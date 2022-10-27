ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulding County, OH

Paulding County Municipal Court, Oct. 27, 2022

The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 3 days ago

Paulding Municipal Court:

Sentenced---

Brenden Parker, Oakwood, attempted sexual imposition, $100 fine.

Larry Lewis, Haviland, junk ordinance (two counts), $400 fine.

Larry Eberly, Defiance, telephone harassment, $200 fine, standard probation, no contact with victim.

Robert Oller, Antwerp, alcohol offense involving minor, $500 fine.

Kurtis Puckett, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $100 fine.

Kristina Kittrell, Grover Hill, confinement of dog (two counts), $50 fine; confinement of dog, dismissed (two counts).

Jeremy Stokes, Oakwood, nonsupport dependents (three counts), $500 fine, standard probation.

Dismissed---

Norfolk Southern, Fort Wayne, obstructing railroad crossing (six counts).

Timothy Smith, Oakwood, litter ordinance.

Comments / 0

Related
thevillagereporter.com

Nineteen Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on October 18, 2022 and returned indictments against nineteen individuals. Those indicted include:. Travis H. Crager, 43, of Angola was indicted on one count of Breaking and Entering, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of Theft, a fourth-degree felony. Crager is charged with using force, stealth, or deception to trespass in an occupied structure in Montpelier to commit a theft valued at $2890 on or about July 24, 2021 through August 16, 2021.
WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Allen, Putnam County buildings slated for demolition

DELPHOS — After lengthy periods of disuse and deterioration, 16 blighted buildings in Allen and Putnam counties will be coming down, according to a release by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. These structures will be among the 825 blighted and vacant structures in over 30 counties in Ohio set to be demolished with the hope that their removal will make room for new economic development.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Man sentenced in 1983 Wood County homicide

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A 68-year-old man was convicted of murder and sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Thursday for the 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer, according to the Wood County Prosecutor's Office. Kenneth Holmes pled guilty to the single count and confessed to murdering Heer,...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Prison time ordered for Wapak mayor

WAPAKONETA —Tom Stinebaugh, the one-time mayor of Wapakoneta, was found to have broken the law by using his position for personal gain. After an Auglaize County jury deliberated for more than eight hours over two days and ultimately returned guilty verdicts on five of 11 charges brought about against Stinebaugh by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, visiting Judge Patricia Cosgrove on Saturday sentenced the former mayor to 18 months in prison.
WAPAKONETA, OH
13abc.com

Man convicted of 1983 murder in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - One man was convicted of a 1983 murder on Thursday. According to Wood County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Dobson, Kenneth Holmes was convicted by Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matthew Reger for the August 1983 death of Patricia Ann Heer. According to Prosecutor Dobson, Holmes pled...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Oct. 13-17

Anthony N. Hutchison, 40, Columbus Grove, was sentenced to 10 months in the Putnam County Jail for violating community control standards. The violations included possessing illegal drugs, failing to report to an office visit with his supervising officer, failing to comply with weekly passpoint testing, failing to attain counseling, failing to make payments toward court obligations, failing to inform his probation officer of a contact with law enforcement and changing residences without permission. He was given credit for 267 days served as of Oct. 17. He was originally convicted of non-support of dependents.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Following testimony, mayor awaits verdict

WAPAKONETA — An Auglaize County jury tasked with determining the fate of Wapakoneta Mayor Tom Stinebaugh, charged with 11 felony and misdemeanor charges alleging theft in office, conflict of interest and having an unlawful interest in public contracts, deliberated into the evening hours Friday before calling it a day.
WAPAKONETA, OH
sent-trib.com

Property transfers: 10-27-22

The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 6850 Solether Road, Bloom Township, residential, from Donald Baney, to Benjamin Wagner and Alexis Heldt, $235,000. 142 Joyce Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Eric Rutherford, to Joshua and Hannah Bohn, $240,900. 17593 W. River Road, Middleton Township,...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Woman sentenced in crash that killed husband

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The woman who was arrested in a crash that claimed the life of her husband early this year has been sentenced. Kaycee A. Reed was sentenced to two years in prison to be followed by a year on electronic monitoring through Community Corrections. Reed...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
The Lima News

State rests its case in Stinebaugh trial

WAPAKONETA — The former superintendent of the City of Wapakoneta’s engineering department testified Wednesday during the trial of Wapakoneta Mayor Thomas Stinebaugh that she had “serious reservations” when the mayor ordered the construction of a sewer line — at city expense and contrary to previous departmental recommendations — to service a home he was constructing on Fairfield Drive in 2018.
WAPAKONETA, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records, Oct. 20-26

Chadonis Whitman, 39, of Lima, found guilty of obstructing official business. Sentence: 90 days jail. 53 days suspended. $200 fine; found guilty of resisting arrest. Sentence: 90 days jail. 55 days suspended. $200 fine; found guilty of domestic violence*. Sentence: 30 days jail. 0 days suspended. $250 fine. Oct. 21.
LIMA, OH
WANE-TV

Man sentenced to 82 years for killing of barber

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A second man connected to the 2019 shooting death of a local barber received roughly 82 years in prison for his role in the killing Friday, according to Allen Superior Court records. Previously, a jury found 22-year-old Jamari L. Dodson guilty in of murder...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Allen County Commissioner's putting focus on mental health in new jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Seven weeks. That's how long the Allen County Board of Commissioner's has left to tell a federal judge how it plans to fix jail over-crowding. The county has focused a lot of it's time and energy trying to find a location for a new jail. But Abby Norden with ChangeMakers Fort Wayne and a House of Representatives candidate said the solution isn't a new jail, but a new mental health institution.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WTOL 11

Wood County farmer killed in crash Tuesday afternoon

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A Milton Township farmer was killed Tuesday after an unoccupied tractor struck a pickup truck, knocking him over and pinning him to the ground. William Wilhelm, 82, of Deshler, Ohio, was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday afternoon. The tractor began moving after it was...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
westbendnews.net

Van Wert Post Investigates a Serious Injury Crash

Grover Hill – The Van Wert Post is currently investigating a serious two vehicle injury crash that occurred at approximately 2:49 PM today in Paulding County near Grover Hill, Ohio. A black 2014 Ford Focus being operated by Lilianna A. Egia, of Defiance, Ohio, was traveling eastbound on County...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Court docs: Choking, biting, a knockout and an arrest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne woman is accused of choking, biting and knocking out a man Wednesday, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 25-year-old Justice K. Bridges shortly after they were called to a local liquor store where they found a man suffering from a laceration over his eye.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Bulletin

Investigation under way

VAN WERT — At 3:49 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26, Van Wert Police requested the VWFD to investigate the contents of three dumpsters located in the west parking lot of Wal-Mart’s parking lot. A witness told police smoke poured out of a dumpster when the lid flew open after an explosion. Fire department personnel cut the padlocks off all three dumpsters and found no evidence of an explosion.
VAN WERT, OH
The Crescent-News

The Crescent-News

Defiance, OH
638
Followers
347
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

The Crescent-News is the largest daily newspaper in the four county area comprising Northwest Ohio and is owned by the Adams Publishing Group. The company’s main product is The Crescent-News, a daily newspaper published three days per week on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday schedule. It offers home delivery within in a 25-mile radius of Defiance and has a daily circulation of 13,905 and a Sunday circulation of 14,856. The larger communities served include Napoleon, Bryan, Archbold, Paulding and Hicksville.

 https://www.crescent-news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy