crossed over the center line and left the roadway on the north side. A westbound vehicle driven by Shanea Herman, 52, Edgerton, also left the roadway on the north side and struck Miller's vehicle. Miller was taken by air ambulance to Parkview Health, Fort Wayne, for suspected minor injuries and Herman was treated for possible injuries at the scene by Williams County EMS. Williams County EMS transported passengers in Seip's vehicle, Henry Seip, 8, and Abram Seip, 6, both of 727 E. Front St., to Community Health and Wellness Center, Bryan, for possible injuries. A passenger in Herman's vehicle, Aubree Herman, 23, Edgerton, was treated by Williams County EMS for suspected minor injuries. According to the crash report, alcohol and marijuana use by Miller may have been contributing factors in the crash. All three vehicles had heavy damage.

Sunday, 4:03 a.m., on County Road D in Williams County's Center Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Tyler Jones, 25, Bryan, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Sunday, 8:47 p.m., at U.S. routes 6 and 127 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a northbound vehicle pulling a grain wagon, driven by Dalton Haver, 17, Hicksville, was struck by an eastbound vehicle driven by Arnold Mark, 59, Pinella Park, Fla. Haver's vehicle had light damage and Mark's had heavy damage. Haver was cited for a red light violation.

Monday, 10:33 p.m., at milepost 18 on Ohio 637 in Paulding County's Auglaize Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Thomas Keeran, 35, 865 Summit St., Defiance, and an eastbound farm vehicle driven by Jon Dobbelaere, 39, Paulding, struck one another in the middle of the roadway. Keeran's vehicle left the north side of the roadway and came to rest in a field. Keeran was taken by Oakwood EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had heavy damage.

Tuesday, 5:16 a.m., on County Road D in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Joseph Singleton, 80, Stryker, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer. The animal was dispatched and left at the scene.

Defiance sheriff---

Sunday, 11:53 a.m., on Powers Road, just east of Defiance-Paulding County Line Road in Defiance Township, a loaded grain wagon loaded detached from a vehicle driven by Jacob Todd, 26, Sherwood, and the wagon overturned and struck a fence. The wagon blocked the roadway. Todd's vehicle had moderate damage, and he was cited for driving with an unsecured load.

Monday, 5:09 a.m., on Scott Road, east of The Bend Road in Washington Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Tony Melroy, 36, 17264 Scott Road, sustained moderate damage when a deer struck its side.

Tuesday, 6:29 a.m., on Ohio 15, just south of Ashpacher Road in Noble Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Jeremiah Wyse, 38, 406 Biede Ave., sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Wednesday, 8:33 a.m., on Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, south of Schindler Road in Highland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Jessica Sliwinski, 37, 803 Moss St., sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Defiance police---

Monday, 3:53 p.m., at Clinton Street and Hilton Avenue, a northbound vehicle driven by Sarah Dix, 34, 811 Nicholas St., attempted a left turn and was struck by a southbound vehicle driven by Amanda Miller, 39, 822 Nicholas St. Dix's vehicle had heavy damage and Miller's vehicle had light damage. Dix was cited for failure to yield.

Henry sheriff---

Monday, 4:53 p.m., on West Wabash Street, west of North East Street in Liberty Center, a westbound vehicle driven by Kimberly Dickman, 59, Napoleon, attempted to back up and struck a vehicle driven by Lynette Branson, 49, Liberty Center. Branson's vehicle had moderate damage and Dickman's vehicle had light damage.

Tuesday, 7:43 p.m., on Ohio 108 in Flatrock Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Patricia Gerschutz, 61, Holgate, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Tuesday, 10:03 p.m., on Ohio 18 in Bartlow Township, a vehicle driven by Jennifer Harman, 33, Deshler, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Napoleon police---

Tuesday, 1:53 p.m., at 830 Monroe St., Domanic Hoge, 29, Napoleon, was served a warrant and taken to CCNO.

Paulding sheriff---

Monday, 12:06 p.m., at Ohio routes 500 and 49 in Benton Township, a southbound Mercer Landmark vehicle driven by Justin Carnahan, 27, Oakwood, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Eric Phelps, 27, Chauncey. Carnahan was taken by Antwerp EMS to Paulding County Hospital, but the extent of his injuries was not indicated. Phelps' injuries were reported as suspected serious and was taken by Payne EMS to Parkview North Hospital, Fort Wayne. Carnahan's vehicle had light damage and Phelps' vehicle had heavy damage.

Monday, 7:20 p.m., at 4446 Ohio 111 in Harrison Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Bernard Niese, 53, Continental, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Fulton sheriff---

Monday, 8:08 a.m., on County Road 24 in German Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Sherri Pierce, 52, Edgerton, sustained moderate damage when a deer struck the driver's side of the vehicle.

Monday, 8:56 p.m., on County Road C in Clinton Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Marissa Beck, 24, Wauseon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Monday, 9:52 p.m., on County Road 22 in German Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Alicia McShan, 31, Swanton, sustained heavy damage when it struck a deer.

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition

DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Nineteen Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on October 18, 2022 and returned indictments against nineteen individuals. Those indicted include:. Travis H. Crager, 43, of Angola was indicted on one count of Breaking and Entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of Theft, a fourth-degree felony. Crager is charged with using force, stealth, or deception to trespass in an occupied structure in Montpelier to commit a theft valued at $2890 on or about July 24, 2021 through August 16, 2021.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Man sentenced in 1983 Wood County homicide

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A 68-year-old man was convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Thursday for the 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer, according to the Wood County Prosecutor's Office. Kenneth Holmes pled guilty to the single count and confessed to murdering Heer,...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Highway pursuit ends in arrest of four after theft in Perrysburg Township

PERRYSBURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Four people are in custody after allegedly stealing several items from a local Walmart on Thursday. According to the Perrysburg Township Police Department, an on-duty officer spotted three people fleeing the Walmart located on Fremont Pike with several items. The officer immediately responded and tried...
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Property transfers: 10-27-22

The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 6850 Solether Road, Bloom Township, residential, from Donald Baney, to Benjamin Wagner and Alexis Heldt, $235,000. 142 Joyce Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Eric Rutherford, to Joshua and Hannah Bohn, $240,900. 17593 W. River Road, Middleton Township,...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Large sinkhole disrupts traffic on Dorr Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Crews are blocking off a large sinkhole on Dorr Street in Toledo Friday afternoon. The sinkhole, pictured below, is on Dorr between Holland-Sylvania and Reynolds. According to a city spokesperson, the sinkhole happened after there was a 6″ water main break that leaked into a 12″ storm main. Crews are repairing the 6″ water main and will repair the 12″ soon.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot along Airport Highway early Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. A 35-year-old individual was taken to the hospital early Friday after an unknown suspect shot them several times. Toledo police said the person reported they were shot in the parking...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

This is Home- October 28, 2022

New Wauseon restaurant "The Table on Fulton" Dum-Dum suckers decorate 146 feet tall water tower. The City of Bryan's water tower is now a monument to America's favorite sucker.
BRYAN, OH
westbendnews.net

Van Wert Post Investigates a Serious Injury Crash

Grover Hill – The Van Wert Post is currently investigating a serious two vehicle injury crash that occurred at approximately 2:49 PM today in Paulding County near Grover Hill, Ohio. A black 2014 Ford Focus being operated by Lilianna A. Egia, of Defiance, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on County...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

West Toledo man hired for roofing job, burglarizes house

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2022. Toledo police arrested a west Toledo man earlier this week after he allegedly burglarized a residence for which he had been hired to complete a roofing job. According to an...
TOLEDO, OH
WANE-TV

Roof partially collapses in Fort Wayne apartment fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire in the Waterloo Gardens apartments on Bunt Drive. That’s off East Paulding Road. FWFD responded to the 5800 block of Bunt Drive just before 10 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived, they...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Oct. 13-17

Anthony N. Hutchison, 40, Columbus Grove, was sentenced to 10 months in the Putnam County Jail for violating community control standards. The violations included possessing illegal drugs, failing to report to an office visit with his supervising officer, failing to comply with weekly passpoint testing, failing to attain counseling, failing to make payments toward court obligations, failing to inform his probation officer of a contact with law enforcement and changing residences without permission. He was given credit for 267 days served as of Oct. 17. He was originally convicted of non-support of dependents.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Prison time ordered for Wapak mayor

WAPAKONETA —Tom Stinebaugh, the one-time mayor of Wapakoneta, was found to have broken the law by using his position for personal gain. After an Auglaize County jury deliberated for more than eight hours over two days and ultimately returned guilty verdicts on five of 11 charges brought about against Stinebaugh by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove on Saturday sentenced the former mayor to 18 months in prison.
WAPAKONETA, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Historical Artifacts Unearthed During Uptown Maumee Streetscape Renovation

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — It is hauntingly fitting that a few historical Maumee artifacts have been unearthed from their decades-old graves and are seeing new daylight just a week before Halloween. Workers from Helms Construction Inc. ran into a few surprises earlier this week as they...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Man convicted of 1983 murder in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was convicted of a 1983 murder on Thursday. According to Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson, Kenneth Holmes was convicted by Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger for the August 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer. According to Prosecutor Dobson, Holmes pled...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
The Crescent-News

The Crescent-News

Defiance, OH
639
Followers
347
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

The Crescent-News is the largest daily newspaper in the four county area comprising Northwest Ohio and is owned by the Adams Publishing Group. The company’s main product is The Crescent-News, a daily newspaper published three days per week on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday schedule. It offers home delivery within in a 25-mile radius of Defiance and has a daily circulation of 13,905 and a Sunday circulation of 14,856. The larger communities served include Napoleon, Bryan, Archbold, Paulding and Hicksville.

 https://www.crescent-news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy