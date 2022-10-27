Paulding County Municipal Court, Oct. 27, 2022
Paulding Municipal Court:
Sentenced---
Brenden Parker, Oakwood, attempted sexual imposition, $100 fine.
Larry Lewis, Haviland, junk ordinance (two counts), $400 fine.
Larry Eberly, Defiance, telephone harassment, $200 fine, standard probation, no contact with victim.
Robert Oller, Antwerp, alcohol offense involving minor, $500 fine.
Kurtis Puckett, Paulding, disorderly conduct, $100 fine.
Kristina Kittrell, Grover Hill, confinement of dog (two counts), $50 fine; confinement of dog, dismissed (two counts).
Jeremy Stokes, Oakwood, nonsupport dependents (three counts), $500 fine, standard probation.
Dismissed---
Norfolk Southern, Fort Wayne, obstructing railroad crossing (six counts).
Timothy Smith, Oakwood, litter ordinance.
